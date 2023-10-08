When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

The best pets deals usually come around on Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday, but you don’t have to wait until November to enjoy all the good discounts. Next week, on October 10 and 11, Amazon is hosting Prime Big Deals Days, and it’s the perfect opportunity to get going on your holiday shopping and stock up on necessities for your pets.

The last major sales event Amazon held was Prime Day in July, and we saw all-time low prices on some of our favorite pets brands. We also saw great discounts on the best flea treatments for cats, with Frontline Plus offering deals we couldn’t pass on.

This season, the deals are a little different, but you can still save big on some of the best dog toys, cat trees, and accessories for your animals. Here are the best pets deals for Prime Big Deals Days.

Top Prime Day pet deals you can buy today







Chom Chom Roller Pet Hair Remover



When you have pets, excess hair can often be a problem. The Chom Chom Roller Pet Hair Remover is one of our favorite ways to clean up leftover pet hair without pulling out the vacuum. At over 35% off, this is the best deal we’ve seen in three years.







Vesper Cat Furniture



Cat trees are a fantastic way to help your cat get exercise and entertainment. And this cat tree by Vesper is the perfect high-quality cat tree that will blend in seamlessly with your home decor. Right now is the best time to pick up this sleek tree for your cat — it’s a rare deal at 20% off.







Petstages Dogwood Calming Dog Chew (2 pack)



The Petstages Dogwood Calming Dog Chew is one of the best chew toys you can buy, and it’s almost half off right now. We love this chew because of its durability and pet-safe materials. We haven’t ever seen this product priced this low, so now is the best time to purchase it.







Tractive GPS Tracker for Dogs



The Tractive GPS Tracker is one of our favorite products for keeping an eye on our furry friends. It’s lightweight, accurate, and easy to use. And at 30% off, this is a rare deal we don’t see often.







Canada Pooch Torrential Tracker Raincoat



The best dog raincoats are comfortable and functional, and the Canada Pooch Torrential Tracker Dog Raincoat is just that. This product was our top pick for keeping small dogs dry during rainy weather. We love its sizing versatility and velcro closures to ensure a great fit. It’s a good time to pick up this raincoat at almost 50% off its regular price.







Hunger for Words Talking Pet Starter Set



Communicating with your pet can be a daunting task, but talking dog buttons can make it easier. The Hunger for Words Talking Pet Starter Set is a budget-conscious option for pet parents looking to better connect with their animals. This product is 32% off its regular list price, which makes it a good deal.







Whimzees Natural Dental Treats, Small Breed (56 Count)



We love Whimzees Dental Chews to help keep our dogs’ breath smelling fresh and clean. It’s important to use the best dog dental treats as part of your pup’s hygiene routine. And at 33% off, there’s never been a better time to purchase this product.

Prime day pets deals buying advice

Is Prime Day good for pets deals?

Prime Day and this year’s mid-October event, Prime Big Deals Days, is a great time to shop for good pets deals. We’re seeing rare low prices on some of our favorite products like raincoats dental chews. But if you’re just casually shopping, you’ll find discounts on all types of pet essentials.

Do I need to be a Prime member?

A Prime membership is required to access deals during the actual day of the sales event. You can sign up for a free 30-day trial that you can cancel after the deals end. For deals we’re highlighting before the event, no membership is required.

How do we vet good deals?

Deals can be tough to find, especially for must-have products. We look at current discounts Amazon offers and compare them to past prices to see if the deal is worth jumping on. We also scoped out low prices for products we’ve tested and reviewed. Because we already love and recommend these items, we tend to include them when prices are particularly low.

What pets products should I get?

Pet essentials will look different for every household. Aside from food, beds, and litter boxes, what your pet needs will vary. But we have guides to hard-to-pick items like the best dog food that can help point you toward products that may improve your pet’s life.