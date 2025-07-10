The best star projector for kids, the Govee Star Light Projector, is now 37% off this Amazon Prime Day and it’s currently one of its lowest-ever prices.

Save 37% on the Govee Star Light Projector when you grab it from Amazon this Prime Day.

We’ve searched around for the best Amazon Prime Day star projector deals and undoubtedly, this offer on the Govee Star Light Projector is one of the best available. In our review, we found that it offers impressive lighting, customization via an app and it has an excellent built-in speaker. One of the few downsides was its price, but now that it’s 37% off, it’s excellent value and one of the best Amazon Prime Day deals we’ve seen.

The Govee Star Light Projector won us over when we tried it out because it produces impressive visual effects and vivid imagery. It has a high-quality built-in Bluetooth speaker and it’s controlled via an app, which is easy and effective to use. The maximum projection surface is 650 square feet, which is plenty but the motor does make some noise when operating, which is why we think this projector is absolutely ideal when there’s a little background noise. It only weighs 2.8lbs and it can be connected to home smart devices, making it one of the better options for star projectors on the market.

Amazon Prime Day is now in its third day, and there are still plenty of great deals to be had. For the first time, Prime Day is now a four-day event, running through July 11. It’s the retailer’s annual sales event where we regularly see big discounts on top-quality items and this year is no different. However, you’ll have to act soon if you want this deal.

Key features: Quality built-in Bluetooth speaker, vivid imagery, excellent visual effects, app-controlled, easy to set up and use, can connect to smart home devices.

Price history: We usually see the Govee Star Light Projector retail for around $80. Recently, the price has fluctuated more between $65 and $95, which makes this Prime Day star projector deal worth getting.

Reviews consensus: As people who have tried and tested a lot of star projectors, we can see why the Govee is priced above a lot of the competition. We also think you get what you pay for with this star projector. However, with this deal, at this price, it’s definitely worth it

Space: ★★★★½

Featured in guides: Best star projectors for kids, best Amazon Prime Day star projector deals

✅ Buy it if: You want a high-quality star projector for your kid or you want to put visual effects in a room with background noise.

❌ Don’t buy it if: You either want one of the most premium models on the market or you’re looking for a novelty item under the $20 or $30 mark.

