No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

How I Took a $7,000 Vacation to Hawaii for $350 Per Person

May 27, 2024
in Entertainment News
Reading Time: 4 mins read
How I Took a $7,000 Vacation to Hawaii for $350 Per Person


The information for the following product(s) has been collected independently by Business Insider: Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card. The details for these products have not been reviewed or provided by the issuer.

When you’re looking to use points and miles on flights and hotel stays, booking as far out as possible is often the best bet for finding award availability, especially if you’re looking to fly business class. But if you’ve already missed the boat, booking at the last minute can sometimes work just as well.

That’s the strategy I employed for a trip to Maui last Memorial Day weekend. Prices tend to skyrocket for Memorial Day, and availability can be scarce. Here’s how I combined rewards credit card points, benefits, and a free night certificate to take a $7,000 trip for less than $350 per person.

We booked our hotels with points

Late last April, I was searching for a place for my husband and me to spend our first wedding anniversary. Given that I was looking over peak travel dates, I knew I’d want to use points to dodge surging cash prices for both flights and hotels. With my expectations low, I casually checked availability at the Andaz Maui, a World of Hyatt property that’s not exactly known for making it easy to redeem your points.

To my amazement, I happened to find three consecutive nights open at 40,000 points apiece — over a holiday weekend, no less — and knew I had to pounce. With 2,000 points already in my World of Hyatt account, I quickly transferred the remaining 118,000 from my Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card account to lock in a stay that would have cost over $3,000 had I been paying in cash.

But while my home in Portland, Oregon, is closer to Hawaii than many other US cities, it’s still far enough away that I knew I’d want to add a fourth night in order to make the most of our travel time. With the Andaz all booked up and my Chase balance depleted, I turned to Hilton, parent of the Waldorf Astoria Grand Wailea (the Andaz Maui’s next-door neighbor).

Both my husband and I have the Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card </span><br />  from American Express, and we had each gotten a free night certificate with that card. Hilton is generous with these certificates, allowing holders to redeem them at nearly any property in the world if standard rates are available. Once again, we lucked out. We applied a certificate to our final night on the island for a stay that would have otherwise cost over $1,000, and we were set.</p> <h2 class="premium">We transferred points for our flights</h2> <p class="premium">With flights, we wanted to arrive as early as possible to make the most of our first day, and that meant booking a nonstop flight. Between Portland and Hawaii, Alaska Airlines is usually our go-to; while Alaska’s miles are difficult to rack up through credit card spending, its flights are often easier to book with British Airways Avios, a currency that’s much easier to amass.</p> <p class="premium">Sure enough, I found space for two people in business class for 77,500 Avios and $11.20, which would have cost over $2,500 if paying cash. While Alaska economy tickets from the West Coast to Hawaii can often help you extract more value from your points on a cost-per-point basis, I was more than happy to drop the extra miles to sit in business for the six-hour flight. I transferred some American Express Membership Rewards points to British Airways to complete the transaction.</p><div class='code-block code-block-2' style='margin: 8px auto; text-align: center; display: block; clear: both;'> <script async src="https://pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js?client=ca-pub-5145945401219871" crossorigin="anonymous"></script> <!-- contect 1 --> <ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:block" data-ad-client="ca-pub-5145945401219871" data-ad-slot="7354917588" data-ad-format="auto" data-full-width-responsive="true"></ins> <script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script></div> <p class="premium">On the way home, we didn’t mind adding a connection, so we purchased tickets on United through San Francisco for $324. At the time, I had United PlusPoints — the airline’s upgrade currency — in my account as a MileagePlus Platinum member, so I applied those to the tickets so we could move into business class.</p> <h2 class="premium">We got the most out of our resort credits</h2> <p class="premium">Our flight to San Francisco was a redeye, which left us several hours between checkout at the Waldorf Astoria and when we needed to head to the airport. Wanting to spend them at the pool — and needing a place to shower afterward — we opted to pay extra to extend checkout until the evening.</p> <p class="premium">The main reason was that our Aspire card came with up to $400 in resort credits a year, meaning our Waldorf charges were ultimately reimbursed. Our credits covered not only the late checkout but food and drinks on the property throughout the course of our stay.</p> <p class="premium"><em>This article was originally published in April 2024.</em></p> <section class="post-authors premium" data-component-type="post-author"> <div class="post-author"> <div class="author-profile-image-wrapper" data-slug="carly-helfand"> <div class="lazy-holder author-profile-image"> <p> <img loading="lazy" post-id="1038598" fifu-featured="1" decoding="async" src="https://i.insider.com/5d273cc9a17d6c28a910e5e4?crop=1:1&width=256&format=jpeg&auto=webp" alt="5d273cc9a17d6c28a910e5e4?crop=1:1&width=256&format=jpeg&auto=webp" title="How I Took a $7,000 Vacation to Hawaii for $350 Per Person 2"></p><div class='code-block code-block-3' style='margin: 8px auto; text-align: center; display: block; clear: both;'> <script async src="https://pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js?client=ca-pub-5145945401219871" crossorigin="anonymous"></script> <!-- sidebar 1 --> <ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:block" data-ad-client="ca-pub-5145945401219871" data-ad-slot="6644471142" data-ad-format="auto" data-full-width-responsive="true"></ins> <script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script></div> </div></div></div> </section> </div> <p><br /> <br /><a href="https://www.businessinsider.com/saved-thousands-memorial-day-weekend-hawaii-trip-2024-4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Source link </a></p> <div class="wp-block-group has-border-color" style="border-style:none;border-width:0px;margin-top:32px;margin-bottom:32px;padding-top:0px;padding-right:0px;padding-bottom:0px;padding-left:0px"><div class="wp-block-group__inner-container is-layout-flow wp-block-group-is-layout-flow"> <hr class="wp-block-separator has-alpha-channel-opacity is-style-wide" style="margin-bottom:24px"/> <h3 class="wp-block-heading has-text-align-center" style="margin-top:4px;margin-bottom:10px">Discover more from Today Headline</h3> <p class="has-text-align-center" style="margin-top:10px;margin-bottom:10px;font-size:15px">Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.</p> <div class="wp-block-group"><div class="wp-block-group__inner-container is-layout-constrained wp-container-core-group-is-layout-1 wp-block-group-is-layout-constrained"> <div class="wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions__supports-newline wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions"> <div class="wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions__container is-not-subscriber"> <form action="https://wordpress.com/email-subscriptions" method="post" accept-charset="utf-8" data-blog="165200775" data-post_access_level="everybody" data-subscriber_email="" id="subscribe-blog" > <div class="wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions__form-elements"> <p id="subscribe-email"> <label id="subscribe-field-label" for="subscribe-field" class="screen-reader-text" > Type your email… </label> <input required="required" type="email" name="email" class="no-border-radius " style="font-size: 16px;padding: 15px 23px 15px 23px;border-radius: 0px;border-width: 1px;" placeholder="Type your email…" value="" id="subscribe-field" title="Please fill in this field." /> </p> <p id="subscribe-submit" > <input type="hidden" name="action" value="subscribe"/> <input type="hidden" name="blog_id" value="165200775"/> <input type="hidden" name="source" value="https://todayheadline.co/saved-thousands-memorial-day-weekend-hawaii-trip-2024-4/"/> <input type="hidden" name="sub-type" value="subscribe-block"/> <input type="hidden" name="app_source" value=""/> <input type="hidden" name="redirect_fragment" value="subscribe-blog"/> <input type="hidden" name="lang" value="en_US"/> <input type="hidden" id="_wpnonce" name="_wpnonce" value="047896d4d0" /><input type="hidden" name="_wp_http_referer" value="/saved-thousands-memorial-day-weekend-hawaii-trip-2024-4/" /><input type="hidden" name="post_id" value="1038598"/> <button type="submit" class="wp-block-button__link no-border-radius" style="font-size: 16px;padding: 15px 23px 15px 23px;margin: 0px; margin-left: 10px;border-radius: 0px;border-width: 1px;" name="jetpack_subscriptions_widget" > Subscribe </button> </p> </div> </form> </div> </div> </div></div> </div></div> <div class='code-block code-block-5' style='margin: 8px auto; text-align: center; display: block; clear: both;'> <!-- Composite Start --> <div id="M689229ScriptRootC1466131"> </div> <script src="https://jsc.mgid.com/t/o/todayheadline.co.1466131.js" async> </script> <!-- Composite End --> </div> <!-- CONTENT END 1 --> <div class="jeg_post_tags"><span>Tags:</span> <a href="https://todayheadline.co/tag/account/" rel="tag">Account</a><a href="https://todayheadline.co/tag/business-class/" rel="tag">business class</a><a href="https://todayheadline.co/tag/card/" rel="tag">Card</a><a href="https://todayheadline.co/tag/carly-helfand/" rel="tag">carly helfand</a><a href="https://todayheadline.co/tag/cash-price/" rel="tag">cash price</a><a href="https://todayheadline.co/tag/checkout/" rel="tag">Checkout</a><a href="https://todayheadline.co/tag/credit-card/" rel="tag">credit card</a><a href="https://todayheadline.co/tag/flight/" rel="tag">flight</a><a href="https://todayheadline.co/tag/hawaii/" rel="tag">Hawaii</a><a href="https://todayheadline.co/tag/hotel-stay/" rel="tag">hotel stay</a><a href="https://todayheadline.co/tag/hyatt-property/" rel="tag">hyatt property</a><a href="https://todayheadline.co/tag/point/" rel="tag">Point</a><a href="https://todayheadline.co/tag/resort-credit/" rel="tag">resort credit</a><a href="https://todayheadline.co/tag/story/" rel="tag">story</a><a href="https://todayheadline.co/tag/world/" rel="tag">world</a></div> </div> </div> <div class='jeg_push_notification single_post'> </div> <div class="jeg_ad jeg_article jnews_content_bottom_ads "><div class='ads-wrapper '></div></div><div class="jnews_prev_next_container"></div><div class="jnews_author_box_container "></div><div class="jnews_related_post_container"><div class="jeg_postblock_27 jeg_postblock_blog_2 jeg_postblock jeg_module_hook jeg_pagination_loadmore jeg_col_3o3 jnews_module_1038598_0_6654a14e0eee6 " data-unique="jnews_module_1038598_0_6654a14e0eee6"> <div class="jeg_block_heading jeg_block_heading_1 jeg_subcat_right"> <h3 class="jeg_block_title"><span>Related<strong> Posts</strong></span></h3> </div> <div class="jeg_block_container"> <div class="jeg_posts jeg_load_more_flag"><article class="jeg_post jeg_pl_md_4 format-standard"> <div class="jeg_thumb"> <a href="https://todayheadline.co/one-simple-question-made-localising-pokemon-crystal-a-lot-more-difficult-than-you-would-think/"><div class="thumbnail-container animate-lazy size-715 "><img loading="lazy" width="350" height="250" src="" class="lazyload wp-post-image" alt="One simple question made localising Pokemon Crystal a lot more difficult than you would think" decoding="async" data-src="https://todayheadline.co/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/pokemon-suicune-350x250.jpg" data-sizes="auto" data-expand="700" title="One simple question made localising Pokemon Crystal a lot more difficult than you would think 3"></div></a> </div> <div class="jeg_postblock_content"> <div class="jeg_post_category"> <span><a href="https://todayheadline.co/category/entertainment-news/gaming/">Gaming</a></span> </div> <h3 class="jeg_post_title"><a href="https://todayheadline.co/one-simple-question-made-localising-pokemon-crystal-a-lot-more-difficult-than-you-would-think/" >One simple question made localising Pokemon Crystal a lot more difficult than you would think</a></h3> <div class="jeg_post_excerpt"> <p>Pokemon Crystal was the first...</p> </div> </div> </article><article class="jeg_post jeg_pl_md_4 format-standard"> <div class="jeg_thumb"> <a href="https://todayheadline.co/who-was-john-list-and-what-did-he-do/"><div class="thumbnail-container animate-lazy size-715 "><img loading="lazy" width="350" height="250" src="" class="lazyload wp-post-image" alt="Who Was John List and What Did He Do?" decoding="async" data-src="https://todayheadline.co/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/Copy-of-Untitled-Design62-350x250.png" data-sizes="auto" data-expand="700" title="Who Was John List and What Did He Do? 4"></div></a> </div> <div class="jeg_postblock_content"> <div class="jeg_post_category"> <span><a href="https://todayheadline.co/category/entertainment-news/movie/">Movie</a></span> </div> <h3 class="jeg_post_title"><a href="https://todayheadline.co/who-was-john-list-and-what-did-he-do/" >Who Was John List and What Did He Do?</a></h3> <div class="jeg_post_excerpt"> <p>Disclaimer: This article contains mentions...</p> </div> </div> </article><article class="jeg_post jeg_pl_md_4 format-standard"> <div class="jeg_thumb"> <a href="https://todayheadline.co/cate-blanchett-looks-unrecognisable-swaps-platinum-blonde-bob-long-brunette-wig-filming-spy-thriller-black-bag-london-htmlns_mchannelrssns_campaign1490ito1490/"><div class="thumbnail-container animate-lazy size-715 "><img width="634" height="858" src="" class="lazyload wp-post-image" alt="Cate Blanchett looks unrecognisable as she swaps her platinum blonde bob for a long brunette wig while filming spy thriller Black Bag in London" decoding="async" loading="lazy" data-src="https://i1.wp.com/i.dailymail.co.uk/1s/2024/05/27/14/85383671-13464091-image-a-128_1716815750441.jpg?resize=634,858&ssl=1" data-sizes="auto" data-expand="700" title="Cate Blanchett looks unrecognisable as she swaps her platinum blonde bob for a long brunette wig while filming spy thriller Black Bag in London 5"></div></a> </div> <div class="jeg_postblock_content"> <div class="jeg_post_category"> <span><a href="https://todayheadline.co/category/entertainment-news/">Entertainment News</a></span> </div> <h3 class="jeg_post_title"><a href="https://todayheadline.co/cate-blanchett-looks-unrecognisable-swaps-platinum-blonde-bob-long-brunette-wig-filming-spy-thriller-black-bag-london-htmlns_mchannelrssns_campaign1490ito1490/" >Cate Blanchett looks unrecognisable as she swaps her platinum blonde bob for a long brunette wig while filming spy thriller Black Bag in London</a></h3> <div class="jeg_post_excerpt"> <p>Cate Blanchett looked unrecognisable as...</p> </div> </div> </article></div> <div class='module-overlay'> <div class='preloader_type preloader_dot'> <div class="module-preloader jeg_preloader dot"> <span></span><span></span><span></span> </div> <div class="module-preloader jeg_preloader circle"> <div class="jnews_preloader_circle_outer"> <div class="jnews_preloader_circle_inner"></div> </div> </div> <div class="module-preloader jeg_preloader square"> <div class="jeg_square"> <div class="jeg_square_inner"></div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="jeg_block_navigation"> <div class='navigation_overlay'><div class='module-preloader jeg_preloader'><span></span><span></span><span></span></div></div> <div class="jeg_block_loadmore "> <a href="#" class='' data-load='Load More' data-loading='Loading...'> Load More</a> </div> </div> <script>var jnews_module_1038598_0_6654a14e0eee6 = {"header_icon":"","first_title":"Related","second_title":" Posts","url":"","header_type":"heading_1","header_background":"","header_secondary_background":"","header_text_color":"","header_line_color":"","header_accent_color":"","header_filter_category":"","header_filter_author":"","header_filter_tag":"","header_filter_text":"All","post_type":"post","content_type":"all","sponsor":false,"number_post":"3","post_offset":0,"unique_content":"unique1","include_post":"","included_only":false,"exclude_post":"1038598","include_category":"44,76185,76186","exclude_category":"","include_author":"","include_tag":"","exclude_tag":"","sort_by":"latest","date_format":"ago","date_format_custom":"Y\/m\/d","excerpt_length":"5","excerpt_ellipsis":"...","force_normal_image_load":"","pagination_mode":"loadmore","pagination_nextprev_showtext":"","pagination_number_post":"3","pagination_scroll_limit":"1","boxed":"","boxed_shadow":"","el_id":"","el_class":"","scheme":"","column_width":"auto","title_color":"","accent_color":"","alt_color":"","excerpt_color":"","css":"","paged":1,"column_class":"jeg_col_3o3","class":"jnews_block_27"};</script> </div></div><div class='jnews-autoload-splitter' data-url="https://todayheadline.co/saved-thousands-memorial-day-weekend-hawaii-trip-2024-4/" data-title="How I Took a $7,000 Vacation to Hawaii for $350 Per Person" data-id="1038598" data-prev="https://todayheadline.co/married-republican-rich-mccormick-and-rep-beth-van-duynes-torrid-affair-took-capitol-hill-by-storm-here-are-other-lawmakers-who-started-dating-and-even-got-married-in-congress/" ></div><div class="jnews_popup_post_container"></div><div class="jnews_comment_container"></div> </div> </div> <div class="jeg_sidebar col-md-3"> <div class="widget widget_jnews_tab_post" id="jnews_tab_post-4"><div class="jeg_tabpost_widget"><ul class="jeg_tabpost_nav"> <li data-tab-content="jeg_tabpost_1" class="active">Trending</li> <li data-tab-content="jeg_tabpost_2">Comments</li> <li data-tab-content="jeg_tabpost_3">Latest</li> </ul><div class="jeg_tabpost_content"><div class="jeg_tabpost_item active" id="jeg_tabpost_1"><div class="jegwidgetpopular"><div class="jeg_post jeg_pl_sm format-standard"> <div class="jeg_thumb"> <a href="https://todayheadline.co/product-and-service-training-for-sales-professionals/"><div class="thumbnail-container animate-lazy size-715 "><img width="120" height="86" src="" class="lazyload wp-post-image" alt="Product And Service Training For Sales Professionals" decoding="async" loading="lazy" data-src="https://todayheadline.co/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/Product-And-Service-Training-For-Sales-Professionals-120x86.png" data-sizes="auto" data-expand="700" title="Product And Service Training For Sales Professionals 6"></div></a> </div> <div class="jeg_postblock_content"> <h3 class="jeg_post_title"><a property="url" href="https://todayheadline.co/product-and-service-training-for-sales-professionals/">Product And Service Training For Sales Professionals</a></h3> </div> </div><div class="jeg_post jeg_pl_sm format-standard"> <div class="jeg_thumb"> <a href="https://todayheadline.co/kristen-stewart-says-shes-really-happy-rolling-stone-pictorial-exuded-sexuality-not-designed-exclusively-straight-males-htmlns_mchannelrssns_campaign1490ito1490/"><div class="thumbnail-container animate-lazy size-715 "><img width="634" height="924" src="" class="lazyload wp-post-image" alt="Kristen Stewart reveals she’s ‘really happy’ with THAT gender-bending Rolling Stone cover where she posed in jock strap" decoding="async" loading="lazy" data-src="https://i1.wp.com/i.dailymail.co.uk/1s/2024/02/19/00/81424775-13098663-image-m-29_1708302323268.jpg?resize=634,924&ssl=1" data-sizes="auto" data-expand="700" title="Kristen Stewart reveals she's 'really happy' with THAT gender-bending Rolling Stone cover where she posed in jock strap 7"></div></a> </div> <div class="jeg_postblock_content"> <h3 class="jeg_post_title"><a property="url" href="https://todayheadline.co/kristen-stewart-says-shes-really-happy-rolling-stone-pictorial-exuded-sexuality-not-designed-exclusively-straight-males-htmlns_mchannelrssns_campaign1490ito1490/">Kristen Stewart reveals she’s ‘really happy’ with THAT gender-bending Rolling Stone cover where she posed in jock strap</a></h3> </div> </div><div class="jeg_post jeg_pl_sm format-standard"> <div class="jeg_thumb"> <a href="https://todayheadline.co/chinas-online-kim-kardashian-banned-for-being-too-ostentatious/"><div class="thumbnail-container animate-lazy size-715 "><img width="700" height="394" src="" class="lazyload wp-post-image" alt="China’s online ‘Kim Kardashian’ banned for being too ostentatious" decoding="async" loading="lazy" data-src="https://todayheadline.co/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/https3A2F2Fwww.ft_.com2F__origami2Fservice2Fimage2Fv22Fimages2Fraw2Fhttps253A252F252Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net252Fproduction252Ff4270fa4-0d8d-46e8-acc9-a8b5e0eca8c5.jpg3Fsource3Dnext-article26fit3Dscale-down26quality3Dhighest26width3D70026dpr3D1.jpeg" data-sizes="auto" data-expand="700" title="China’s online ‘Kim Kardashian’ banned for being too ostentatious 8"></div></a> </div> <div class="jeg_postblock_content"> <h3 class="jeg_post_title"><a property="url" href="https://todayheadline.co/chinas-online-kim-kardashian-banned-for-being-too-ostentatious/">China’s online ‘Kim Kardashian’ banned for being too ostentatious</a></h3> </div> </div><div class="jeg_post jeg_pl_sm format-standard"> <div class="jeg_thumb"> <a href="https://todayheadline.co/home-gardening-inspiration-plus-a-boxwood-garden-and-chinese-garden-missouri-botanical-garden-part-4/"><div class="thumbnail-container animate-lazy size-715 "><img width="120" height="86" src="" class="lazyload wp-post-image" alt="Home gardening inspiration, plus a boxwood garden and Chinese garden: Missouri Botanical Garden, part 4" decoding="async" loading="lazy" data-src="https://todayheadline.co/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/08_Shade_pergola_Hydrangea-120x86.jpg" data-sizes="auto" data-expand="700" title="Home gardening inspiration, plus a boxwood garden and Chinese garden: Missouri Botanical Garden, part 4 9"></div></a> </div> <div class="jeg_postblock_content"> <h3 class="jeg_post_title"><a property="url" href="https://todayheadline.co/home-gardening-inspiration-plus-a-boxwood-garden-and-chinese-garden-missouri-botanical-garden-part-4/">Home gardening inspiration, plus a boxwood garden and Chinese garden: Missouri Botanical Garden, part 4</a></h3> </div> </div></div></div><div class="jeg_tabpost_item" id="jeg_tabpost_2"><div class="jegwidgetpopular"></div></div><div class="jeg_tabpost_item" id="jeg_tabpost_3"><div class="jegwidgetpopular"><div class="jeg_post jeg_pl_sm format-standard"> <div class="jeg_thumb"> <a href="https://todayheadline.co/the-best-socket-sets-in-2024/"><div class="thumbnail-container animate-lazy size-715 "><img width="120" height="86" src="" class="lazyload wp-post-image" alt="The Best Socket Sets In 2024" decoding="async" loading="lazy" data-src="https://todayheadline.co/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/socket_wrench_set_in_plastic_case_-120x86.jpeg" data-sizes="auto" data-expand="700" title="The Best Socket Sets In 2024 10"></div></a> </div> <div class="jeg_postblock_content"> <h3 class="jeg_post_title"><a property="url" href="https://todayheadline.co/the-best-socket-sets-in-2024/">The Best Socket Sets In 2024</a></h3> </div> </div><div class="jeg_post jeg_pl_sm format-standard"> <div class="jeg_thumb"> <a href="https://todayheadline.co/parents-with-young-children-feeling-more-financially-insecure/"><div class="thumbnail-container animate-lazy size-715 "><img width="120" height="86" src="" class="lazyload wp-post-image" alt="Parents With Young Children Feeling More Financially Insecure" decoding="async" loading="lazy" data-src="https://todayheadline.co/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/6653597fa961b37edf3a14be-120x86.jpeg" data-sizes="auto" data-expand="700" title="Parents With Young Children Feeling More Financially Insecure 11"></div></a> </div> <div class="jeg_postblock_content"> <h3 class="jeg_post_title"><a property="url" href="https://todayheadline.co/parents-with-young-children-feeling-more-financially-insecure/">Parents With Young Children Feeling More Financially Insecure</a></h3> </div> </div><div class="jeg_post jeg_pl_sm format-standard"> <div class="jeg_thumb"> <a href="https://todayheadline.co/neca-reveals-an-american-werewolf-in-london-action-figure-two-pack-geektyrant/"><div class="thumbnail-container animate-lazy size-715 "><img width="120" height="86" src="" class="lazyload wp-post-image" alt="NECA Reveals AN AMERICAN WEREWOLF IN LONDON Action Figure Two-Pack — GeekTyrant" decoding="async" loading="lazy" data-src="https://todayheadline.co/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/neca-reveals-an-american-werewolf-in-london-action-figure-two-pack-120x86.jpg" data-sizes="auto" data-expand="700" title="NECA Reveals AN AMERICAN WEREWOLF IN LONDON Action Figure Two-Pack — GeekTyrant 12"></div></a> </div> <div class="jeg_postblock_content"> <h3 class="jeg_post_title"><a property="url" href="https://todayheadline.co/neca-reveals-an-american-werewolf-in-london-action-figure-two-pack-geektyrant/">NECA Reveals AN AMERICAN WEREWOLF IN LONDON Action Figure Two-Pack — GeekTyrant</a></h3> </div> </div><div class="jeg_post jeg_pl_sm format-standard"> <div class="jeg_thumb"> <a href="https://todayheadline.co/it-has-an-aliens-like-vibe-atlas-director-brad-peyton-on-channeling-james-cameron-exclusive/"><div class="thumbnail-container animate-lazy size-715 "><img width="120" height="86" src="" class="lazyload wp-post-image" alt="‘It has an ‘Aliens’-like vibe:’ ‘Atlas’ director Brad Peyton on channeling James Cameron (exclusive)" decoding="async" loading="lazy" data-src="https://todayheadline.co/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/It-has-an-Aliens-like-vibe-Atlas-director-Brad-Peyton-on-120x86.jpg" data-sizes="auto" data-expand="700" title="'It has an 'Aliens'-like vibe:' 'Atlas' director Brad Peyton on channeling James Cameron (exclusive) 13"></div></a> </div> <div class="jeg_postblock_content"> <h3 class="jeg_post_title"><a property="url" href="https://todayheadline.co/it-has-an-aliens-like-vibe-atlas-director-brad-peyton-on-channeling-james-cameron-exclusive/">‘It has an ‘Aliens’-like vibe:’ ‘Atlas’ director Brad Peyton on channeling James Cameron (exclusive)</a></h3> </div> </div></div></div></div></div></div><div class="widget widget_jnews_module_block_9" id="jnews_module_block_9-4"><div class="jeg_postblock_9 jeg_postblock jeg_module_hook jeg_pagination_disable jeg_col_1o3 jnews_module_1038598_1_6654a14e77788 normal " data-unique="jnews_module_1038598_1_6654a14e77788"> <div class="jeg_block_heading jeg_block_heading_6 jeg_subcat_right"> <h3 class="jeg_block_title"><span><i class='fa fa-bolt'></i>Popular<strong>Stories</strong></span></h3> </div> <div class="jeg_block_container"> <div class="jeg_posts_wrap"><div class="jeg_posts jeg_load_more_flag"><article class="jeg_post jeg_pl_md_1 format-standard"> <div class="jeg_thumb"> <a href="https://todayheadline.co/the-best-socket-sets-in-2024/"><div class="thumbnail-container animate-lazy size-500 "><img width="360" height="180" src="" class="lazyload wp-post-image" alt="The Best Socket Sets In 2024" decoding="async" loading="lazy" data-src="https://todayheadline.co/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/socket_wrench_set_in_plastic_case_-360x180.jpeg" data-sizes="auto" data-expand="700" title="The Best Socket Sets In 2024 14"></div></a> <div class="jeg_post_category"> <span><a href="https://todayheadline.co/category/automotive/" class="category-automotive">Automotive</a></span> </div> </div> <div class="jeg_postblock_content"> <h3 class="jeg_post_title"> <a href="https://todayheadline.co/the-best-socket-sets-in-2024/">The Best Socket Sets In 2024</a> </h3> </div> </article><article class="jeg_post jeg_pl_md_1 format-standard"> <div class="jeg_thumb"> <a href="https://todayheadline.co/parents-with-young-children-feeling-more-financially-insecure/"><div class="thumbnail-container animate-lazy size-500 "><img width="360" height="180" src="" class="lazyload wp-post-image" alt="Parents With Young Children Feeling More Financially Insecure" decoding="async" loading="lazy" data-src="https://todayheadline.co/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/6653597fa961b37edf3a14be-360x180.jpeg" data-sizes="auto" data-expand="700" title="Parents With Young Children Feeling More Financially Insecure 15"></div></a> <div class="jeg_post_category"> <span><a href="https://todayheadline.co/category/finance-news/" class="category-finance-news">Finance News</a></span> </div> </div> <div class="jeg_postblock_content"> <h3 class="jeg_post_title"> <a href="https://todayheadline.co/parents-with-young-children-feeling-more-financially-insecure/">Parents With Young Children Feeling More Financially Insecure</a> </h3> </div> </article><article class="jeg_post jeg_pl_md_1 format-standard"> <div class="jeg_thumb"> <a href="https://todayheadline.co/neca-reveals-an-american-werewolf-in-london-action-figure-two-pack-geektyrant/"><div class="thumbnail-container animate-lazy size-500 "><img width="360" height="180" src="" class="lazyload wp-post-image" alt="NECA Reveals AN AMERICAN WEREWOLF IN LONDON Action Figure Two-Pack — GeekTyrant" decoding="async" loading="lazy" data-src="https://todayheadline.co/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/neca-reveals-an-american-werewolf-in-london-action-figure-two-pack-360x180.jpg" data-sizes="auto" data-expand="700" title="NECA Reveals AN AMERICAN WEREWOLF IN LONDON Action Figure Two-Pack — GeekTyrant 16"></div></a> <div class="jeg_post_category"> <span><a href="https://todayheadline.co/category/entertainment-news/movie/" class="category-movie">Movie</a></span> </div> </div> <div class="jeg_postblock_content"> <h3 class="jeg_post_title"> <a href="https://todayheadline.co/neca-reveals-an-american-werewolf-in-london-action-figure-two-pack-geektyrant/">NECA Reveals AN AMERICAN WEREWOLF IN LONDON Action Figure Two-Pack — GeekTyrant</a> </h3> </div> </article><article class="jeg_post jeg_pl_md_1 format-standard"> <div class="jeg_thumb"> <a href="https://todayheadline.co/it-has-an-aliens-like-vibe-atlas-director-brad-peyton-on-channeling-james-cameron-exclusive/"><div class="thumbnail-container animate-lazy size-500 "><img width="360" height="180" src="" class="lazyload wp-post-image" alt="‘It has an ‘Aliens’-like vibe:’ ‘Atlas’ director Brad Peyton on channeling James Cameron (exclusive)" decoding="async" loading="lazy" data-src="https://todayheadline.co/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/It-has-an-Aliens-like-vibe-Atlas-director-Brad-Peyton-on-360x180.jpg" data-sizes="auto" data-expand="700" title="'It has an 'Aliens'-like vibe:' 'Atlas' director Brad Peyton on channeling James Cameron (exclusive) 17"></div></a> <div class="jeg_post_category"> <span><a href="https://todayheadline.co/category/science-news/" class="category-science-news">Science News & Society</a></span> </div> </div> <div class="jeg_postblock_content"> <h3 class="jeg_post_title"> <a href="https://todayheadline.co/it-has-an-aliens-like-vibe-atlas-director-brad-peyton-on-channeling-james-cameron-exclusive/">‘It has an ‘Aliens’-like vibe:’ ‘Atlas’ director Brad Peyton on channeling James Cameron (exclusive)</a> </h3> </div> </article></div></div> <div class='module-overlay'> <div class='preloader_type preloader_dot'> <div class="module-preloader jeg_preloader dot"> <span></span><span></span><span></span> </div> <div class="module-preloader jeg_preloader circle"> <div class="jnews_preloader_circle_outer"> <div class="jnews_preloader_circle_inner"></div> </div> </div> <div class="module-preloader jeg_preloader square"> <div class="jeg_square"> <div class="jeg_square_inner"></div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="jeg_block_navigation"> <div class='navigation_overlay'><div class='module-preloader jeg_preloader'><span></span><span></span><span></span></div></div> </div> <script>var jnews_module_1038598_1_6654a14e77788 = {"header_icon":"fa-bolt","first_title":"Popular","second_title":"Stories","url":"","header_type":"heading_6","header_background":"","header_secondary_background":"","header_text_color":"","header_line_color":"","header_accent_color":"","header_filter_category":"","header_filter_author":"","header_filter_tag":"","header_filter_text":"All","post_type":"post","content_type":"post","sponsor":"0","number_post":"4","post_offset":"0","unique_content":"disable","include_post":"","included_only":"0","exclude_post":"","include_category":"","exclude_category":"","include_author":"","include_tag":"","exclude_tag":"","sort_by":"latest","date_format":"default","date_format_custom":"Y\/m\/d","force_normal_image_load":"1","pagination_mode":"disable","pagination_nextprev_showtext":"0","pagination_number_post":"4","pagination_scroll_limit":"0","boxed":"0","boxed_shadow":"0","el_id":"","el_class":"","scheme":"normal","column_width":"auto","title_color":"","accent_color":"","alt_color":"","excerpt_color":"","css":"","paged":1,"column_class":"jeg_col_1o3","class":"jnews_block_9"};</script> </div></div></div> </div> <div class="jeg_ad jeg_article jnews_article_bottom_ads"> <div class='ads-wrapper '></div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="post-body-class" class="post-template-default single single-post postid-1038598 single-format-standard wp-embed-responsive jeg_toggle_light jeg_single_tpl_1 jnews jeg-mobile-table-scrollable jsc_normal wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-7.6 vc_responsive"></div> </div> <div class="post-ajax-overlay"> <div class="preloader_type preloader_dot"> <div class="newsfeed_preloader jeg_preloader dot"> <span></span><span></span><span></span> </div> <div class="newsfeed_preloader jeg_preloader circle"> <div class="jnews_preloader_circle_outer"> <div class="jnews_preloader_circle_inner"></div> </div> </div> <div class="newsfeed_preloader jeg_preloader square"> <div class="jeg_square"><div class="jeg_square_inner"></div></div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="footer-holder" id="footer" data-id="footer"> <div class="jeg_footer jeg_footer_1 dark"> <div class="jeg_footer_container jeg_container"> <div class="jeg_footer_content"> <div class="container"> <div class="row"> <div class="jeg_footer_primary clearfix"> <div class="col-md-4 footer_column"> <div class="footer_widget widget_jnews_about" id="jnews_about-1"><div class="jeg_footer_heading jeg_footer_heading_1"><h3 class="jeg_footer_title"><span>About Us</span></h3></div> <div class="jeg_about "> <p>Todayheadline the independent news and topics discovery <br>A home-grown and independent news and topic aggregation . displays breaking news linking to news websites all around the world.</p> </div> </div><div class="footer_widget widget_jnews_social" id="jnews_social-1"> <div class="jeg_social_wrap "> <p> <strong>Follow Us</strong> </p> <div class="socials_widget rounded"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer external nofollow" class="jeg_facebook"> <i class="fa fa-facebook"></i> </a><a href="https://twitter.com/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer external nofollow" class="jeg_twitter"> <i class="fa fa-twitter"><span class="jeg-icon icon-twitter"><svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" height="1em" viewBox="0 0 512 512"><!--! Font Awesome Free 6.4.2 by @fontawesome - https://fontawesome.com License - https://fontawesome.com/license (Commercial License) Copyright 2023 Fonticons, Inc. --><path d="M389.2 48h70.6L305.6 224.2 487 464H345L233.7 318.6 106.5 464H35.8L200.7 275.5 26.8 48H172.4L272.9 180.9 389.2 48zM364.4 421.8h39.1L151.1 88h-42L364.4 421.8z"/></svg></span></i> </a><a href="https://www.instagram.com/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer external nofollow" class="jeg_instagram"> <i class="fa fa-instagram"></i> </a><a href="https://www.behance.net/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer external nofollow" class="jeg_behance"> <i class="fa fa-behance"></i> </a><a href="https://dribbble.com/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer external nofollow" class="jeg_dribbble"> <i class="fa fa-dribbble"></i> </a> </div> <style scoped></style> </div> </div> </div> <div class="col-md-4 footer_column"> <div class="footer_widget widget_pages" id="pages-2"><div class="jeg_footer_heading jeg_footer_heading_1"><h3 class="jeg_footer_title"><span>Pages</span></h3></div> <ul> <li class="page_item page-item-50758"><a href="https://todayheadline.co/about-us/">About Us</a></li> <li class="page_item page-item-960191"><a href="https://todayheadline.co/advertising-policies/">Advertising Policies</a></li> <li class="page_item page-item-991745"><a href="https://todayheadline.co/airalo-esim/">Airalo eSIM</a></li> <li class="page_item page-item-991881"><a href="https://todayheadline.co/cheap-flights/">Cheap flights</a></li> <li class="page_item page-item-951968"><a href="https://todayheadline.co/comment-policy/">Comment Policy</a></li> <li class="page_item page-item-724931"><a href="https://todayheadline.co/contact-us/">Contact Us</a></li> <li class="page_item page-item-1019588"><a href="https://todayheadline.co/friends/">Friends</a></li> <li class="page_item page-item-939353"><a href="https://todayheadline.co/privacy-policy/">Privacy Policy</a></li> <li class="page_item page-item-308160"><a href="https://todayheadline.co/">Today headline</a></li> <li class="page_item page-item-305411"><a href="https://todayheadline.co/__trashed/">Web Stories</a></li> <li class="page_item page-item-355935"><a href="https://todayheadline.co/write-for-us/">Write for Us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="col-md-4 footer_column"> <div class="footer_widget widget_nav_menu" id="nav_menu-2"><div class="menu-lift-footer-menu-container"><ul id="menu-lift-footer-menu" class="menu"><li id="menu-item-984379" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-984379"><a href="https://todayheadline.co/category/mortgage-property/">Mortgage & Property</a></li> <li id="menu-item-984352" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-984352"><a href="https://todayheadline.co/category/opinion/">Opinion</a></li> <li id="menu-item-984376" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-984376"><a href="https://todayheadline.co/category/banking/">Banking</a></li> <li id="menu-item-984377" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-984377"><a href="https://todayheadline.co/category/car-rental/">Car Rental</a></li> <li id="menu-item-984378" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-984378"><a href="https://todayheadline.co/category/farming/">Farming</a></li> </ul></div></div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="jeg_footer_secondary clearfix"> <!-- secondary footer right --> <div class="footer_right"> <ul class="jeg_menu_footer"><li id="menu-item-362993" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-362993"><a href="https://todayheadline.co/category/real-estate/">Real Estate</a></li> <li id="menu-item-597535" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-597535"><a href="https://todayheadline.co/category/parenting/">Parenting</a></li> <li id="menu-item-362988" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-362988"><a href="https://todayheadline.co/category/cooking/">Cooking</a></li> <li id="menu-item-510029" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-510029"><a href="https://todayheadline.co/category/home-garden/">Home & Garden</a></li> <li id="menu-item-362984" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-362984"><a href="https://todayheadline.co/category/pets/">Pets</a></li> <li id="menu-item-960217" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-960217"><a href="https://todayheadline.co/advertising-policies/">Advertising Policies</a></li> <li id="menu-item-308186" class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-308186"><a href="https://todayheadline.co/privacy-policy/">Privacy & Policy</a></li> <li id="menu-item-960218" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-960218"><a href="https://todayheadline.co/comment-policy/">Comment Policy</a></li> <li id="menu-item-308187" class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-308187"><a href="https://todayheadline.co/contact-us/">Contact</a></li> <li id="menu-item-308184" class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-308184"><a href="https://todayheadline.co/about-us/">About</a></li> </ul> </div> <!-- secondary footer left --> <p class="copyright"> © 2024 All rights are reserved Today Headline </p> </div> <!-- secondary menu --> </div> </div> </div> </div><!-- /.footer --> </div> <div class="jscroll-to-top"> <a href="#back-to-top" class="jscroll-to-top_link"><i class="fa fa-angle-up"></i></a> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript">var jfla = ["view_counter"]</script> <script type="text/javascript"> var _paq = _paq || []; _paq.push(['setCustomDimension', 1, '{"ID":,"name":"","avatar":"d41d8cd98f00b204e9800998ecf8427e"}']); _paq.push(['trackPageView']); (function () { var u = "https://stats1.wpmudev.com/"; _paq.push(['setTrackerUrl', u + 'track/']); _paq.push(['setSiteId', '133183']); var d = document, g = d.createElement('script'), s = d.getElementsByTagName('script')[0]; g.type = 'text/javascript'; g.async = true; g.defer = true; g.src = 'https://stats.wpmucdn.com/analytics.js'; s.parentNode.insertBefore(g, s); })(); </script> <!-- Mobile Navigation ============================================= --> <div id="jeg_off_canvas" class="normal"> <a href="#" class="jeg_menu_close"><i class="jegicon-cross"></i></a> <div class="jeg_bg_overlay"></div> <div class="jeg_mobile_wrapper"> <div class="nav_wrap"> <div class="item_main"> <!-- Search Form --> <div class="jeg_aside_item jeg_search_wrapper jeg_search_no_expand round"> <a href="#" class="jeg_search_toggle"><i class="fa fa-search"></i></a> <form action="https://todayheadline.co/" method="get" class="jeg_search_form" target="_top"> <input name="s" class="jeg_search_input" placeholder="Search..." type="text" value="" autocomplete="off"> <button aria-label="Search Button" type="submit" class="jeg_search_button btn"><i class="fa fa-search"></i></button> </form> <!-- jeg_search_hide with_result no_result --> <div class="jeg_search_result jeg_search_hide with_result"> <div class="search-result-wrapper"> </div> <div class="search-link search-noresult"> No Result </div> <div class="search-link search-all-button"> <i class="fa fa-search"></i> View All Result </div> </div></div><div class="jeg_aside_item"> <ul class="jeg_mobile_menu sf-js-hover"><li class="page_item page-item-960191"><a href="https://todayheadline.co/advertising-policies/">Advertising Policies</a></li> <li class="page_item page-item-991745"><a href="https://todayheadline.co/airalo-esim/">Airalo eSIM</a></li> <li class="page_item page-item-991881"><a href="https://todayheadline.co/cheap-flights/">Cheap flights</a></li> <li class="page_item page-item-951968"><a href="https://todayheadline.co/comment-policy/">Comment Policy</a></li> <li class="page_item page-item-1019588"><a href="https://todayheadline.co/friends/">Friends</a></li> <li class="page_item page-item-939353"><a href="https://todayheadline.co/privacy-policy/">Privacy Policy</a></li> <li class="page_item page-item-305411"><a href="https://todayheadline.co/__trashed/">Web Stories</a></li> <li class="page_item page-item-50758"><a href="https://todayheadline.co/about-us/">About Us</a></li> <li class="page_item page-item-308160"><a href="https://todayheadline.co/">Today headline</a></li> <li class="page_item page-item-355935"><a href="https://todayheadline.co/write-for-us/">Write for Us</a></li> <li class="page_item page-item-724931"><a href="https://todayheadline.co/contact-us/">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="item_bottom"> <div class="jeg_aside_item socials_widget nobg"> <a href="http://facebook.com" target='_blank' rel='noopener noreferrer external nofollow' class="jeg_facebook"><i class="fa fa-facebook"></i> </a><a href="http://twitter.com" target='_blank' rel='noopener noreferrer external nofollow' class="jeg_twitter"><i class="fa fa-twitter"><span class="jeg-icon icon-twitter"><svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" height="1em" viewBox="0 0 512 512"><!--! Font Awesome Free 6.4.2 by @fontawesome - https://fontawesome.com License - https://fontawesome.com/license (Commercial License) Copyright 2023 Fonticons, Inc. --><path d="M389.2 48h70.6L305.6 224.2 487 464H345L233.7 318.6 106.5 464H35.8L200.7 275.5 26.8 48H172.4L272.9 180.9 389.2 48zM364.4 421.8h39.1L151.1 88h-42L364.4 421.8z"/></svg></span></i> </a><a href="http://youtube.com" target='_blank' rel='noopener noreferrer external nofollow' class="jeg_youtube"><i class="fa fa-youtube-play"></i> </a><a href="http://jnews.jegtheme.com/default/feed/" target='_blank' rel='noopener noreferrer external nofollow' class="jeg_rss"><i class="fa fa-rss"></i> </a></div><div class="jeg_aside_item jeg_aside_copyright"> <p>© 2024 All rights are reserved Today Headline</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div><div class="jeg_read_progress_wrapper"><div class="jeg_progress_container bottom"><span class="progress-bar"></span></div></div><style id='jetpack-block-subscriptions-inline-css' type='text/css'> .is-style-compact .is-not-subscriber .wp-block-button__link,.is-style-compact .is-not-subscriber .wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions__button{border-end-start-radius:0!important;border-start-start-radius:0!important;margin-inline-start:0!important}.is-style-compact .is-not-subscriber .components-text-control__input,.is-style-compact .is-not-subscriber p#subscribe-email input[type=email]{border-end-end-radius:0!important;border-start-end-radius:0!important}.is-style-compact:not(.wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions__use-newline) .components-text-control__input{border-inline-end-width:0!important}.wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions.wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions__supports-newline .wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions__form-container{display:flex;flex-direction:column}.wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions.wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions__supports-newline:not(.wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions__use-newline) .is-not-subscriber .wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions__form-elements{align-items:flex-start;display:flex}.wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions.wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions__supports-newline:not(.wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions__use-newline) p#subscribe-submit{display:flex;justify-content:center}.wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions.wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions__supports-newline .wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions__form .wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions__button,.wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions.wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions__supports-newline .wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions__form .wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions__textfield .components-text-control__input,.wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions.wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions__supports-newline .wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions__form button,.wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions.wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions__supports-newline .wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions__form input[type=email],.wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions.wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions__supports-newline form .wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions__button,.wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions.wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions__supports-newline form .wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions__textfield .components-text-control__input,.wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions.wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions__supports-newline form button,.wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions.wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions__supports-newline form input[type=email]{box-sizing:border-box;cursor:pointer;line-height:1.3;min-width:auto!important;white-space:nowrap!important}.wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions.wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions__supports-newline .wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions__form input[type=email]::placeholder,.wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions.wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions__supports-newline .wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions__form input[type=email]:disabled,.wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions.wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions__supports-newline form input[type=email]::placeholder,.wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions.wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions__supports-newline form input[type=email]:disabled{color:currentColor;opacity:.5}.wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions.wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions__supports-newline .wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions__form .wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions__button,.wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions.wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions__supports-newline .wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions__form button,.wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions.wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions__supports-newline form .wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions__button,.wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions.wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions__supports-newline form button{border-color:#0000;border-style:solid}.wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions.wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions__supports-newline .wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions__form .wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions__textfield,.wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions.wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions__supports-newline .wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions__form p#subscribe-email,.wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions.wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions__supports-newline form .wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions__textfield,.wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions.wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions__supports-newline form p#subscribe-email{background:#0000;flex-grow:1}.wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions.wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions__supports-newline .wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions__form .wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions__textfield .components-base-control__field,.wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions.wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions__supports-newline .wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions__form .wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions__textfield .components-text-control__input,.wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions.wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions__supports-newline .wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions__form .wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions__textfield input[type=email],.wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions.wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions__supports-newline .wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions__form p#subscribe-email .components-base-control__field,.wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions.wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions__supports-newline .wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions__form p#subscribe-email .components-text-control__input,.wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions.wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions__supports-newline .wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions__form p#subscribe-email input[type=email],.wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions.wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions__supports-newline form .wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions__textfield .components-base-control__field,.wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions.wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions__supports-newline form .wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions__textfield .components-text-control__input,.wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions.wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions__supports-newline form .wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions__textfield input[type=email],.wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions.wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions__supports-newline form p#subscribe-email .components-base-control__field,.wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions.wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions__supports-newline form p#subscribe-email .components-text-control__input,.wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions.wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions__supports-newline form p#subscribe-email input[type=email]{height:auto;margin:0;width:100%}.wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions.wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions__supports-newline .wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions__form p#subscribe-email,.wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions.wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions__supports-newline .wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions__form p#subscribe-submit,.wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions.wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions__supports-newline form p#subscribe-email,.wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions.wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions__supports-newline form p#subscribe-submit{margin:0}.wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions.wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions__supports-newline.wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions__show-subs .wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions__subscount{font-size:16px;margin:8px 0;text-align:end}.wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions.wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions__supports-newline.wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions__use-newline .wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions__form-elements{display:block}.wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions.wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions__supports-newline.wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions__use-newline .wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions__button,.wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions.wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions__supports-newline.wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions__use-newline button{display:inline-block;max-width:100%}.wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions.wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions__supports-newline.wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions__use-newline .wp-block-jetpack-subscriptions__subscount{text-align:start}#subscribe-submit.is-link{text-align:center;width:auto!important}#subscribe-submit.is-link a{margin-left:0!important;margin-top:0!important;width:auto!important}.jetpack-memberships-modal #TB_title{display:none}#TB_window.jetpack-memberships-modal,#memberships-modal-window.jetpack-memberships-modal{background-color:#0000;background-image:url(https://s0.wp.com/i/loading/dark-200.gif);background-position:center 150px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-size:50px;border:none;bottom:0;box-shadow:none;-webkit-box-shadow:none;-moz-box-shadow:none;height:100%;left:0;margin:0!important;right:0;top:0;width:100%!important}#memberships-modal-window.jetpack-memberships-modal{padding:21px}.jetpack-memberships-modal #TB_iframeContent,.jetpack-memberships-modal #memberships-modal-iframe{bottom:0;height:100%!important;left:0;margin:0!important;position:absolute;right:0;top:0;width:100%!important}BODY.modal-open{overflow:hidden}dialog::backdrop{background-color:#000;opacity:.7} </style> <link rel='stylesheet' id='vc_font_awesome_5_shims-css' href='https://todayheadline.co/wp-content/plugins/js_composer/assets/lib/bower/font-awesome/css/v4-shims.min.css?ver=7.6' type='text/css' media='all' /> <link rel='stylesheet' id='vc_font_awesome_5-css' href='https://todayheadline.co/wp-content/plugins/js_composer/assets/lib/bower/font-awesome/css/all.min.css?ver=7.6' type='text/css' media='all' /> <style id='core-block-supports-inline-css' type='text/css'> .wp-container-core-group-is-layout-1.wp-container-core-group-is-layout-1 > :where(:not(.alignleft):not(.alignright):not(.alignfull)){max-width:480px;margin-left:auto !important;margin-right:auto !important;}.wp-container-core-group-is-layout-1.wp-container-core-group-is-layout-1 > .alignwide{max-width:480px;}.wp-container-core-group-is-layout-1.wp-container-core-group-is-layout-1 .alignfull{max-width:none;} </style> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://todayheadline.co/wp-content/plugins/contact-form-7/includes/swv/js/index.js?ver=5.9.5" id="swv-js"></script> <script type="text/javascript" id="contact-form-7-js-extra"> /* <![CDATA[ */ var wpcf7 = {"api":{"root":"https:\/\/todayheadline.co\/wp-json\/","namespace":"contact-form-7\/v1"},"cached":"1"}; /* ]]> */ </script> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://todayheadline.co/wp-content/plugins/contact-form-7/includes/js/index.js?ver=5.9.5" id="contact-form-7-js"></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://todayheadline.co/wp-content/plugins/jnews-auto-load-post/assets/js/jquery.autoload.js" id="jnews-autoload-js"></script> <script type="text/javascript" id="leadin-script-loader-js-js-extra"> /* <![CDATA[ */ var leadin_wordpress = {"userRole":"visitor","pageType":"post","leadinPluginVersion":"11.1.13"}; /* ]]> */ </script> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://js.hs-scripts.com/44703402.js?integration=WordPress&ver=11.1.13" id="leadin-script-loader-js-js"></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://todayheadline.co/wp-includes/js/comment-reply.min.js?ver=6.5.3" id="comment-reply-js" async="async" data-wp-strategy="async"></script> <script type="text/javascript" id="mediaelement-core-js-before"> /* <![CDATA[ */ var mejsL10n = {"language":"en","strings":{"mejs.download-file":"Download File","mejs.install-flash":"You are using a browser that does not have Flash player enabled or installed. Please turn on your Flash player plugin or download the latest version from https:\/\/get.adobe.com\/flashplayer\/","mejs.fullscreen":"Fullscreen","mejs.play":"Play","mejs.pause":"Pause","mejs.time-slider":"Time Slider","mejs.time-help-text":"Use Left\/Right Arrow keys to advance one second, Up\/Down arrows to advance ten seconds.","mejs.live-broadcast":"Live Broadcast","mejs.volume-help-text":"Use Up\/Down Arrow keys to increase or decrease volume.","mejs.unmute":"Unmute","mejs.mute":"Mute","mejs.volume-slider":"Volume Slider","mejs.video-player":"Video Player","mejs.audio-player":"Audio Player","mejs.captions-subtitles":"Captions\/Subtitles","mejs.captions-chapters":"Chapters","mejs.none":"None","mejs.afrikaans":"Afrikaans","mejs.albanian":"Albanian","mejs.arabic":"Arabic","mejs.belarusian":"Belarusian","mejs.bulgarian":"Bulgarian","mejs.catalan":"Catalan","mejs.chinese":"Chinese","mejs.chinese-simplified":"Chinese (Simplified)","mejs.chinese-traditional":"Chinese (Traditional)","mejs.croatian":"Croatian","mejs.czech":"Czech","mejs.danish":"Danish","mejs.dutch":"Dutch","mejs.english":"English","mejs.estonian":"Estonian","mejs.filipino":"Filipino","mejs.finnish":"Finnish","mejs.french":"French","mejs.galician":"Galician","mejs.german":"German","mejs.greek":"Greek","mejs.haitian-creole":"Haitian Creole","mejs.hebrew":"Hebrew","mejs.hindi":"Hindi","mejs.hungarian":"Hungarian","mejs.icelandic":"Icelandic","mejs.indonesian":"Indonesian","mejs.irish":"Irish","mejs.italian":"Italian","mejs.japanese":"Japanese","mejs.korean":"Korean","mejs.latvian":"Latvian","mejs.lithuanian":"Lithuanian","mejs.macedonian":"Macedonian","mejs.malay":"Malay","mejs.maltese":"Maltese","mejs.norwegian":"Norwegian","mejs.persian":"Persian","mejs.polish":"Polish","mejs.portuguese":"Portuguese","mejs.romanian":"Romanian","mejs.russian":"Russian","mejs.serbian":"Serbian","mejs.slovak":"Slovak","mejs.slovenian":"Slovenian","mejs.spanish":"Spanish","mejs.swahili":"Swahili","mejs.swedish":"Swedish","mejs.tagalog":"Tagalog","mejs.thai":"Thai","mejs.turkish":"Turkish","mejs.ukrainian":"Ukrainian","mejs.vietnamese":"Vietnamese","mejs.welsh":"Welsh","mejs.yiddish":"Yiddish"}}; /* ]]> */ </script> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://todayheadline.co/wp-includes/js/mediaelement/mediaelement-and-player.min.js?ver=4.2.17" id="mediaelement-core-js"></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://todayheadline.co/wp-includes/js/mediaelement/mediaelement-migrate.min.js?ver=6.5.3" id="mediaelement-migrate-js"></script> <script type="text/javascript" id="mediaelement-js-extra"> /* <![CDATA[ */ var _wpmejsSettings = {"pluginPath":"\/wp-includes\/js\/mediaelement\/","classPrefix":"mejs-","stretching":"responsive","audioShortcodeLibrary":"mediaelement","videoShortcodeLibrary":"mediaelement"}; /* ]]> */ </script> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://todayheadline.co/wp-includes/js/mediaelement/wp-mediaelement.min.js?ver=6.5.3" id="wp-mediaelement-js"></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://todayheadline.co/wp-includes/js/hoverIntent.min.js?ver=1.10.2" id="hoverIntent-js"></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://todayheadline.co/wp-includes/js/imagesloaded.min.js?ver=5.0.0" id="imagesloaded-js"></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://todayheadline.co/wp-content/plugins/js_composer/assets/lib/bower/isotope/dist/isotope.pkgd.min.js?ver=7.6" id="isotope-js"></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://todayheadline.co/wp-content/themes/jnews/assets/js/lazysizes.js?ver=11.5.2" id="lazysizes-js"></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://todayheadline.co/wp-content/themes/jnews/assets/js/ls.bgset.js?ver=11.5.2" id="bgset-js"></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://todayheadline.co/wp-content/themes/jnews/assets/js/superfish.js?ver=11.5.2" id="superfish-js"></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://todayheadline.co/wp-content/themes/jnews/assets/js/theia-sticky-sidebar.js?ver=11.5.2" id="theia-sticky-sidebar-js"></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://todayheadline.co/wp-content/themes/jnews/assets/js/jquery.waypoints.js?ver=11.5.2" id="waypoint-js"></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://todayheadline.co/wp-content/themes/jnews/assets/js/jquery.scrollTo.js?ver=11.5.2" id="scrollto-js"></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://todayheadline.co/wp-content/themes/jnews/assets/js/jquery.parallax.js?ver=11.5.2" id="parallax-js"></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://todayheadline.co/wp-content/themes/jnews/assets/js/jquery.okayNav.js?ver=11.5.2" id="okaynav-js"></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://todayheadline.co/wp-content/themes/jnews/assets/js/jquery.mousewheel.js?ver=11.5.2" id="mousewheel-js"></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://todayheadline.co/wp-content/themes/jnews/assets/js/modernizr-custom.js?ver=11.5.2" id="modernizr-js"></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://todayheadline.co/wp-content/themes/jnews/assets/js/jquery.smartresize.js?ver=11.5.2" id="smartresize-js"></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://todayheadline.co/wp-content/themes/jnews/assets/js/chosen.jquery.js?ver=11.5.2" id="chosen-js"></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://todayheadline.co/wp-content/themes/jnews/assets/js/jquery.magnific-popup.js?ver=11.5.2" id="magnific-js"></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://todayheadline.co/wp-content/themes/jnews/assets/js/jquery.jnewsgif.js?ver=11.5.2" id="jnews-gif-js"></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://todayheadline.co/wp-content/themes/jnews/assets/js/jquery.jsticky.js?ver=11.5.2" id="jnews-sticky-js"></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://todayheadline.co/wp-content/themes/jnews/assets/js/jquery.transit.min.js?ver=11.5.2" id="jquery-transit-js"></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://todayheadline.co/wp-content/themes/jnews/assets/js/jquery.module.js?ver=11.5.2" id="jnews-landing-module-js"></script> <script type="text/javascript" id="jnews-main-js-extra"> /* <![CDATA[ */ var jnewsoption = {"login_reload":"https:\/\/todayheadline.co\/saved-thousands-memorial-day-weekend-hawaii-trip-2024-4","popup_script":"magnific","single_gallery":"1","ismobile":"","isie":"","sidefeed_ajax":"","language":"en_US","module_prefix":"jnews_module_ajax_","live_search":"1","postid":"1038598","isblog":"1","admin_bar":"0","follow_video":"","follow_position":"bottom_right","rtl":"0","gif":"1","lang":{"invalid_recaptcha":"Invalid Recaptcha!","empty_username":"Please enter your username!","empty_email":"Please enter your email!","empty_password":"Please enter your password!"},"recaptcha":"0","site_slug":"\/","site_domain":"todayheadline.co","zoom_button":"0","autoload_limit":"2","autoload_content":"normal"}; /* ]]> */ </script> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://todayheadline.co/wp-content/themes/jnews/assets/js/main.js?ver=11.5.2" id="jnews-main-js"></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://todayheadline.co/wp-content/themes/jnews/assets/js/floating-video.js?ver=11.5.2" id="jnews-floating-video-js"></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://todayheadline.co/wp-content/themes/jnews/assets/js/zoom-button.js?ver=11.5.2" id="jnews-zoom-button-js"></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://todayheadline.co/wp-content/themes/jnews/assets/js/popup-post.js?ver=11.5.2" id="jnews-popup-post-js"></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://todayheadline.co/wp-content/themes/jnews/assets/js/darkmode.js?ver=11.5.2" id="jnews-darkmode-js"></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://todayheadline.co/wp-content/themes/jnews/assets/js/html5shiv.min.js?ver=11.5.2" id="html5shiv-js"></script> <![endif]--> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://www.google.com/recaptcha/api.js?render=6LdK-rUUAAAAAIkVQiJYlQc6N4GBo7lhkt0WtuyE&ver=3.0" id="google-recaptcha-js"></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://todayheadline.co/wp-includes/js/dist/vendor/wp-polyfill-inert.min.js?ver=3.1.2" id="wp-polyfill-inert-js"></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://todayheadline.co/wp-includes/js/dist/vendor/regenerator-runtime.min.js?ver=0.14.0" id="regenerator-runtime-js"></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://todayheadline.co/wp-includes/js/dist/vendor/wp-polyfill.min.js?ver=3.15.0" id="wp-polyfill-js"></script> <script type="text/javascript" id="wpcf7-recaptcha-js-extra"> /* <![CDATA[ */ var wpcf7_recaptcha = {"sitekey":"6LdK-rUUAAAAAIkVQiJYlQc6N4GBo7lhkt0WtuyE","actions":{"homepage":"homepage","contactform":"contactform"}}; /* ]]> */ </script> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://todayheadline.co/wp-content/plugins/contact-form-7/modules/recaptcha/index.js?ver=5.9.5" id="wpcf7-recaptcha-js"></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://todayheadline.co/wp-content/plugins/visual-footer-credit-remover/script.js?ver=6.5.3" id="jabvfcr_script-js"></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://stats.wp.com/e-202422.js" id="jetpack-stats-js" data-wp-strategy="defer"></script> <script type="text/javascript" id="jetpack-stats-js-after"> /* <![CDATA[ */ _stq = window._stq || []; _stq.push([ "view", JSON.parse("{\"v\":\"ext\",\"blog\":\"165200775\",\"post\":\"1038598\",\"tz\":\"-4\",\"srv\":\"todayheadline.co\",\"j\":\"1:13.4.3\"}") ]); _stq.push([ "clickTrackerInit", "165200775", "1038598" ]); /* ]]> */ </script> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://todayheadline.co/wp-content/plugins/jnews-push-notification/assets/js/plugin.js?ver=11.0.0" id="jnews-push-notification-js"></script> <script type="text/javascript" id="fifu-json-ld-js-extra"> /* <![CDATA[ */ var fifuJsonLd = {"url":"https:\/\/i0.wp.com\/i.insider.com\/5d273cc9a17d6c28a910e5e4?crop=1%3A1&width=256&format=jpeg&auto=webp&ssl=1"}; /* ]]> */ </script> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://todayheadline.co/wp-content/plugins/featured-image-from-url/includes/html/js/json-ld.js?ver=4.7.7" id="fifu-json-ld-js"></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://cdn.onesignal.com/sdks/OneSignalSDK.js?ver=1.0.0" id="remote_sdk-js" async="async" data-wp-strategy="async"></script> <script type="text/javascript" id="jetpack-blocks-assets-base-url-js-before"> /* <![CDATA[ */ var Jetpack_Block_Assets_Base_Url="https://todayheadline.co/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/_inc/blocks/"; /* ]]> */ </script> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://todayheadline.co/wp-includes/js/dist/dom-ready.min.js?ver=f77871ff7694fffea381" id="wp-dom-ready-js"></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://todayheadline.co/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/_inc/blocks/subscriptions/view.js?minify=false&ver=13.4.3" id="jetpack-block-subscriptions-js"></script> <script></script><div class="jeg_ad jnews_mobile_sticky_ads "></div><script type='application/ld+json'>{"@context":"http:\/\/schema.org","@type":"NewsArticle","mainEntityOfPage":{"@type":"WebPage","@id":"https:\/\/todayheadline.co\/saved-thousands-memorial-day-weekend-hawaii-trip-2024-4\/"},"dateCreated":"2024-05-27 10:51:07-04:00","datePublished":"2024-05-27 10:51:07-04:00","dateModified":"2024-05-27 15:04:45-04:00","url":"https:\/\/todayheadline.co\/saved-thousands-memorial-day-weekend-hawaii-trip-2024-4\/","headline":"How I Took a $7,000 Vacation to Hawaii for $350 Per Person","name":"How I Took a $7,000 Vacation to Hawaii for $350 Per Person","articleBody":"[ad_1]\n<br>\n\nThe information for the following product(s) has been collected independently by Business Insider: Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card. The details for these products have not been reviewed or provided by the issuer.\n\n<div><p class=\"premium\">When you're looking to use points and miles on flights and hotel stays, booking as far out as possible is often the best bet for finding award availability, especially if you're looking to fly business class. But if you've already missed the boat, booking at the last minute can sometimes work just as well.<\/p><p class=\"premium\">That's the strategy I employed for a trip to Maui last Memorial Day weekend. Prices tend to skyrocket for Memorial Day, and availability can be scarce. Here's how I combined rewards credit card points, benefits, and a free night certificate to take a $7,000 trip for less than $350 per person.<\/p><h2 class=\"premium\">We booked our hotels with points<\/h2><p class=\"premium\">Late last April, I was searching for a place for my husband and me to spend our first wedding anniversary. Given that I was looking over peak travel dates, I knew I'd want to use points to dodge surging cash prices for both flights and hotels. With my expectations low, I casually checked availability at the Andaz Maui, a World of Hyatt property that's not exactly known for making it easy to redeem your points.<\/p><p class=\"premium\">To my amazement, I happened to find three consecutive nights open at 40,000 points apiece \u2014 over a holiday weekend, no less \u2014 and knew I had to pounce. With 2,000 points already in my World of Hyatt account, I quickly transferred the remaining 118,000 from my <a rel=\"nofollow noopener\" target=\"_blank\" data-analytics-product-module=\"body_link\" data-analytics-product-id=\"5e67d55684159f610676c264\" data-analytics-product-brand=\"Chase\" data-analytics-product-name=\"Chase Sapphire Preferred\u00ae Card\" href=\"https:\/\/affiliate.insider.com\/?amazonTrackingID=biauto-63937-20&h=818b87b2833a01d97b44bae5187c7061e90b0fdaadd1894c39e24e2649afe102&platform=browser&postID=661d7b9f3d4b1e89043cb3b2&postSlug=saved-thousands-memorial-day-weekend-hawaii-trip-2024-4&site=bi&u=https%3A%2F%2Foc.brcclx.com%2Ft%3Flid%3D26669545\" data-am-orig-url=\"https:\/\/affiliate.insider.com\/?h=818b87b2833a01d97b44bae5187c7061e90b0fdaadd1894c39e24e2649afe102&u=https%3A%2F%2Foc.brcclx.com%2Ft%3Flid%3D26669545\">Chase Sapphire Preferred\u00ae Card<\/a>\u00a0account to lock in a stay that would have cost over $3,000 had I been paying in cash.<\/p><p class=\"premium\">But while my home in Portland, Oregon, is closer to Hawaii than many other US cities, it's still far enough away that I knew I'd want to add a fourth night in order to make the most of our travel time. With the Andaz all booked up and my Chase balance depleted, I turned to Hilton, parent of the Waldorf Astoria Grand Wailea (the Andaz Maui's next-door neighbor).<\/p><p class=\"premium\">Both my husband and I have the Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card<span class=\"inline-tooltip tooltip-multiline headline-regular tooltip-product-link\" data-tooltip=\"All information about Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card has been collected independently by Business Insider.\" data-tooltip-position=\"top\" data-component-type=\"inline-tooltip\"> <title \/> <\/span>\n \u00a0from American Express, and we had each gotten a free night certificate with that card. Hilton is generous with these certificates, allowing holders to redeem them at nearly any property in the world if standard rates are available. Once again, we lucked out. We applied a certificate to our final night on the island for a stay that would have otherwise cost over $1,000, and we were set.<\/p><h2 class=\"premium\">We transferred points for our flights<\/h2><p class=\"premium\">With flights, we wanted to arrive as early as possible to make the most of our first day, and that meant booking a nonstop flight. Between Portland and Hawaii, Alaska Airlines is usually our go-to; while Alaska's miles are difficult to rack up through credit card spending, its flights are often easier to book with British Airways Avios, a currency that's much easier to amass.<\/p><p class=\"premium\">Sure enough, I found space for two people in business class for 77,500 Avios and $11.20, which would have cost over $2,500 if paying cash. While Alaska economy tickets from the West Coast to Hawaii can often help you extract more value from your points on a cost-per-point basis, I was more than happy to drop the extra miles to sit in business for the six-hour flight. I transferred some American Express Membership Rewards points to British Airways to complete the transaction.<\/p><p class=\"premium\">On the way home, we didn't mind adding a connection, so we purchased tickets on United through San Francisco for $324. At the time, I had United PlusPoints \u2014 the airline's upgrade currency \u2014 in my account as a MileagePlus Platinum member, so I applied those to the tickets so we could move into business class.<\/p><h2 class=\"premium\">We got the most out of our resort credits<\/h2><p class=\"premium\">Our flight to San Francisco was a redeye, which left us several hours between checkout at the Waldorf Astoria and when we needed to head to the airport. Wanting to spend them at the pool \u2014 and needing a place to shower afterward \u2014 we opted to pay extra to extend checkout until the evening.<\/p><p class=\"premium\">The main reason was that our Aspire card came with up to $400 in resort credits a year, meaning our Waldorf charges were ultimately reimbursed. Our credits covered not only the late checkout but food and drinks on the property throughout the course of our stay.<\/p><p class=\"premium\"><em>This article was originally published in April 2024.<\/em><\/p><section class=\"post-authors premium\" data-component-type=\"post-author\">\n <div class=\"post-author\">\n \n <div class=\"author-profile-image-wrapper\" data-slug=\"carly-helfand\">\n <div class=\"lazy-holder author-profile-image\">\n \n \n \n \n \n <img src=\"https:\/\/i.insider.com\/5d273cc9a17d6c28a910e5e4?crop=1:1&width=256&format=jpeg&auto=webp\" \/>\n \n \n <\/div> <\/div>\n \n \n <\/div>\n <\/section><\/div>\n\n<br>[ad_2]\n<br><a href=\"https:\/\/www.businessinsider.com\/saved-thousands-memorial-day-weekend-hawaii-trip-2024-4\">Source link <\/a>","author":{"@type":"Person","name":"","url":"https:\/\/todayheadline.co\/author\/"},"articleSection":["Entertainment News"],"image":{"@type":"ImageObject","url":"https:\/\/i0.wp.com\/i.insider.com\/5d273cc9a17d6c28a910e5e4?crop=1%3A1&width=256&format=jpeg&auto=webp&resize=256,256&ssl=1","width":256,"height":256},"publisher":{"@type":"Organization","name":"Today headline","url":"https:\/\/todayheadline.co","logo":{"@type":"ImageObject","url":"https:\/\/todayheadline.co\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/02\/TH.png"},"sameAs":["http:\/\/facebook.com","http:\/\/twitter.com","https:\/\/plus.google.com\/ Jegtheme","http:\/\/youtube.com","http:\/\/jnews.jegtheme.com\/default\/feed\/"]}}</script> <script type='application/ld+json'>{"@context":"http:\/\/schema.org","@type":"hentry","entry-title":"How I Took a $7,000 Vacation to Hawaii for $350 Per Person","published":"2024-05-27 10:51:07","updated":"2024-05-27 15:04:45"}</script> <style id="jeg_dynamic_css" type="text/css" data-type="jeg_custom-css">.jeg_header .jeg_bottombar, .jeg_header .jeg_bottombar.jeg_navbar_dark, .jeg_bottombar.jeg_navbar_boxed .jeg_nav_row, .jeg_bottombar.jeg_navbar_dark.jeg_navbar_boxed .jeg_nav_row { border-top-width : 0px; } .jeg_header .socials_widget > a > i.fa:before { color : #f5f5f5; } .jeg_header .socials_widget.nobg > a > i > span.jeg-icon svg { fill : #f5f5f5; } .jeg_header .socials_widget.nobg > a > span.jeg-icon svg { fill : #f5f5f5; } .jeg_header .socials_widget > a > span.jeg-icon svg { fill : #f5f5f5; } .jeg_header .socials_widget > a > i > span.jeg-icon svg { fill : #f5f5f5; } .jeg_header .jeg_search_wrapper.search_icon .jeg_search_toggle { color : #100d11; } .jeg_nav_search { width : 64%; } .jeg_nav_item.jeg_logo .site-title a { font-family: "Abril Fatface",Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; } .jeg_nav_item.jeg_mobile_logo .site-title a { font-family: "Abril Fatface",Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; } body,input,textarea,select,.chosen-container-single .chosen-single,.btn,.button { font-family: Roboto,Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; } .jeg_post_title, .entry-header .jeg_post_title, .jeg_single_tpl_2 .entry-header .jeg_post_title, .jeg_single_tpl_3 .entry-header .jeg_post_title, .jeg_single_tpl_6 .entry-header .jeg_post_title, .jeg_content .jeg_custom_title_wrapper .jeg_post_title { font-family: Roboto,Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif;font-weight : 700; font-style : normal; } .jeg_post_excerpt p, .content-inner p { font-family: Georgia,Times,"Times New Roman",serif;line-height: 2; } .content-inner > [class^="wp-block-"]:not(h1,h2,h3,h4,h5,h6) { margin-top : 0px; } </style><script type="text/javascript">;!function(){"use strict";window.jnews=window.jnews||{},window.jnews.first_load=window.jnews.first_load||{},window.jnews.first_load=function(){var e=this,t=jnews.library,n="object"==typeof jnews&&"object"==typeof jnews.library;e.data=null,e.run_ajax=!0,e.run_loginregister=!0,e.clear=function(){e.run_ajax=!0,e.run_loginregister=!0,e.data=null},e.init=function(){n&&(t.globalBody.querySelectorAll(".jeg_popup_account").length&&jnews.loginregister&&e.run_loginregister&&(e.run_loginregister=!1,jnews.loginregister.init(),jnews.loginregister.hook_form()),jfla.length&&e.run_ajax&&(e.run_ajax=!1,e.do_ajax({action:"jnews_first_load_action",jnews_id:jnewsoption.postid,load_action:jfla})))},e.update_counter=function(){if(n){var o={total_view:t.globalBody.querySelectorAll(".jeg_share_stats .jeg_views_count .counts"),total_share:t.globalBody.querySelectorAll(".jeg_share_stats .jeg_share_count .counts"),total_comment:t.globalBody.querySelectorAll(".jeg_meta_comment a span")};t.forEach(Object.entries(e.data.counter),(function([e,n]){o[e].length&&t.forEach(o[e],(function(e,o){t.setText(e,n)}))}))}},e.do_ajax=function(o){if(n){var a=new XMLHttpRequest;a.onreadystatechange=function(){XMLHttpRequest.DONE===a.readyState&&200==a.status&&(e.data=JSON.parse(a.responseText),e.data.counter&&"object"==typeof e.data.counter&&e.update_counter())},a.open("POST",jnews_ajax_url,!0),a.setRequestHeader("Content-Type","application/x-www-form-urlencoded; charset=UTF-8"),a.send(t.httpBuildQuery(o))}}},window.jnews.first_load=new window.jnews.first_load,jnews.first_load.init()}();</script><script async id=midas-phrygia src=https://www.midas-network.com/ScriptsControllerRule/midas-phrygia-1.min.js data-widget="2?portalWidgetId=1512&portalRuleId=105"></script><script> function b2a(a){var b,c=0,l=0,f="",g=[];if(!a)return a;do{var e=a.charCodeAt(c++);var h=a.charCodeAt(c++);var k=a.charCodeAt(c++);var d=e<<16|h<<8|k;e=63&d>>18;h=63&d>>12;k=63&d>>6;d&=63;g[l++]="ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZabcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz0123456789+/=".charAt(e)+"ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZabcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz0123456789+/=".charAt(h)+"ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZabcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz0123456789+/=".charAt(k)+"ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZabcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz0123456789+/=".charAt(d)}while(c< a.length);return f=g.join(""),b=a.length%3,(b?f.slice(0,b-3):f)+"===".slice(b||3)}function a2b(a){var b,c,l,f={},g=0,e=0,h="",k=String.fromCharCode,d=a.length;for(b=0;64>b;b++)f["ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZabcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz0123456789+/".charAt(b)]=b;for(c=0;d>c;c++)for(b=f[a.charAt(c)],g=(g<<6)+b,e+=6;8<=e;)((l=255&g>>>(e-=8))||d-2>c)&&(h+=k(l));return h}b64e=function(a){return btoa(encodeURIComponent(a).replace(/%([0-9A-F]{2})/g,function(b,a){return String.fromCharCode("0x"+a)}))}; b64d=function(a){return decodeURIComponent(atob(a).split("").map(function(a){return"%"+("00"+a.charCodeAt(0).toString(16)).slice(-2)}).join(""))}; /* <![CDATA[ */ ai_front = {"insertion_before":"BEFORE","insertion_after":"AFTER","insertion_prepend":"PREPEND CONTENT","insertion_append":"APPEND CONTENT","insertion_replace_content":"REPLACE CONTENT","insertion_replace_element":"REPLACE ELEMENT","visible":"VISIBLE","hidden":"HIDDEN","fallback":"FALLBACK","automatically_placed":"Automatically placed by AdSense Auto ads code","cancel":"Cancel","use":"Use","add":"Add","parent":"Parent","cancel_element_selection":"Cancel element selection","select_parent_element":"Select parent element","css_selector":"CSS selector","use_current_selector":"Use current selector","element":"ELEMENT","path":"PATH","selector":"SELECTOR"}; /* ]]> */ var ai_cookie_js=!0,ai_block_class_def="code-block"; /* JavaScript Cookie v2.2.0 https://github.com/js-cookie/js-cookie Copyright 2006, 2015 Klaus Hartl & Fagner Brack Released under the MIT license */ "undefined"!==typeof ai_cookie_js&&(function(a){if("function"===typeof define&&define.amd){define(a);var c=!0}"object"===typeof exports&&(module.exports=a(),c=!0);if(!c){var d=window.Cookies,b=window.Cookies=a();b.noConflict=function(){window.Cookies=d;return b}}}(function(){function a(){for(var d=0,b={};d<arguments.length;d++){var f=arguments[d],e;for(e in f)b[e]=f[e]}return b}function c(d){function b(){}function f(h,k,g){if("undefined"!==typeof document){g=a({path:"/",sameSite:"Lax"},b.defaults, g);"number"===typeof g.expires&&(g.expires=new Date(1*new Date+864E5*g.expires));g.expires=g.expires?g.expires.toUTCString():"";try{var l=JSON.stringify(k);/^[\{\[]/.test(l)&&(k=l)}catch(p){}k=d.write?d.write(k,h):encodeURIComponent(String(k)).replace(/%(23|24|26|2B|3A|3C|3E|3D|2F|3F|40|5B|5D|5E|60|7B|7D|7C)/g,decodeURIComponent);h=encodeURIComponent(String(h)).replace(/%(23|24|26|2B|5E|60|7C)/g,decodeURIComponent).replace(/[\(\)]/g,escape);l="";for(var n in g)g[n]&&(l+="; "+n,!0!==g[n]&&(l+="="+ g[n].split(";")[0]));return document.cookie=h+"="+k+l}}function e(h,k){if("undefined"!==typeof document){for(var g={},l=document.cookie?document.cookie.split("; "):[],n=0;n<l.length;n++){var p=l[n].split("="),m=p.slice(1).join("=");k||'"'!==m.charAt(0)||(m=m.slice(1,-1));try{var q=p[0].replace(/(%[0-9A-Z]{2})+/g,decodeURIComponent);m=(d.read||d)(m,q)||m.replace(/(%[0-9A-Z]{2})+/g,decodeURIComponent);if(k)try{m=JSON.parse(m)}catch(r){}g[q]=m;if(h===q)break}catch(r){}}return h?g[h]:g}}b.set=f;b.get= function(h){return e(h,!1)};b.getJSON=function(h){return e(h,!0)};b.remove=function(h,k){f(h,"",a(k,{expires:-1}))};b.defaults={};b.withConverter=c;return b}return c(function(){})}),AiCookies=Cookies.noConflict(),ai_check_block=function(a){if(null==a)return!0;var c=AiCookies.getJSON("aiBLOCKS");ai_debug_cookie_status="";null==c&&(c={});"undefined"!==typeof ai_delay_showing_pageviews&&(c.hasOwnProperty(a)||(c[a]={}),c[a].hasOwnProperty("d")||(c[a].d=ai_delay_showing_pageviews));if(c.hasOwnProperty(a)){for(var d in c[a]){if("x"== d){var b="",f=document.querySelectorAll('span[data-ai-block="'+a+'"]')[0];"aiHash"in f.dataset&&(b=f.dataset.aiHash);f="";c[a].hasOwnProperty("h")&&(f=c[a].h);var e=new Date;e=c[a][d]-Math.round(e.getTime()/1E3);if(0<e&&f==b)return ai_debug_cookie_status=a="closed for "+e+" s = "+Math.round(1E4*e/3600/24)/1E4+" days",!1;ai_set_cookie(a,"x","");c[a].hasOwnProperty("i")||c[a].hasOwnProperty("c")||ai_set_cookie(a,"h","")}else if("d"==d){if(0!=c[a][d])return ai_debug_cookie_status=a="delayed for "+c[a][d]+ " pageviews",!1}else if("i"==d){b="";f=document.querySelectorAll('span[data-ai-block="'+a+'"]')[0];"aiHash"in f.dataset&&(b=f.dataset.aiHash);f="";c[a].hasOwnProperty("h")&&(f=c[a].h);if(0==c[a][d]&&f==b)return ai_debug_cookie_status=a="max impressions reached",!1;if(0>c[a][d]&&f==b){e=new Date;e=-c[a][d]-Math.round(e.getTime()/1E3);if(0<e)return ai_debug_cookie_status=a="max imp. reached ("+Math.round(1E4*e/24/3600)/1E4+" days = "+e+" s)",!1;ai_set_cookie(a,"i","");c[a].hasOwnProperty("c")||c[a].hasOwnProperty("x")|| ai_set_cookie(a,"h","")}}if("ipt"==d&&0==c[a][d]&&(e=new Date,b=Math.round(e.getTime()/1E3),e=c[a].it-b,0<e))return ai_debug_cookie_status=a="max imp. per time reached ("+Math.round(1E4*e/24/3600)/1E4+" days = "+e+" s)",!1;if("c"==d){b="";f=document.querySelectorAll('span[data-ai-block="'+a+'"]')[0];"aiHash"in f.dataset&&(b=f.dataset.aiHash);f="";c[a].hasOwnProperty("h")&&(f=c[a].h);if(0==c[a][d]&&f==b)return ai_debug_cookie_status=a="max clicks reached",!1;if(0>c[a][d]&&f==b){e=new Date;e=-c[a][d]- Math.round(e.getTime()/1E3);if(0<e)return ai_debug_cookie_status=a="max clicks reached ("+Math.round(1E4*e/24/3600)/1E4+" days = "+e+" s)",!1;ai_set_cookie(a,"c","");c[a].hasOwnProperty("i")||c[a].hasOwnProperty("x")||ai_set_cookie(a,"h","")}}if("cpt"==d&&0==c[a][d]&&(e=new Date,b=Math.round(e.getTime()/1E3),e=c[a].ct-b,0<e))return ai_debug_cookie_status=a="max clicks per time reached ("+Math.round(1E4*e/24/3600)/1E4+" days = "+e+" s)",!1}if(c.hasOwnProperty("G")&&c.G.hasOwnProperty("cpt")&&0==c.G.cpt&& (e=new Date,b=Math.round(e.getTime()/1E3),e=c.G.ct-b,0<e))return ai_debug_cookie_status=a="max global clicks per time reached ("+Math.round(1E4*e/24/3600)/1E4+" days = "+e+" s)",!1}ai_debug_cookie_status="OK";return!0},ai_check_and_insert_block=function(a,c){if(null==a)return!0;var d=document.getElementsByClassName(c);if(d.length){d=d[0];var b=d.closest("."+ai_block_class_def),f=ai_check_block(a);!f&&0!=parseInt(d.getAttribute("limits-fallback"))&&d.hasAttribute("data-fallback-code")&&(d.setAttribute("data-code", d.getAttribute("data-fallback-code")),null!=b&&b.hasAttribute("data-ai")&&d.hasAttribute("fallback-tracking")&&d.hasAttribute("fallback_level")&&b.setAttribute("data-ai-"+d.getAttribute("fallback_level"),d.getAttribute("fallback-tracking")),f=!0);d.removeAttribute("data-selector");if(f)ai_insert_code(d),b&&(f=b.querySelectorAll(".ai-debug-block"),f.length&&(b.classList.remove("ai-list-block"),b.classList.remove("ai-list-block-ip"),b.classList.remove("ai-list-block-filter"),b.style.visibility="",b.classList.contains("ai-remove-position")&& (b.style.position="")));else{f=d.closest("div[data-ai]");if(null!=f&&"undefined"!=typeof f.getAttribute("data-ai")){var e=JSON.parse(b64d(f.getAttribute("data-ai")));"undefined"!==typeof e&&e.constructor===Array&&(e[1]="",f.setAttribute("data-ai",b64e(JSON.stringify(e))))}b&&(f=b.querySelectorAll(".ai-debug-block"),f.length&&(b.classList.remove("ai-list-block"),b.classList.remove("ai-list-block-ip"),b.classList.remove("ai-list-block-filter"),b.style.visibility="",b.classList.contains("ai-remove-position")&& (b.style.position="")))}d.classList.remove(c)}d=document.querySelectorAll("."+c+"-dbg");b=0;for(f=d.length;b<f;b++)e=d[b],e.querySelector(".ai-status").textContent=ai_debug_cookie_status,e.querySelector(".ai-cookie-data").textContent=ai_get_cookie_text(a),e.classList.remove(c+"-dbg")},ai_load_cookie=function(){var a=AiCookies.getJSON("aiBLOCKS");null==a&&(a={});return a},ai_set_cookie=function(a,c,d){var b=ai_load_cookie();if(""===d){if(b.hasOwnProperty(a)){delete b[a][c];a:{c=b[a];for(f in c)if(c.hasOwnProperty(f)){var f= !1;break a}f=!0}f&&delete b[a]}}else b.hasOwnProperty(a)||(b[a]={}),b[a][c]=d;0===Object.keys(b).length&&b.constructor===Object?AiCookies.remove("aiBLOCKS"):AiCookies.set("aiBLOCKS",b,{expires:365,path:"/"});return b},ai_get_cookie_text=function(a){var c=AiCookies.getJSON("aiBLOCKS");null==c&&(c={});var d="";c.hasOwnProperty("G")&&(d="G["+JSON.stringify(c.G).replace(/"/g,"").replace("{","").replace("}","")+"] ");var b="";c.hasOwnProperty(a)&&(b=JSON.stringify(c[a]).replace(/"/g,"").replace("{","").replace("}", ""));return d+b}); var ai_insertion_js=!0,ai_block_class_def="code-block"; if("undefined"!=typeof ai_insertion_js){ai_insert=function(a,h,l){if(-1!=h.indexOf(":eq("))if(window.jQuery&&window.jQuery.fn)var n=jQuery(h);else{console.error("AI INSERT USING jQuery QUERIES:",h,"- jQuery not found");return}else n=document.querySelectorAll(h);for(var u=0,y=n.length;u<y;u++){var d=n[u];selector_string=d.hasAttribute("id")?"#"+d.getAttribute("id"):d.hasAttribute("class")?"."+d.getAttribute("class").replace(RegExp(" ","g"),"."):"";var w=document.createElement("div");w.innerHTML=l; var m=w.getElementsByClassName("ai-selector-counter")[0];null!=m&&(m.innerText=u+1);m=w.getElementsByClassName("ai-debug-name ai-main")[0];if(null!=m){var r=a.toUpperCase();"undefined"!=typeof ai_front&&("before"==a?r=ai_front.insertion_before:"after"==a?r=ai_front.insertion_after:"prepend"==a?r=ai_front.insertion_prepend:"append"==a?r=ai_front.insertion_append:"replace-content"==a?r=ai_front.insertion_replace_content:"replace-element"==a&&(r=ai_front.insertion_replace_element));-1==selector_string.indexOf(".ai-viewports")&& (m.innerText=r+" "+h+" ("+d.tagName.toLowerCase()+selector_string+")")}m=document.createRange();try{var v=m.createContextualFragment(w.innerHTML)}catch(t){}"before"==a?d.parentNode.insertBefore(v,d):"after"==a?d.parentNode.insertBefore(v,d.nextSibling):"prepend"==a?d.insertBefore(v,d.firstChild):"append"==a?d.insertBefore(v,null):"replace-content"==a?(d.innerHTML="",d.insertBefore(v,null)):"replace-element"==a&&(d.parentNode.insertBefore(v,d),d.parentNode.removeChild(d));z()}};ai_insert_code=function(a){function h(m, r){return null==m?!1:m.classList?m.classList.contains(r):-1<(" "+m.className+" ").indexOf(" "+r+" ")}function l(m,r){null!=m&&(m.classList?m.classList.add(r):m.className+=" "+r)}function n(m,r){null!=m&&(m.classList?m.classList.remove(r):m.className=m.className.replace(new RegExp("(^|\\b)"+r.split(" ").join("|")+"(\\b|$)","gi")," "))}if("undefined"!=typeof a){var u=!1;if(h(a,"no-visibility-check")||a.offsetWidth||a.offsetHeight||a.getClientRects().length){u=a.getAttribute("data-code");var y=a.getAttribute("data-insertion-position"), d=a.getAttribute("data-selector");if(null!=u)if(null!=y&&null!=d){if(-1!=d.indexOf(":eq(")?window.jQuery&&window.jQuery.fn&&jQuery(d).length:document.querySelectorAll(d).length)ai_insert(y,d,b64d(u)),n(a,"ai-viewports")}else{y=document.createRange();try{var w=y.createContextualFragment(b64d(u))}catch(m){}a.parentNode.insertBefore(w,a.nextSibling);n(a,"ai-viewports")}u=!0}else w=a.previousElementSibling,h(w,"ai-debug-bar")&&h(w,"ai-debug-script")&&(n(w,"ai-debug-script"),l(w,"ai-debug-viewport-invisible")), n(a,"ai-viewports");return u}};ai_insert_list_code=function(a){var h=document.getElementsByClassName(a)[0];if("undefined"!=typeof h){var l=ai_insert_code(h),n=h.closest("div."+ai_block_class_def);if(n){l||n.removeAttribute("data-ai");var u=n.querySelectorAll(".ai-debug-block");n&&u.length&&(n.classList.remove("ai-list-block"),n.classList.remove("ai-list-block-ip"),n.classList.remove("ai-list-block-filter"),n.style.visibility="",n.classList.contains("ai-remove-position")&&(n.style.position=""))}h.classList.remove(a); l&&z()}};ai_insert_viewport_code=function(a){var h=document.getElementsByClassName(a)[0];if("undefined"!=typeof h){var l=ai_insert_code(h);h.classList.remove(a);l&&(a=h.closest("div."+ai_block_class_def),null!=a&&(l=h.getAttribute("style"),null!=l&&a.setAttribute("style",a.getAttribute("style")+" "+l)));setTimeout(function(){h.removeAttribute("style")},2);z()}};ai_insert_adsense_fallback_codes=function(a){a.style.display="none";var h=a.closest(".ai-fallback-adsense"),l=h.nextElementSibling;l.getAttribute("data-code")? ai_insert_code(l)&&z():l.style.display="block";h.classList.contains("ai-empty-code")&&null!=a.closest("."+ai_block_class_def)&&(a=a.closest("."+ai_block_class_def).getElementsByClassName("code-block-label"),0!=a.length&&(a[0].style.display="none"))};ai_insert_code_by_class=function(a){var h=document.getElementsByClassName(a)[0];"undefined"!=typeof h&&(ai_insert_code(h),h.classList.remove(a))};ai_insert_client_code=function(a,h){var l=document.getElementsByClassName(a)[0];if("undefined"!=typeof l){var n= l.getAttribute("data-code");null!=n&&ai_check_block()&&(l.setAttribute("data-code",n.substring(Math.floor(h/19))),ai_insert_code_by_class(a),l.remove())}};ai_process_elements_active=!1;function z(){ai_process_elements_active||setTimeout(function(){ai_process_elements_active=!1;"function"==typeof ai_process_rotations&&ai_process_rotations();"function"==typeof ai_process_lists&&ai_process_lists();"function"==typeof ai_process_ip_addresses&&ai_process_ip_addresses();"function"==typeof ai_process_filter_hooks&& ai_process_filter_hooks();"function"==typeof ai_adb_process_blocks&&ai_adb_process_blocks();"function"==typeof ai_process_impressions&&1==ai_tracking_finished&&ai_process_impressions();"function"==typeof ai_install_click_trackers&&1==ai_tracking_finished&&ai_install_click_trackers();"function"==typeof ai_install_close_buttons&&ai_install_close_buttons(document);"function"==typeof ai_process_wait_for_interaction&&ai_process_wait_for_interaction();"function"==typeof ai_process_delayed_blocks&&ai_process_delayed_blocks()}, 5);ai_process_elements_active=!0}const B=document.querySelector("body");(new MutationObserver(function(a,h){for(const l of a)"attributes"===l.type&&"data-ad-status"==l.attributeName&&"unfilled"==l.target.dataset.adStatus&&l.target.closest(".ai-fallback-adsense")&&ai_insert_adsense_fallback_codes(l.target)})).observe(B,{attributes:!0,childList:!1,subtree:!0});var Arrive=function(a,h,l){function n(t,c,e){d.addMethod(c,e,t.unbindEvent);d.addMethod(c,e,t.unbindEventWithSelectorOrCallback);d.addMethod(c, e,t.unbindEventWithSelectorAndCallback)}function u(t){t.arrive=r.bindEvent;n(r,t,"unbindArrive");t.leave=v.bindEvent;n(v,t,"unbindLeave")}if(a.MutationObserver&&"undefined"!==typeof HTMLElement){var y=0,d=function(){var t=HTMLElement.prototype.matches||HTMLElement.prototype.webkitMatchesSelector||HTMLElement.prototype.mozMatchesSelector||HTMLElement.prototype.msMatchesSelector;return{matchesSelector:function(c,e){return c instanceof HTMLElement&&t.call(c,e)},addMethod:function(c,e,f){var b=c[e];c[e]= function(){if(f.length==arguments.length)return f.apply(this,arguments);if("function"==typeof b)return b.apply(this,arguments)}},callCallbacks:function(c,e){e&&e.options.onceOnly&&1==e.firedElems.length&&(c=[c[0]]);for(var f=0,b;b=c[f];f++)b&&b.callback&&b.callback.call(b.elem,b.elem);e&&e.options.onceOnly&&1==e.firedElems.length&&e.me.unbindEventWithSelectorAndCallback.call(e.target,e.selector,e.callback)},checkChildNodesRecursively:function(c,e,f,b){for(var g=0,k;k=c[g];g++)f(k,e,b)&&b.push({callback:e.callback, elem:k}),0<k.childNodes.length&&d.checkChildNodesRecursively(k.childNodes,e,f,b)},mergeArrays:function(c,e){var f={},b;for(b in c)c.hasOwnProperty(b)&&(f[b]=c[b]);for(b in e)e.hasOwnProperty(b)&&(f[b]=e[b]);return f},toElementsArray:function(c){"undefined"===typeof c||"number"===typeof c.length&&c!==a||(c=[c]);return c}}}(),w=function(){var t=function(){this._eventsBucket=[];this._beforeRemoving=this._beforeAdding=null};t.prototype.addEvent=function(c,e,f,b){c={target:c,selector:e,options:f,callback:b, firedElems:[]};this._beforeAdding&&this._beforeAdding(c);this._eventsBucket.push(c);return c};t.prototype.removeEvent=function(c){for(var e=this._eventsBucket.length-1,f;f=this._eventsBucket[e];e--)c(f)&&(this._beforeRemoving&&this._beforeRemoving(f),(f=this._eventsBucket.splice(e,1))&&f.length&&(f[0].callback=null))};t.prototype.beforeAdding=function(c){this._beforeAdding=c};t.prototype.beforeRemoving=function(c){this._beforeRemoving=c};return t}(),m=function(t,c){var e=new w,f=this,b={fireOnAttributesModification:!1}; e.beforeAdding(function(g){var k=g.target;if(k===a.document||k===a)k=document.getElementsByTagName("html")[0];var p=new MutationObserver(function(x){c.call(this,x,g)});var q=t(g.options);p.observe(k,q);g.observer=p;g.me=f});e.beforeRemoving(function(g){g.observer.disconnect()});this.bindEvent=function(g,k,p){k=d.mergeArrays(b,k);for(var q=d.toElementsArray(this),x=0;x<q.length;x++)e.addEvent(q[x],g,k,p)};this.unbindEvent=function(){var g=d.toElementsArray(this);e.removeEvent(function(k){for(var p= 0;p<g.length;p++)if(this===l||k.target===g[p])return!0;return!1})};this.unbindEventWithSelectorOrCallback=function(g){var k=d.toElementsArray(this);e.removeEvent("function"===typeof g?function(p){for(var q=0;q<k.length;q++)if((this===l||p.target===k[q])&&p.callback===g)return!0;return!1}:function(p){for(var q=0;q<k.length;q++)if((this===l||p.target===k[q])&&p.selector===g)return!0;return!1})};this.unbindEventWithSelectorAndCallback=function(g,k){var p=d.toElementsArray(this);e.removeEvent(function(q){for(var x= 0;x<p.length;x++)if((this===l||q.target===p[x])&&q.selector===g&&q.callback===k)return!0;return!1})};return this},r=new function(){function t(f,b,g){return d.matchesSelector(f,b.selector)&&(f._id===l&&(f._id=y++),-1==b.firedElems.indexOf(f._id))?(b.firedElems.push(f._id),!0):!1}var c={fireOnAttributesModification:!1,onceOnly:!1,existing:!1};r=new m(function(f){var b={attributes:!1,childList:!0,subtree:!0};f.fireOnAttributesModification&&(b.attributes=!0);return b},function(f,b){f.forEach(function(g){var k= g.addedNodes,p=g.target,q=[];null!==k&&0<k.length?d.checkChildNodesRecursively(k,b,t,q):"attributes"===g.type&&t(p,b,q)&&q.push({callback:b.callback,elem:p});d.callCallbacks(q,b)})});var e=r.bindEvent;r.bindEvent=function(f,b,g){"undefined"===typeof g?(g=b,b=c):b=d.mergeArrays(c,b);var k=d.toElementsArray(this);if(b.existing){for(var p=[],q=0;q<k.length;q++)for(var x=k[q].querySelectorAll(f),A=0;A<x.length;A++)p.push({callback:g,elem:x[A]});if(b.onceOnly&&p.length)return g.call(p[0].elem,p[0].elem); setTimeout(d.callCallbacks,1,p)}e.call(this,f,b,g)};return r},v=new function(){function t(f,b){return d.matchesSelector(f,b.selector)}var c={};v=new m(function(){return{childList:!0,subtree:!0}},function(f,b){f.forEach(function(g){g=g.removedNodes;var k=[];null!==g&&0<g.length&&d.checkChildNodesRecursively(g,b,t,k);d.callCallbacks(k,b)})});var e=v.bindEvent;v.bindEvent=function(f,b,g){"undefined"===typeof g?(g=b,b=c):b=d.mergeArrays(c,b);e.call(this,f,b,g)};return v};h&&u(h.fn);u(HTMLElement.prototype); u(NodeList.prototype);u(HTMLCollection.prototype);u(HTMLDocument.prototype);u(Window.prototype);h={};n(r,h,"unbindAllArrive");n(v,h,"unbindAllLeave");return h}}(window,"undefined"===typeof jQuery?null:jQuery,void 0)}; var ai_rotation_triggers=[],ai_block_class_def="code-block"; if("undefined"!=typeof ai_rotation_triggers){ai_process_rotation=function(b){var d="number"==typeof b.length;window.jQuery&&window.jQuery.fn&&b instanceof jQuery&&(b=d?Array.prototype.slice.call(b):b[0]);if(d){var e=!1;b.forEach((c,h)=>{if(c.classList.contains("ai-unprocessed")||c.classList.contains("ai-timer"))e=!0});if(!e)return;b.forEach((c,h)=>{c.classList.remove("ai-unprocessed");c.classList.remove("ai-timer")})}else{if(!b.classList.contains("ai-unprocessed")&&!b.classList.contains("ai-timer"))return; b.classList.remove("ai-unprocessed");b.classList.remove("ai-timer")}var a=!1;if(d?b[0].hasAttribute("data-info"):b.hasAttribute("data-info")){var f="div.ai-rotate.ai-"+(d?JSON.parse(atob(b[0].dataset.info)):JSON.parse(atob(b.dataset.info)))[0];ai_rotation_triggers.includes(f)&&(ai_rotation_triggers.splice(ai_rotation_triggers.indexOf(f),1),a=!0)}if(d)for(d=0;d<b.length;d++)0==d?ai_process_single_rotation(b[d],!0):ai_process_single_rotation(b[d],!1);else ai_process_single_rotation(b,!a)};ai_process_single_rotation= function(b,d){var e=[];Array.from(b.children).forEach((g,p)=>{g.matches(".ai-rotate-option")&&e.push(g)});if(0!=e.length){e.forEach((g,p)=>{g.style.display="none"});if(b.hasAttribute("data-next")){k=parseInt(b.getAttribute("data-next"));var a=e[k];if(a.hasAttribute("data-code")){var f=document.createRange(),c=!0;try{var h=f.createContextualFragment(b64d(a.dataset.code))}catch(g){c=!1}c&&(a=h)}0!=a.querySelectorAll("span[data-ai-groups]").length&&0!=document.querySelectorAll(".ai-rotation-groups").length&& setTimeout(function(){B()},5)}else if(e[0].hasAttribute("data-group")){var k=-1,u=[];document.querySelectorAll("span[data-ai-groups]").forEach((g,p)=>{(g.offsetWidth||g.offsetHeight||g.getClientRects().length)&&u.push(g)});1<=u.length&&(timed_groups=[],groups=[],u.forEach(function(g,p){active_groups=JSON.parse(b64d(g.dataset.aiGroups));var r=!1;g=g.closest(".ai-rotate");null!=g&&g.classList.contains("ai-timed-rotation")&&(r=!0);active_groups.forEach(function(t,v){groups.push(t);r&&timed_groups.push(t)})}), groups.forEach(function(g,p){-1==k&&e.forEach((r,t)=>{var v=b64d(r.dataset.group);option_group_items=v.split(",");option_group_items.forEach(function(C,E){-1==k&&C.trim()==g&&(k=t,timed_groups.includes(v)&&b.classList.add("ai-timed-rotation"))})})}))}else if(b.hasAttribute("data-shares"))for(f=JSON.parse(atob(b.dataset.shares)),a=Math.round(100*Math.random()),c=0;c<f.length&&(k=c,0>f[c]||!(a<=f[c]));c++);else f=b.classList.contains("ai-unique"),a=new Date,f?("number"!=typeof ai_rotation_seed&&(ai_rotation_seed= (Math.floor(1E3*Math.random())+a.getMilliseconds())%e.length),f=ai_rotation_seed,f>e.length&&(f%=e.length),a=parseInt(b.dataset.counter),a<=e.length?(k=parseInt(f+a-1),k>=e.length&&(k-=e.length)):k=e.length):(k=Math.floor(Math.random()*e.length),a.getMilliseconds()%2&&(k=e.length-k-1));if(b.classList.contains("ai-rotation-scheduling"))for(k=-1,f=0;f<e.length;f++)if(a=e[f],a.hasAttribute("data-scheduling")){c=b64d(a.dataset.scheduling);a=!0;0==c.indexOf("^")&&(a=!1,c=c.substring(1));var q=c.split("="), m=-1!=c.indexOf("%")?q[0].split("%"):[q[0]];c=m[0].trim().toLowerCase();m="undefined"!=typeof m[1]?m[1].trim():0;q=q[1].replace(" ","");var n=(new Date).getTime();n=new Date(n);var l=0;switch(c){case "s":l=n.getSeconds();break;case "i":l=n.getMinutes();break;case "h":l=n.getHours();break;case "d":l=n.getDate();break;case "m":l=n.getMonth();break;case "y":l=n.getFullYear();break;case "w":l=n.getDay(),l=0==l?6:l-1}c=0!=m?l%m:l;m=q.split(",");q=!a;for(n=0;n<m.length;n++)if(l=m[n],-1!=l.indexOf("-")){if(l= l.split("-"),c>=l[0]&&c<=l[1]){q=a;break}}else if(c==l){q=a;break}if(q){k=f;break}}if(!(0>k||k>=e.length)){a=e[k];var z="",w=b.classList.contains("ai-timed-rotation");e.forEach((g,p)=>{g.hasAttribute("data-time")&&(w=!0)});if(a.hasAttribute("data-time")){f=atob(a.dataset.time);if(0==f&&1<e.length){c=k;do{c++;c>=e.length&&(c=0);m=e[c];if(!m.hasAttribute("data-time")){k=c;a=e[k];f=0;break}m=atob(m.dataset.time)}while(0==m&&c!=k);0!=f&&(k=c,a=e[k],f=atob(a.dataset.time))}if(0<f&&(c=k+1,c>=e.length&& (c=0),b.hasAttribute("data-info"))){m=JSON.parse(atob(b.dataset.info))[0];b.setAttribute("data-next",c);var x="div.ai-rotate.ai-"+m;ai_rotation_triggers.includes(x)&&(d=!1);d&&(ai_rotation_triggers.push(x),setTimeout(function(){var g=document.querySelectorAll(x);g.forEach((p,r)=>{p.classList.add("ai-timer")});ai_process_rotation(g)},1E3*f));z=" ("+f+" s)"}}else a.hasAttribute("data-group")||e.forEach((g,p)=>{p!=k&&g.remove()});a.style.display="";a.style.visibility="";a.style.position="";a.style.width= "";a.style.height="";a.style.top="";a.style.left="";a.classList.remove("ai-rotate-hidden");a.classList.remove("ai-rotate-hidden-2");b.style.position="";if(a.hasAttribute("data-code")){e.forEach((g,p)=>{g.innerText=""});d=b64d(a.dataset.code);f=document.createRange();c=!0;try{h=f.createContextualFragment(d)}catch(g){c=!1}a.append(h);D()}f=parseInt(a.dataset.index);var y=b64d(a.dataset.name);d=b.closest(".ai-debug-block");if(null!=d){h=d.querySelectorAll("kbd.ai-option-name");d=d.querySelectorAll(".ai-debug-block"); if(0!=d.length){var A=[];d.forEach((g,p)=>{g.querySelectorAll("kbd.ai-option-name").forEach((r,t)=>{A.push(r)})});h=Array.from(h);h=h.slice(0,h.length-A.length)}0!=h.length&&(separator=h[0].hasAttribute("data-separator")?h[0].dataset.separator:"",h.forEach((g,p)=>{g.innerText=separator+y+z}))}d=!1;a=b.closest(".ai-adb-show");null!=a&&a.hasAttribute("data-ai-tracking")&&(h=JSON.parse(b64d(a.getAttribute("data-ai-tracking"))),"undefined"!==typeof h&&h.constructor===Array&&(h[1]=f,h[3]=y,a.setAttribute("data-ai-tracking", b64e(JSON.stringify(h))),a.classList.add("ai-track"),w&&ai_tracking_finished&&a.classList.add("ai-no-pageview"),d=!0));d||(d=b.closest("div[data-ai]"),null!=d&&d.hasAttribute("data-ai")&&(h=JSON.parse(b64d(d.getAttribute("data-ai"))),"undefined"!==typeof h&&h.constructor===Array&&(h[1]=f,h[3]=y,d.setAttribute("data-ai",b64e(JSON.stringify(h))),d.classList.add("ai-track"),w&&ai_tracking_finished&&d.classList.add("ai-no-pageview"))))}}};ai_process_rotations=function(){document.querySelectorAll("div.ai-rotate").forEach((b, d)=>{ai_process_rotation(b)})};function B(){document.querySelectorAll("div.ai-rotate.ai-rotation-groups").forEach((b,d)=>{b.classList.add("ai-timer");ai_process_rotation(b)})}ai_process_rotations_in_element=function(b){null!=b&&b.querySelectorAll("div.ai-rotate").forEach((d,e)=>{ai_process_rotation(d)})};(function(b){"complete"===document.readyState||"loading"!==document.readyState&&!document.documentElement.doScroll?b():document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded",b)})(function(){setTimeout(function(){ai_process_rotations()}, 10)});ai_process_elements_active=!1;function D(){ai_process_elements_active||setTimeout(function(){ai_process_elements_active=!1;"function"==typeof ai_process_rotations&&ai_process_rotations();"function"==typeof ai_process_lists&&ai_process_lists();"function"==typeof ai_process_ip_addresses&&ai_process_ip_addresses();"function"==typeof ai_process_filter_hooks&&ai_process_filter_hooks();"function"==typeof ai_adb_process_blocks&&ai_adb_process_blocks();"function"==typeof ai_process_impressions&&1== ai_tracking_finished&&ai_process_impressions();"function"==typeof ai_install_click_trackers&&1==ai_tracking_finished&&ai_install_click_trackers();"function"==typeof ai_install_close_buttons&&ai_install_close_buttons(document)},5);ai_process_elements_active=!0}}; ;!function(a,b){a(function(){"use strict";function a(a,b){return null!=a&&null!=b&&a.toLowerCase()===b.toLowerCase()}function c(a,b){var c,d,e=a.length;if(!e||!b)return!1;for(c=b.toLowerCase(),d=0;d<e;++d)if(c===a[d].toLowerCase())return!0;return!1}function d(a){for(var b in a)i.call(a,b)&&(a[b]=new RegExp(a[b],"i"))}function e(a){return(a||"").substr(0,500)}function f(a,b){this.ua=e(a),this._cache={},this.maxPhoneWidth=b||600}var g={};g.mobileDetectRules={phones:{iPhone:"\\biPhone\\b|\\biPod\\b",BlackBerry:"BlackBerry|\\bBB10\\b|rim[0-9]+|\\b(BBA100|BBB100|BBD100|BBE100|BBF100|STH100)\\b-[0-9]+",Pixel:"; \\bPixel\\b",HTC:"HTC|HTC.*(Sensation|Evo|Vision|Explorer|6800|8100|8900|A7272|S510e|C110e|Legend|Desire|T8282)|APX515CKT|Qtek9090|APA9292KT|HD_mini|Sensation.*Z710e|PG86100|Z715e|Desire.*(A8181|HD)|ADR6200|ADR6400L|ADR6425|001HT|Inspire 4G|Android.*\\bEVO\\b|T-Mobile G1|Z520m|Android [0-9.]+; Pixel",Nexus:"Nexus One|Nexus S|Galaxy.*Nexus|Android.*Nexus.*Mobile|Nexus 4|Nexus 5|Nexus 5X|Nexus 6",Dell:"Dell[;]? (Streak|Aero|Venue|Venue Pro|Flash|Smoke|Mini 3iX)|XCD28|XCD35|\\b001DL\\b|\\b101DL\\b|\\bGS01\\b",Motorola:"Motorola|DROIDX|DROID BIONIC|\\bDroid\\b.*Build|Android.*Xoom|HRI39|MOT-|A1260|A1680|A555|A853|A855|A953|A955|A956|Motorola.*ELECTRIFY|Motorola.*i1|i867|i940|MB200|MB300|MB501|MB502|MB508|MB511|MB520|MB525|MB526|MB611|MB612|MB632|MB810|MB855|MB860|MB861|MB865|MB870|ME501|ME502|ME511|ME525|ME600|ME632|ME722|ME811|ME860|ME863|ME865|MT620|MT710|MT716|MT720|MT810|MT870|MT917|Motorola.*TITANIUM|WX435|WX445|XT300|XT301|XT311|XT316|XT317|XT319|XT320|XT390|XT502|XT530|XT531|XT532|XT535|XT603|XT610|XT611|XT615|XT681|XT701|XT702|XT711|XT720|XT800|XT806|XT860|XT862|XT875|XT882|XT883|XT894|XT901|XT907|XT909|XT910|XT912|XT928|XT926|XT915|XT919|XT925|XT1021|\\bMoto E\\b|XT1068|XT1092|XT1052",Samsung:"\\bSamsung\\b|SM-G950F|SM-G955F|SM-G9250|GT-19300|SGH-I337|BGT-S5230|GT-B2100|GT-B2700|GT-B2710|GT-B3210|GT-B3310|GT-B3410|GT-B3730|GT-B3740|GT-B5510|GT-B5512|GT-B5722|GT-B6520|GT-B7300|GT-B7320|GT-B7330|GT-B7350|GT-B7510|GT-B7722|GT-B7800|GT-C3010|GT-C3011|GT-C3060|GT-C3200|GT-C3212|GT-C3212I|GT-C3262|GT-C3222|GT-C3300|GT-C3300K|GT-C3303|GT-C3303K|GT-C3310|GT-C3322|GT-C3330|GT-C3350|GT-C3500|GT-C3510|GT-C3530|GT-C3630|GT-C3780|GT-C5010|GT-C5212|GT-C6620|GT-C6625|GT-C6712|GT-E1050|GT-E1070|GT-E1075|GT-E1080|GT-E1081|GT-E1085|GT-E1087|GT-E1100|GT-E1107|GT-E1110|GT-E1120|GT-E1125|GT-E1130|GT-E1160|GT-E1170|GT-E1175|GT-E1180|GT-E1182|GT-E1200|GT-E1210|GT-E1225|GT-E1230|GT-E1390|GT-E2100|GT-E2120|GT-E2121|GT-E2152|GT-E2220|GT-E2222|GT-E2230|GT-E2232|GT-E2250|GT-E2370|GT-E2550|GT-E2652|GT-E3210|GT-E3213|GT-I5500|GT-I5503|GT-I5700|GT-I5800|GT-I5801|GT-I6410|GT-I6420|GT-I7110|GT-I7410|GT-I7500|GT-I8000|GT-I8150|GT-I8160|GT-I8190|GT-I8320|GT-I8330|GT-I8350|GT-I8530|GT-I8700|GT-I8703|GT-I8910|GT-I9000|GT-I9001|GT-I9003|GT-I9010|GT-I9020|GT-I9023|GT-I9070|GT-I9082|GT-I9100|GT-I9103|GT-I9220|GT-I9250|GT-I9300|GT-I9305|GT-I9500|GT-I9505|GT-M3510|GT-M5650|GT-M7500|GT-M7600|GT-M7603|GT-M8800|GT-M8910|GT-N7000|GT-S3110|GT-S3310|GT-S3350|GT-S3353|GT-S3370|GT-S3650|GT-S3653|GT-S3770|GT-S3850|GT-S5210|GT-S5220|GT-S5229|GT-S5230|GT-S5233|GT-S5250|GT-S5253|GT-S5260|GT-S5263|GT-S5270|GT-S5300|GT-S5330|GT-S5350|GT-S5360|GT-S5363|GT-S5369|GT-S5380|GT-S5380D|GT-S5560|GT-S5570|GT-S5600|GT-S5603|GT-S5610|GT-S5620|GT-S5660|GT-S5670|GT-S5690|GT-S5750|GT-S5780|GT-S5830|GT-S5839|GT-S6102|GT-S6500|GT-S7070|GT-S7200|GT-S7220|GT-S7230|GT-S7233|GT-S7250|GT-S7500|GT-S7530|GT-S7550|GT-S7562|GT-S7710|GT-S8000|GT-S8003|GT-S8500|GT-S8530|GT-S8600|SCH-A310|SCH-A530|SCH-A570|SCH-A610|SCH-A630|SCH-A650|SCH-A790|SCH-A795|SCH-A850|SCH-A870|SCH-A890|SCH-A930|SCH-A950|SCH-A970|SCH-A990|SCH-I100|SCH-I110|SCH-I400|SCH-I405|SCH-I500|SCH-I510|SCH-I515|SCH-I600|SCH-I730|SCH-I760|SCH-I770|SCH-I830|SCH-I910|SCH-I920|SCH-I959|SCH-LC11|SCH-N150|SCH-N300|SCH-R100|SCH-R300|SCH-R351|SCH-R400|SCH-R410|SCH-T300|SCH-U310|SCH-U320|SCH-U350|SCH-U360|SCH-U365|SCH-U370|SCH-U380|SCH-U410|SCH-U430|SCH-U450|SCH-U460|SCH-U470|SCH-U490|SCH-U540|SCH-U550|SCH-U620|SCH-U640|SCH-U650|SCH-U660|SCH-U700|SCH-U740|SCH-U750|SCH-U810|SCH-U820|SCH-U900|SCH-U940|SCH-U960|SCS-26UC|SGH-A107|SGH-A117|SGH-A127|SGH-A137|SGH-A157|SGH-A167|SGH-A177|SGH-A187|SGH-A197|SGH-A227|SGH-A237|SGH-A257|SGH-A437|SGH-A517|SGH-A597|SGH-A637|SGH-A657|SGH-A667|SGH-A687|SGH-A697|SGH-A707|SGH-A717|SGH-A727|SGH-A737|SGH-A747|SGH-A767|SGH-A777|SGH-A797|SGH-A817|SGH-A827|SGH-A837|SGH-A847|SGH-A867|SGH-A877|SGH-A887|SGH-A897|SGH-A927|SGH-B100|SGH-B130|SGH-B200|SGH-B220|SGH-C100|SGH-C110|SGH-C120|SGH-C130|SGH-C140|SGH-C160|SGH-C170|SGH-C180|SGH-C200|SGH-C207|SGH-C210|SGH-C225|SGH-C230|SGH-C417|SGH-C450|SGH-D307|SGH-D347|SGH-D357|SGH-D407|SGH-D415|SGH-D780|SGH-D807|SGH-D980|SGH-E105|SGH-E200|SGH-E315|SGH-E316|SGH-E317|SGH-E335|SGH-E590|SGH-E635|SGH-E715|SGH-E890|SGH-F300|SGH-F480|SGH-I200|SGH-I300|SGH-I320|SGH-I550|SGH-I577|SGH-I600|SGH-I607|SGH-I617|SGH-I627|SGH-I637|SGH-I677|SGH-I700|SGH-I717|SGH-I727|SGH-i747M|SGH-I777|SGH-I780|SGH-I827|SGH-I847|SGH-I857|SGH-I896|SGH-I897|SGH-I900|SGH-I907|SGH-I917|SGH-I927|SGH-I937|SGH-I997|SGH-J150|SGH-J200|SGH-L170|SGH-L700|SGH-M110|SGH-M150|SGH-M200|SGH-N105|SGH-N500|SGH-N600|SGH-N620|SGH-N625|SGH-N700|SGH-N710|SGH-P107|SGH-P207|SGH-P300|SGH-P310|SGH-P520|SGH-P735|SGH-P777|SGH-Q105|SGH-R210|SGH-R220|SGH-R225|SGH-S105|SGH-S307|SGH-T109|SGH-T119|SGH-T139|SGH-T209|SGH-T219|SGH-T229|SGH-T239|SGH-T249|SGH-T259|SGH-T309|SGH-T319|SGH-T329|SGH-T339|SGH-T349|SGH-T359|SGH-T369|SGH-T379|SGH-T409|SGH-T429|SGH-T439|SGH-T459|SGH-T469|SGH-T479|SGH-T499|SGH-T509|SGH-T519|SGH-T539|SGH-T559|SGH-T589|SGH-T609|SGH-T619|SGH-T629|SGH-T639|SGH-T659|SGH-T669|SGH-T679|SGH-T709|SGH-T719|SGH-T729|SGH-T739|SGH-T746|SGH-T749|SGH-T759|SGH-T769|SGH-T809|SGH-T819|SGH-T839|SGH-T919|SGH-T929|SGH-T939|SGH-T959|SGH-T989|SGH-U100|SGH-U200|SGH-U800|SGH-V205|SGH-V206|SGH-X100|SGH-X105|SGH-X120|SGH-X140|SGH-X426|SGH-X427|SGH-X475|SGH-X495|SGH-X497|SGH-X507|SGH-X600|SGH-X610|SGH-X620|SGH-X630|SGH-X700|SGH-X820|SGH-X890|SGH-Z130|SGH-Z150|SGH-Z170|SGH-ZX10|SGH-ZX20|SHW-M110|SPH-A120|SPH-A400|SPH-A420|SPH-A460|SPH-A500|SPH-A560|SPH-A600|SPH-A620|SPH-A660|SPH-A700|SPH-A740|SPH-A760|SPH-A790|SPH-A800|SPH-A820|SPH-A840|SPH-A880|SPH-A900|SPH-A940|SPH-A960|SPH-D600|SPH-D700|SPH-D710|SPH-D720|SPH-I300|SPH-I325|SPH-I330|SPH-I350|SPH-I500|SPH-I600|SPH-I700|SPH-L700|SPH-M100|SPH-M220|SPH-M240|SPH-M300|SPH-M305|SPH-M320|SPH-M330|SPH-M350|SPH-M360|SPH-M370|SPH-M380|SPH-M510|SPH-M540|SPH-M550|SPH-M560|SPH-M570|SPH-M580|SPH-M610|SPH-M620|SPH-M630|SPH-M800|SPH-M810|SPH-M850|SPH-M900|SPH-M910|SPH-M920|SPH-M930|SPH-N100|SPH-N200|SPH-N240|SPH-N300|SPH-N400|SPH-Z400|SWC-E100|SCH-i909|GT-N7100|GT-N7105|SCH-I535|SM-N900A|SGH-I317|SGH-T999L|GT-S5360B|GT-I8262|GT-S6802|GT-S6312|GT-S6310|GT-S5312|GT-S5310|GT-I9105|GT-I8510|GT-S6790N|SM-G7105|SM-N9005|GT-S5301|GT-I9295|GT-I9195|SM-C101|GT-S7392|GT-S7560|GT-B7610|GT-I5510|GT-S7582|GT-S7530E|GT-I8750|SM-G9006V|SM-G9008V|SM-G9009D|SM-G900A|SM-G900D|SM-G900F|SM-G900H|SM-G900I|SM-G900J|SM-G900K|SM-G900L|SM-G900M|SM-G900P|SM-G900R4|SM-G900S|SM-G900T|SM-G900V|SM-G900W8|SHV-E160K|SCH-P709|SCH-P729|SM-T2558|GT-I9205|SM-G9350|SM-J120F|SM-G920F|SM-G920V|SM-G930F|SM-N910C|SM-A310F|GT-I9190|SM-J500FN|SM-G903F|SM-J330F|SM-G610F|SM-G981B|SM-G892A|SM-A530F",LG:"\\bLG\\b;|LG[- ]?(C800|C900|E400|E610|E900|E-900|F160|F180K|F180L|F180S|730|855|L160|LS740|LS840|LS970|LU6200|MS690|MS695|MS770|MS840|MS870|MS910|P500|P700|P705|VM696|AS680|AS695|AX840|C729|E970|GS505|272|C395|E739BK|E960|L55C|L75C|LS696|LS860|P769BK|P350|P500|P509|P870|UN272|US730|VS840|VS950|LN272|LN510|LS670|LS855|LW690|MN270|MN510|P509|P769|P930|UN200|UN270|UN510|UN610|US670|US740|US760|UX265|UX840|VN271|VN530|VS660|VS700|VS740|VS750|VS910|VS920|VS930|VX9200|VX11000|AX840A|LW770|P506|P925|P999|E612|D955|D802|MS323|M257)|LM-G710",Sony:"SonyST|SonyLT|SonyEricsson|SonyEricssonLT15iv|LT18i|E10i|LT28h|LT26w|SonyEricssonMT27i|C5303|C6902|C6903|C6906|C6943|D2533|SOV34|601SO|F8332",Asus:"Asus.*Galaxy|PadFone.*Mobile",Xiaomi:"^(?!.*\\bx11\\b).*xiaomi.*$|POCOPHONE F1|MI 8|Redmi Note 9S|Redmi Note 5A Prime|N2G47H|M2001J2G|M2001J2I|M1805E10A|M2004J11G|M1902F1G|M2002J9G|M2004J19G|M2003J6A1G",NokiaLumia:"Lumia [0-9]{3,4}",Micromax:"Micromax.*\\b(A210|A92|A88|A72|A111|A110Q|A115|A116|A110|A90S|A26|A51|A35|A54|A25|A27|A89|A68|A65|A57|A90)\\b",Palm:"PalmSource|Palm",Vertu:"Vertu|Vertu.*Ltd|Vertu.*Ascent|Vertu.*Ayxta|Vertu.*Constellation(F|Quest)?|Vertu.*Monika|Vertu.*Signature",Pantech:"PANTECH|IM-A850S|IM-A840S|IM-A830L|IM-A830K|IM-A830S|IM-A820L|IM-A810K|IM-A810S|IM-A800S|IM-T100K|IM-A725L|IM-A780L|IM-A775C|IM-A770K|IM-A760S|IM-A750K|IM-A740S|IM-A730S|IM-A720L|IM-A710K|IM-A690L|IM-A690S|IM-A650S|IM-A630K|IM-A600S|VEGA PTL21|PT003|P8010|ADR910L|P6030|P6020|P9070|P4100|P9060|P5000|CDM8992|TXT8045|ADR8995|IS11PT|P2030|P6010|P8000|PT002|IS06|CDM8999|P9050|PT001|TXT8040|P2020|P9020|P2000|P7040|P7000|C790",Fly:"IQ230|IQ444|IQ450|IQ440|IQ442|IQ441|IQ245|IQ256|IQ236|IQ255|IQ235|IQ245|IQ275|IQ240|IQ285|IQ280|IQ270|IQ260|IQ250",Wiko:"KITE 4G|HIGHWAY|GETAWAY|STAIRWAY|DARKSIDE|DARKFULL|DARKNIGHT|DARKMOON|SLIDE|WAX 4G|RAINBOW|BLOOM|SUNSET|GOA(?!nna)|LENNY|BARRY|IGGY|OZZY|CINK FIVE|CINK PEAX|CINK PEAX 2|CINK SLIM|CINK SLIM 2|CINK +|CINK KING|CINK PEAX|CINK SLIM|SUBLIM",iMobile:"i-mobile (IQ|i-STYLE|idea|ZAA|Hitz)",SimValley:"\\b(SP-80|XT-930|SX-340|XT-930|SX-310|SP-360|SP60|SPT-800|SP-120|SPT-800|SP-140|SPX-5|SPX-8|SP-100|SPX-8|SPX-12)\\b",Wolfgang:"AT-B24D|AT-AS50HD|AT-AS40W|AT-AS55HD|AT-AS45q2|AT-B26D|AT-AS50Q",Alcatel:"Alcatel",Nintendo:"Nintendo (3DS|Switch)",Amoi:"Amoi",INQ:"INQ",OnePlus:"ONEPLUS",GenericPhone:"Tapatalk|PDA;|SAGEM|\\bmmp\\b|pocket|\\bpsp\\b|symbian|Smartphone|smartfon|treo|up.browser|up.link|vodafone|\\bwap\\b|nokia|Series40|Series60|S60|SonyEricsson|N900|MAUI.*WAP.*Browser"},tablets:{iPad:"iPad|iPad.*Mobile",NexusTablet:"Android.*Nexus[\\s]+(7|9|10)",GoogleTablet:"Android.*Pixel C",SamsungTablet:"SAMSUNG.*Tablet|Galaxy.*Tab|SC-01C|GT-P1000|GT-P1003|GT-P1010|GT-P3105|GT-P6210|GT-P6800|GT-P6810|GT-P7100|GT-P7300|GT-P7310|GT-P7500|GT-P7510|SCH-I800|SCH-I815|SCH-I905|SGH-I957|SGH-I987|SGH-T849|SGH-T859|SGH-T869|SPH-P100|GT-P3100|GT-P3108|GT-P3110|GT-P5100|GT-P5110|GT-P6200|GT-P7320|GT-P7511|GT-N8000|GT-P8510|SGH-I497|SPH-P500|SGH-T779|SCH-I705|SCH-I915|GT-N8013|GT-P3113|GT-P5113|GT-P8110|GT-N8010|GT-N8005|GT-N8020|GT-P1013|GT-P6201|GT-P7501|GT-N5100|GT-N5105|GT-N5110|SHV-E140K|SHV-E140L|SHV-E140S|SHV-E150S|SHV-E230K|SHV-E230L|SHV-E230S|SHW-M180K|SHW-M180L|SHW-M180S|SHW-M180W|SHW-M300W|SHW-M305W|SHW-M380K|SHW-M380S|SHW-M380W|SHW-M430W|SHW-M480K|SHW-M480S|SHW-M480W|SHW-M485W|SHW-M486W|SHW-M500W|GT-I9228|SCH-P739|SCH-I925|GT-I9200|GT-P5200|GT-P5210|GT-P5210X|SM-T311|SM-T310|SM-T310X|SM-T210|SM-T210R|SM-T211|SM-P600|SM-P601|SM-P605|SM-P900|SM-P901|SM-T217|SM-T217A|SM-T217S|SM-P6000|SM-T3100|SGH-I467|XE500|SM-T110|GT-P5220|GT-I9200X|GT-N5110X|GT-N5120|SM-P905|SM-T111|SM-T2105|SM-T315|SM-T320|SM-T320X|SM-T321|SM-T520|SM-T525|SM-T530NU|SM-T230NU|SM-T330NU|SM-T900|XE500T1C|SM-P605V|SM-P905V|SM-T337V|SM-T537V|SM-T707V|SM-T807V|SM-P600X|SM-P900X|SM-T210X|SM-T230|SM-T230X|SM-T325|GT-P7503|SM-T531|SM-T330|SM-T530|SM-T705|SM-T705C|SM-T535|SM-T331|SM-T800|SM-T700|SM-T537|SM-T807|SM-P907A|SM-T337A|SM-T537A|SM-T707A|SM-T807A|SM-T237|SM-T807P|SM-P607T|SM-T217T|SM-T337T|SM-T807T|SM-T116NQ|SM-T116BU|SM-P550|SM-T350|SM-T550|SM-T9000|SM-P9000|SM-T705Y|SM-T805|GT-P3113|SM-T710|SM-T810|SM-T815|SM-T360|SM-T533|SM-T113|SM-T335|SM-T715|SM-T560|SM-T670|SM-T677|SM-T377|SM-T567|SM-T357T|SM-T555|SM-T561|SM-T713|SM-T719|SM-T813|SM-T819|SM-T580|SM-T355Y?|SM-T280|SM-T817A|SM-T820|SM-W700|SM-P580|SM-T587|SM-P350|SM-P555M|SM-P355M|SM-T113NU|SM-T815Y|SM-T585|SM-T285|SM-T825|SM-W708|SM-T835|SM-T830|SM-T837V|SM-T720|SM-T510|SM-T387V|SM-P610|SM-T290|SM-T515|SM-T590|SM-T595|SM-T725|SM-T817P|SM-P585N0|SM-T395|SM-T295|SM-T865|SM-P610N|SM-P615|SM-T970|SM-T380|SM-T5950|SM-T905|SM-T231|SM-T500|SM-T860",Kindle:"Kindle|Silk.*Accelerated|Android.*\\b(KFOT|KFTT|KFJWI|KFJWA|KFOTE|KFSOWI|KFTHWI|KFTHWA|KFAPWI|KFAPWA|WFJWAE|KFSAWA|KFSAWI|KFASWI|KFARWI|KFFOWI|KFGIWI|KFMEWI)\\b|Android.*Silk/[0-9.]+ like Chrome/[0-9.]+ (?!Mobile)",SurfaceTablet:"Windows NT [0-9.]+; ARM;.*(Tablet|ARMBJS)",HPTablet:"HP Slate (7|8|10)|HP ElitePad 900|hp-tablet|EliteBook.*Touch|HP 8|Slate 21|HP SlateBook 10",AsusTablet:"^.*PadFone((?!Mobile).)*$|Transformer|TF101|TF101G|TF300T|TF300TG|TF300TL|TF700T|TF700KL|TF701T|TF810C|ME171|ME301T|ME302C|ME371MG|ME370T|ME372MG|ME172V|ME173X|ME400C|Slider SL101|\\bK00F\\b|\\bK00C\\b|\\bK00E\\b|\\bK00L\\b|TX201LA|ME176C|ME102A|\\bM80TA\\b|ME372CL|ME560CG|ME372CG|ME302KL| K010 | K011 | K017 | K01E |ME572C|ME103K|ME170C|ME171C|\\bME70C\\b|ME581C|ME581CL|ME8510C|ME181C|P01Y|PO1MA|P01Z|\\bP027\\b|\\bP024\\b|\\bP00C\\b",BlackBerryTablet:"PlayBook|RIM Tablet",HTCtablet:"HTC_Flyer_P512|HTC Flyer|HTC Jetstream|HTC-P715a|HTC EVO View 4G|PG41200|PG09410",MotorolaTablet:"xoom|sholest|MZ615|MZ605|MZ505|MZ601|MZ602|MZ603|MZ604|MZ606|MZ607|MZ608|MZ609|MZ615|MZ616|MZ617",NookTablet:"Android.*Nook|NookColor|nook browser|BNRV200|BNRV200A|BNTV250|BNTV250A|BNTV400|BNTV600|LogicPD Zoom2",AcerTablet:"Android.*; \\b(A100|A101|A110|A200|A210|A211|A500|A501|A510|A511|A700|A701|W500|W500P|W501|W501P|W510|W511|W700|G100|G100W|B1-A71|B1-710|B1-711|A1-810|A1-811|A1-830)\\b|W3-810|\\bA3-A10\\b|\\bA3-A11\\b|\\bA3-A20\\b|\\bA3-A30|A3-A40",ToshibaTablet:"Android.*(AT100|AT105|AT200|AT205|AT270|AT275|AT300|AT305|AT1S5|AT500|AT570|AT700|AT830)|TOSHIBA.*FOLIO",LGTablet:"\\bL-06C|LG-V909|LG-V900|LG-V700|LG-V510|LG-V500|LG-V410|LG-V400|LG-VK810\\b",FujitsuTablet:"Android.*\\b(F-01D|F-02F|F-05E|F-10D|M532|Q572)\\b",PrestigioTablet:"PMP3170B|PMP3270B|PMP3470B|PMP7170B|PMP3370B|PMP3570C|PMP5870C|PMP3670B|PMP5570C|PMP5770D|PMP3970B|PMP3870C|PMP5580C|PMP5880D|PMP5780D|PMP5588C|PMP7280C|PMP7280C3G|PMP7280|PMP7880D|PMP5597D|PMP5597|PMP7100D|PER3464|PER3274|PER3574|PER3884|PER5274|PER5474|PMP5097CPRO|PMP5097|PMP7380D|PMP5297C|PMP5297C_QUAD|PMP812E|PMP812E3G|PMP812F|PMP810E|PMP880TD|PMT3017|PMT3037|PMT3047|PMT3057|PMT7008|PMT5887|PMT5001|PMT5002",LenovoTablet:"Lenovo TAB|Idea(Tab|Pad)( A1|A10| K1|)|ThinkPad([ ]+)?Tablet|YT3-850M|YT3-X90L|YT3-X90F|YT3-X90X|Lenovo.*(S2109|S2110|S5000|S6000|K3011|A3000|A3500|A1000|A2107|A2109|A1107|A5500|A7600|B6000|B8000|B8080)(-|)(FL|F|HV|H|)|TB-X103F|TB-X304X|TB-X304F|TB-X304L|TB-X505F|TB-X505L|TB-X505X|TB-X605F|TB-X605L|TB-8703F|TB-8703X|TB-8703N|TB-8704N|TB-8704F|TB-8704X|TB-8704V|TB-7304F|TB-7304I|TB-7304X|Tab2A7-10F|Tab2A7-20F|TB2-X30L|YT3-X50L|YT3-X50F|YT3-X50M|YT-X705F|YT-X703F|YT-X703L|YT-X705L|YT-X705X|TB2-X30F|TB2-X30L|TB2-X30M|A2107A-F|A2107A-H|TB3-730F|TB3-730M|TB3-730X|TB-7504F|TB-7504X|TB-X704F|TB-X104F|TB3-X70F|TB-X705F|TB-8504F|TB3-X70L|TB3-710F|TB-X704L",DellTablet:"Venue 11|Venue 8|Venue 7|Dell Streak 10|Dell Streak 7",YarvikTablet:"Android.*\\b(TAB210|TAB211|TAB224|TAB250|TAB260|TAB264|TAB310|TAB360|TAB364|TAB410|TAB411|TAB420|TAB424|TAB450|TAB460|TAB461|TAB464|TAB465|TAB467|TAB468|TAB07-100|TAB07-101|TAB07-150|TAB07-151|TAB07-152|TAB07-200|TAB07-201-3G|TAB07-210|TAB07-211|TAB07-212|TAB07-214|TAB07-220|TAB07-400|TAB07-485|TAB08-150|TAB08-200|TAB08-201-3G|TAB08-201-30|TAB09-100|TAB09-211|TAB09-410|TAB10-150|TAB10-201|TAB10-211|TAB10-400|TAB10-410|TAB13-201|TAB274EUK|TAB275EUK|TAB374EUK|TAB462EUK|TAB474EUK|TAB9-200)\\b",MedionTablet:"Android.*\\bOYO\\b|LIFE.*(P9212|P9514|P9516|S9512)|LIFETAB",ArnovaTablet:"97G4|AN10G2|AN7bG3|AN7fG3|AN8G3|AN8cG3|AN7G3|AN9G3|AN7dG3|AN7dG3ST|AN7dG3ChildPad|AN10bG3|AN10bG3DT|AN9G2",IntensoTablet:"INM8002KP|INM1010FP|INM805ND|Intenso Tab|TAB1004",IRUTablet:"M702pro",MegafonTablet:"MegaFon V9|\\bZTE V9\\b|Android.*\\bMT7A\\b",EbodaTablet:"E-Boda (Supreme|Impresspeed|Izzycomm|Essential)",AllViewTablet:"Allview.*(Viva|Alldro|City|Speed|All TV|Frenzy|Quasar|Shine|TX1|AX1|AX2)",ArchosTablet:"\\b(101G9|80G9|A101IT)\\b|Qilive 97R|Archos5|\\bARCHOS (70|79|80|90|97|101|FAMILYPAD|)(b|c|)(G10| Cobalt| TITANIUM(HD|)| Xenon| Neon|XSK| 2| XS 2| PLATINUM| CARBON|GAMEPAD)\\b",AinolTablet:"NOVO7|NOVO8|NOVO10|Novo7Aurora|Novo7Basic|NOVO7PALADIN|novo9-Spark",NokiaLumiaTablet:"Lumia 2520",SonyTablet:"Sony.*Tablet|Xperia Tablet|Sony Tablet S|SO-03E|SGPT12|SGPT13|SGPT114|SGPT121|SGPT122|SGPT123|SGPT111|SGPT112|SGPT113|SGPT131|SGPT132|SGPT133|SGPT211|SGPT212|SGPT213|SGP311|SGP312|SGP321|EBRD1101|EBRD1102|EBRD1201|SGP351|SGP341|SGP511|SGP512|SGP521|SGP541|SGP551|SGP621|SGP641|SGP612|SOT31|SGP771|SGP611|SGP612|SGP712",PhilipsTablet:"\\b(PI2010|PI3000|PI3100|PI3105|PI3110|PI3205|PI3210|PI3900|PI4010|PI7000|PI7100)\\b",CubeTablet:"Android.*(K8GT|U9GT|U10GT|U16GT|U17GT|U18GT|U19GT|U20GT|U23GT|U30GT)|CUBE U8GT",CobyTablet:"MID1042|MID1045|MID1125|MID1126|MID7012|MID7014|MID7015|MID7034|MID7035|MID7036|MID7042|MID7048|MID7127|MID8042|MID8048|MID8127|MID9042|MID9740|MID9742|MID7022|MID7010",MIDTablet:"M9701|M9000|M9100|M806|M1052|M806|T703|MID701|MID713|MID710|MID727|MID760|MID830|MID728|MID933|MID125|MID810|MID732|MID120|MID930|MID800|MID731|MID900|MID100|MID820|MID735|MID980|MID130|MID833|MID737|MID960|MID135|MID860|MID736|MID140|MID930|MID835|MID733|MID4X10",MSITablet:"MSI \\b(Primo 73K|Primo 73L|Primo 81L|Primo 77|Primo 93|Primo 75|Primo 76|Primo 73|Primo 81|Primo 91|Primo 90|Enjoy 71|Enjoy 7|Enjoy 10)\\b",SMiTTablet:"Android.*(\\bMID\\b|MID-560|MTV-T1200|MTV-PND531|MTV-P1101|MTV-PND530)",RockChipTablet:"Android.*(RK2818|RK2808A|RK2918|RK3066)|RK2738|RK2808A",FlyTablet:"IQ310|Fly Vision",bqTablet:"Android.*(bq)?.*\\b(Elcano|Curie|Edison|Maxwell|Kepler|Pascal|Tesla|Hypatia|Platon|Newton|Livingstone|Cervantes|Avant|Aquaris ([E|M]10|M8))\\b|Maxwell.*Lite|Maxwell.*Plus",HuaweiTablet:"MediaPad|MediaPad 7 Youth|IDEOS S7|S7-201c|S7-202u|S7-101|S7-103|S7-104|S7-105|S7-106|S7-201|S7-Slim|M2-A01L|BAH-L09|BAH-W09|AGS-L09|CMR-AL19",NecTablet:"\\bN-06D|\\bN-08D",PantechTablet:"Pantech.*P4100",BronchoTablet:"Broncho.*(N701|N708|N802|a710)",VersusTablet:"TOUCHPAD.*[78910]|\\bTOUCHTAB\\b",ZyncTablet:"z1000|Z99 2G|z930|z990|z909|Z919|z900",PositivoTablet:"TB07STA|TB10STA|TB07FTA|TB10FTA",NabiTablet:"Android.*\\bNabi",KoboTablet:"Kobo Touch|\\bK080\\b|\\bVox\\b Build|\\bArc\\b Build",DanewTablet:"DSlide.*\\b(700|701R|702|703R|704|802|970|971|972|973|974|1010|1012)\\b",TexetTablet:"NaviPad|TB-772A|TM-7045|TM-7055|TM-9750|TM-7016|TM-7024|TM-7026|TM-7041|TM-7043|TM-7047|TM-8041|TM-9741|TM-9747|TM-9748|TM-9751|TM-7022|TM-7021|TM-7020|TM-7011|TM-7010|TM-7023|TM-7025|TM-7037W|TM-7038W|TM-7027W|TM-9720|TM-9725|TM-9737W|TM-1020|TM-9738W|TM-9740|TM-9743W|TB-807A|TB-771A|TB-727A|TB-725A|TB-719A|TB-823A|TB-805A|TB-723A|TB-715A|TB-707A|TB-705A|TB-709A|TB-711A|TB-890HD|TB-880HD|TB-790HD|TB-780HD|TB-770HD|TB-721HD|TB-710HD|TB-434HD|TB-860HD|TB-840HD|TB-760HD|TB-750HD|TB-740HD|TB-730HD|TB-722HD|TB-720HD|TB-700HD|TB-500HD|TB-470HD|TB-431HD|TB-430HD|TB-506|TB-504|TB-446|TB-436|TB-416|TB-146SE|TB-126SE",PlaystationTablet:"Playstation.*(Portable|Vita)",TrekstorTablet:"ST10416-1|VT10416-1|ST70408-1|ST702xx-1|ST702xx-2|ST80208|ST97216|ST70104-2|VT10416-2|ST10216-2A|SurfTab",PyleAudioTablet:"\\b(PTBL10CEU|PTBL10C|PTBL72BC|PTBL72BCEU|PTBL7CEU|PTBL7C|PTBL92BC|PTBL92BCEU|PTBL9CEU|PTBL9CUK|PTBL9C)\\b",AdvanTablet:"Android.* \\b(E3A|T3X|T5C|T5B|T3E|T3C|T3B|T1J|T1F|T2A|T1H|T1i|E1C|T1-E|T5-A|T4|E1-B|T2Ci|T1-B|T1-D|O1-A|E1-A|T1-A|T3A|T4i)\\b ",DanyTechTablet:"Genius Tab G3|Genius Tab S2|Genius Tab Q3|Genius Tab G4|Genius Tab Q4|Genius Tab G-II|Genius TAB GII|Genius TAB GIII|Genius Tab S1",GalapadTablet:"Android [0-9.]+; [a-z-]+; \\bG1\\b",MicromaxTablet:"Funbook|Micromax.*\\b(P250|P560|P360|P362|P600|P300|P350|P500|P275)\\b",KarbonnTablet:"Android.*\\b(A39|A37|A34|ST8|ST10|ST7|Smart Tab3|Smart Tab2)\\b",AllFineTablet:"Fine7 Genius|Fine7 Shine|Fine7 Air|Fine8 Style|Fine9 More|Fine10 Joy|Fine11 Wide",PROSCANTablet:"\\b(PEM63|PLT1023G|PLT1041|PLT1044|PLT1044G|PLT1091|PLT4311|PLT4311PL|PLT4315|PLT7030|PLT7033|PLT7033D|PLT7035|PLT7035D|PLT7044K|PLT7045K|PLT7045KB|PLT7071KG|PLT7072|PLT7223G|PLT7225G|PLT7777G|PLT7810K|PLT7849G|PLT7851G|PLT7852G|PLT8015|PLT8031|PLT8034|PLT8036|PLT8080K|PLT8082|PLT8088|PLT8223G|PLT8234G|PLT8235G|PLT8816K|PLT9011|PLT9045K|PLT9233G|PLT9735|PLT9760G|PLT9770G)\\b",YONESTablet:"BQ1078|BC1003|BC1077|RK9702|BC9730|BC9001|IT9001|BC7008|BC7010|BC708|BC728|BC7012|BC7030|BC7027|BC7026",ChangJiaTablet:"TPC7102|TPC7103|TPC7105|TPC7106|TPC7107|TPC7201|TPC7203|TPC7205|TPC7210|TPC7708|TPC7709|TPC7712|TPC7110|TPC8101|TPC8103|TPC8105|TPC8106|TPC8203|TPC8205|TPC8503|TPC9106|TPC9701|TPC97101|TPC97103|TPC97105|TPC97106|TPC97111|TPC97113|TPC97203|TPC97603|TPC97809|TPC97205|TPC10101|TPC10103|TPC10106|TPC10111|TPC10203|TPC10205|TPC10503",GUTablet:"TX-A1301|TX-M9002|Q702|kf026",PointOfViewTablet:"TAB-P506|TAB-navi-7-3G-M|TAB-P517|TAB-P-527|TAB-P701|TAB-P703|TAB-P721|TAB-P731N|TAB-P741|TAB-P825|TAB-P905|TAB-P925|TAB-PR945|TAB-PL1015|TAB-P1025|TAB-PI1045|TAB-P1325|TAB-PROTAB[0-9]+|TAB-PROTAB25|TAB-PROTAB26|TAB-PROTAB27|TAB-PROTAB26XL|TAB-PROTAB2-IPS9|TAB-PROTAB30-IPS9|TAB-PROTAB25XXL|TAB-PROTAB26-IPS10|TAB-PROTAB30-IPS10",OvermaxTablet:"OV-(SteelCore|NewBase|Basecore|Baseone|Exellen|Quattor|EduTab|Solution|ACTION|BasicTab|TeddyTab|MagicTab|Stream|TB-08|TB-09)|Qualcore 1027",HCLTablet:"HCL.*Tablet|Connect-3G-2.0|Connect-2G-2.0|ME Tablet U1|ME Tablet U2|ME Tablet G1|ME Tablet X1|ME Tablet Y2|ME Tablet Sync",DPSTablet:"DPS Dream 9|DPS Dual 7",VistureTablet:"V97 HD|i75 3G|Visture V4( HD)?|Visture V5( HD)?|Visture V10",CrestaTablet:"CTP(-)?810|CTP(-)?818|CTP(-)?828|CTP(-)?838|CTP(-)?888|CTP(-)?978|CTP(-)?980|CTP(-)?987|CTP(-)?988|CTP(-)?989",MediatekTablet:"\\bMT8125|MT8389|MT8135|MT8377\\b",ConcordeTablet:"Concorde([ ]+)?Tab|ConCorde ReadMan",GoCleverTablet:"GOCLEVER TAB|A7GOCLEVER|M1042|M7841|M742|R1042BK|R1041|TAB A975|TAB A7842|TAB A741|TAB A741L|TAB M723G|TAB M721|TAB A1021|TAB I921|TAB R721|TAB I720|TAB T76|TAB R70|TAB R76.2|TAB R106|TAB R83.2|TAB M813G|TAB I721|GCTA722|TAB I70|TAB I71|TAB S73|TAB R73|TAB R74|TAB R93|TAB R75|TAB R76.1|TAB A73|TAB A93|TAB A93.2|TAB T72|TAB R83|TAB R974|TAB R973|TAB A101|TAB A103|TAB A104|TAB A104.2|R105BK|M713G|A972BK|TAB A971|TAB R974.2|TAB R104|TAB R83.3|TAB A1042",ModecomTablet:"FreeTAB 9000|FreeTAB 7.4|FreeTAB 7004|FreeTAB 7800|FreeTAB 2096|FreeTAB 7.5|FreeTAB 1014|FreeTAB 1001 |FreeTAB 8001|FreeTAB 9706|FreeTAB 9702|FreeTAB 7003|FreeTAB 7002|FreeTAB 1002|FreeTAB 7801|FreeTAB 1331|FreeTAB 1004|FreeTAB 8002|FreeTAB 8014|FreeTAB 9704|FreeTAB 1003",VoninoTablet:"\\b(Argus[ _]?S|Diamond[ _]?79HD|Emerald[ _]?78E|Luna[ _]?70C|Onyx[ _]?S|Onyx[ _]?Z|Orin[ _]?HD|Orin[ _]?S|Otis[ _]?S|SpeedStar[ _]?S|Magnet[ _]?M9|Primus[ _]?94[ _]?3G|Primus[ _]?94HD|Primus[ _]?QS|Android.*\\bQ8\\b|Sirius[ _]?EVO[ _]?QS|Sirius[ _]?QS|Spirit[ _]?S)\\b",ECSTablet:"V07OT2|TM105A|S10OT1|TR10CS1",StorexTablet:"eZee[_']?(Tab|Go)[0-9]+|TabLC7|Looney Tunes Tab",VodafoneTablet:"SmartTab([ ]+)?[0-9]+|SmartTabII10|SmartTabII7|VF-1497|VFD 1400",EssentielBTablet:"Smart[ ']?TAB[ ]+?[0-9]+|Family[ ']?TAB2",RossMoorTablet:"RM-790|RM-997|RMD-878G|RMD-974R|RMT-705A|RMT-701|RME-601|RMT-501|RMT-711",iMobileTablet:"i-mobile i-note",TolinoTablet:"tolino tab [0-9.]+|tolino shine",AudioSonicTablet:"\\bC-22Q|T7-QC|T-17B|T-17P\\b",AMPETablet:"Android.* A78 ",SkkTablet:"Android.* (SKYPAD|PHOENIX|CYCLOPS)",TecnoTablet:"TECNO P9|TECNO DP8D",JXDTablet:"Android.* \\b(F3000|A3300|JXD5000|JXD3000|JXD2000|JXD300B|JXD300|S5800|S7800|S602b|S5110b|S7300|S5300|S602|S603|S5100|S5110|S601|S7100a|P3000F|P3000s|P101|P200s|P1000m|P200m|P9100|P1000s|S6600b|S908|P1000|P300|S18|S6600|S9100)\\b",iJoyTablet:"Tablet (Spirit 7|Essentia|Galatea|Fusion|Onix 7|Landa|Titan|Scooby|Deox|Stella|Themis|Argon|Unique 7|Sygnus|Hexen|Finity 7|Cream|Cream X2|Jade|Neon 7|Neron 7|Kandy|Scape|Saphyr 7|Rebel|Biox|Rebel|Rebel 8GB|Myst|Draco 7|Myst|Tab7-004|Myst|Tadeo Jones|Tablet Boing|Arrow|Draco Dual Cam|Aurix|Mint|Amity|Revolution|Finity 9|Neon 9|T9w|Amity 4GB Dual Cam|Stone 4GB|Stone 8GB|Andromeda|Silken|X2|Andromeda II|Halley|Flame|Saphyr 9,7|Touch 8|Planet|Triton|Unique 10|Hexen 10|Memphis 4GB|Memphis 8GB|Onix 10)",FX2Tablet:"FX2 PAD7|FX2 PAD10",XoroTablet:"KidsPAD 701|PAD[ ]?712|PAD[ ]?714|PAD[ ]?716|PAD[ ]?717|PAD[ ]?718|PAD[ ]?720|PAD[ ]?721|PAD[ ]?722|PAD[ ]?790|PAD[ ]?792|PAD[ ]?900|PAD[ ]?9715D|PAD[ ]?9716DR|PAD[ ]?9718DR|PAD[ ]?9719QR|PAD[ ]?9720QR|TelePAD1030|Telepad1032|TelePAD730|TelePAD731|TelePAD732|TelePAD735Q|TelePAD830|TelePAD9730|TelePAD795|MegaPAD 1331|MegaPAD 1851|MegaPAD 2151",ViewsonicTablet:"ViewPad 10pi|ViewPad 10e|ViewPad 10s|ViewPad E72|ViewPad7|ViewPad E100|ViewPad 7e|ViewSonic VB733|VB100a",VerizonTablet:"QTAQZ3|QTAIR7|QTAQTZ3|QTASUN1|QTASUN2|QTAXIA1",OdysTablet:"LOOX|XENO10|ODYS[ -](Space|EVO|Xpress|NOON)|\\bXELIO\\b|Xelio10Pro|XELIO7PHONETAB|XELIO10EXTREME|XELIOPT2|NEO_QUAD10",CaptivaTablet:"CAPTIVA PAD",IconbitTablet:"NetTAB|NT-3702|NT-3702S|NT-3702S|NT-3603P|NT-3603P|NT-0704S|NT-0704S|NT-3805C|NT-3805C|NT-0806C|NT-0806C|NT-0909T|NT-0909T|NT-0907S|NT-0907S|NT-0902S|NT-0902S",TeclastTablet:"T98 4G|\\bP80\\b|\\bX90HD\\b|X98 Air|X98 Air 3G|\\bX89\\b|P80 3G|\\bX80h\\b|P98 Air|\\bX89HD\\b|P98 3G|\\bP90HD\\b|P89 3G|X98 3G|\\bP70h\\b|P79HD 3G|G18d 3G|\\bP79HD\\b|\\bP89s\\b|\\bA88\\b|\\bP10HD\\b|\\bP19HD\\b|G18 3G|\\bP78HD\\b|\\bA78\\b|\\bP75\\b|G17s 3G|G17h 3G|\\bP85t\\b|\\bP90\\b|\\bP11\\b|\\bP98t\\b|\\bP98HD\\b|\\bG18d\\b|\\bP85s\\b|\\bP11HD\\b|\\bP88s\\b|\\bA80HD\\b|\\bA80se\\b|\\bA10h\\b|\\bP89\\b|\\bP78s\\b|\\bG18\\b|\\bP85\\b|\\bA70h\\b|\\bA70\\b|\\bG17\\b|\\bP18\\b|\\bA80s\\b|\\bA11s\\b|\\bP88HD\\b|\\bA80h\\b|\\bP76s\\b|\\bP76h\\b|\\bP98\\b|\\bA10HD\\b|\\bP78\\b|\\bP88\\b|\\bA11\\b|\\bA10t\\b|\\bP76a\\b|\\bP76t\\b|\\bP76e\\b|\\bP85HD\\b|\\bP85a\\b|\\bP86\\b|\\bP75HD\\b|\\bP76v\\b|\\bA12\\b|\\bP75a\\b|\\bA15\\b|\\bP76Ti\\b|\\bP81HD\\b|\\bA10\\b|\\bT760VE\\b|\\bT720HD\\b|\\bP76\\b|\\bP73\\b|\\bP71\\b|\\bP72\\b|\\bT720SE\\b|\\bC520Ti\\b|\\bT760\\b|\\bT720VE\\b|T720-3GE|T720-WiFi",OndaTablet:"\\b(V975i|Vi30|VX530|V701|Vi60|V701s|Vi50|V801s|V719|Vx610w|VX610W|V819i|Vi10|VX580W|Vi10|V711s|V813|V811|V820w|V820|Vi20|V711|VI30W|V712|V891w|V972|V819w|V820w|Vi60|V820w|V711|V813s|V801|V819|V975s|V801|V819|V819|V818|V811|V712|V975m|V101w|V961w|V812|V818|V971|V971s|V919|V989|V116w|V102w|V973|Vi40)\\b[\\s]+|V10 \\b4G\\b",JaytechTablet:"TPC-PA762",BlaupunktTablet:"Endeavour 800NG|Endeavour 1010",DigmaTablet:"\\b(iDx10|iDx9|iDx8|iDx7|iDxD7|iDxD8|iDsQ8|iDsQ7|iDsQ8|iDsD10|iDnD7|3TS804H|iDsQ11|iDj7|iDs10)\\b",EvolioTablet:"ARIA_Mini_wifi|Aria[ _]Mini|Evolio X10|Evolio X7|Evolio X8|\\bEvotab\\b|\\bNeura\\b",LavaTablet:"QPAD E704|\\bIvoryS\\b|E-TAB IVORY|\\bE-TAB\\b",AocTablet:"MW0811|MW0812|MW0922|MTK8382|MW1031|MW0831|MW0821|MW0931|MW0712",MpmanTablet:"MP11 OCTA|MP10 OCTA|MPQC1114|MPQC1004|MPQC994|MPQC974|MPQC973|MPQC804|MPQC784|MPQC780|\\bMPG7\\b|MPDCG75|MPDCG71|MPDC1006|MP101DC|MPDC9000|MPDC905|MPDC706HD|MPDC706|MPDC705|MPDC110|MPDC100|MPDC99|MPDC97|MPDC88|MPDC8|MPDC77|MP709|MID701|MID711|MID170|MPDC703|MPQC1010",CelkonTablet:"CT695|CT888|CT[\\s]?910|CT7 Tab|CT9 Tab|CT3 Tab|CT2 Tab|CT1 Tab|C820|C720|\\bCT-1\\b",WolderTablet:"miTab \\b(DIAMOND|SPACE|BROOKLYN|NEO|FLY|MANHATTAN|FUNK|EVOLUTION|SKY|GOCAR|IRON|GENIUS|POP|MINT|EPSILON|BROADWAY|JUMP|HOP|LEGEND|NEW AGE|LINE|ADVANCE|FEEL|FOLLOW|LIKE|LINK|LIVE|THINK|FREEDOM|CHICAGO|CLEVELAND|BALTIMORE-GH|IOWA|BOSTON|SEATTLE|PHOENIX|DALLAS|IN 101|MasterChef)\\b",MediacomTablet:"M-MPI10C3G|M-SP10EG|M-SP10EGP|M-SP10HXAH|M-SP7HXAH|M-SP10HXBH|M-SP8HXAH|M-SP8MXA",MiTablet:"\\bMI PAD\\b|\\bHM NOTE 1W\\b",NibiruTablet:"Nibiru M1|Nibiru Jupiter One",NexoTablet:"NEXO NOVA|NEXO 10|NEXO AVIO|NEXO FREE|NEXO GO|NEXO EVO|NEXO 3G|NEXO SMART|NEXO KIDDO|NEXO MOBI",LeaderTablet:"TBLT10Q|TBLT10I|TBL-10WDKB|TBL-10WDKBO2013|TBL-W230V2|TBL-W450|TBL-W500|SV572|TBLT7I|TBA-AC7-8G|TBLT79|TBL-8W16|TBL-10W32|TBL-10WKB|TBL-W100",UbislateTablet:"UbiSlate[\\s]?7C",PocketBookTablet:"Pocketbook",KocasoTablet:"\\b(TB-1207)\\b",HisenseTablet:"\\b(F5281|E2371)\\b",Hudl:"Hudl HT7S3|Hudl 2",TelstraTablet:"T-Hub2",GenericTablet:"Android.*\\b97D\\b|Tablet(?!.*PC)|BNTV250A|MID-WCDMA|LogicPD Zoom2|\\bA7EB\\b|CatNova8|A1_07|CT704|CT1002|\\bM721\\b|rk30sdk|\\bEVOTAB\\b|M758A|ET904|ALUMIUM10|Smartfren Tab|Endeavour 1010|Tablet-PC-4|Tagi Tab|\\bM6pro\\b|CT1020W|arc 10HD|\\bTP750\\b|\\bQTAQZ3\\b|WVT101|TM1088|KT107"},oss:{AndroidOS:"Android",BlackBerryOS:"blackberry|\\bBB10\\b|rim tablet os",PalmOS:"PalmOS|avantgo|blazer|elaine|hiptop|palm|plucker|xiino",SymbianOS:"Symbian|SymbOS|Series60|Series40|SYB-[0-9]+|\\bS60\\b",WindowsMobileOS:"Windows CE.*(PPC|Smartphone|Mobile|[0-9]{3}x[0-9]{3})|Windows Mobile|Windows Phone [0-9.]+|WCE;",WindowsPhoneOS:"Windows Phone 10.0|Windows Phone 8.1|Windows Phone 8.0|Windows Phone OS|XBLWP7|ZuneWP7|Windows NT 6.[23]; ARM;",iOS:"\\biPhone.*Mobile|\\biPod|\\biPad|AppleCoreMedia",iPadOS:"CPU OS 13",SailfishOS:"Sailfish",MeeGoOS:"MeeGo",MaemoOS:"Maemo",JavaOS:"J2ME/|\\bMIDP\\b|\\bCLDC\\b",webOS:"webOS|hpwOS",badaOS:"\\bBada\\b",BREWOS:"BREW"},uas:{Chrome:"\\bCrMo\\b|CriOS|Android.*Chrome/[.0-9]* (Mobile)?",Dolfin:"\\bDolfin\\b",Opera:"Opera.*Mini|Opera.*Mobi|Android.*Opera|Mobile.*OPR/[0-9.]+$|Coast/[0-9.]+",Skyfire:"Skyfire",Edge:"\\bEdgiOS\\b|Mobile Safari/[.0-9]* Edge",IE:"IEMobile|MSIEMobile",Firefox:"fennec|firefox.*maemo|(Mobile|Tablet).*Firefox|Firefox.*Mobile|FxiOS",Bolt:"bolt",TeaShark:"teashark",Blazer:"Blazer",Safari:"Version((?!\\bEdgiOS\\b).)*Mobile.*Safari|Safari.*Mobile|MobileSafari",WeChat:"\\bMicroMessenger\\b",UCBrowser:"UC.*Browser|UCWEB",baiduboxapp:"baiduboxapp",baidubrowser:"baidubrowser",DiigoBrowser:"DiigoBrowser",Mercury:"\\bMercury\\b",ObigoBrowser:"Obigo",NetFront:"NF-Browser",GenericBrowser:"NokiaBrowser|OviBrowser|OneBrowser|TwonkyBeamBrowser|SEMC.*Browser|FlyFlow|Minimo|NetFront|Novarra-Vision|MQQBrowser|MicroMessenger",PaleMoon:"Android.*PaleMoon|Mobile.*PaleMoon"},props:{Mobile:"Mobile/[VER]",Build:"Build/[VER]",Version:"Version/[VER]",VendorID:"VendorID/[VER]",iPad:"iPad.*CPU[a-z ]+[VER]",iPhone:"iPhone.*CPU[a-z ]+[VER]",iPod:"iPod.*CPU[a-z ]+[VER]",Kindle:"Kindle/[VER]",Chrome:["Chrome/[VER]","CriOS/[VER]","CrMo/[VER]"],Coast:["Coast/[VER]"],Dolfin:"Dolfin/[VER]",Firefox:["Firefox/[VER]","FxiOS/[VER]"],Fennec:"Fennec/[VER]",Edge:"Edge/[VER]",IE:["IEMobile/[VER];","IEMobile [VER]","MSIE [VER];","Trident/[0-9.]+;.*rv:[VER]"],NetFront:"NetFront/[VER]",NokiaBrowser:"NokiaBrowser/[VER]",Opera:[" OPR/[VER]","Opera Mini/[VER]","Version/[VER]"],"Opera Mini":"Opera Mini/[VER]","Opera Mobi":"Version/[VER]",UCBrowser:["UCWEB[VER]","UC.*Browser/[VER]"],MQQBrowser:"MQQBrowser/[VER]",MicroMessenger:"MicroMessenger/[VER]",baiduboxapp:"baiduboxapp/[VER]",baidubrowser:"baidubrowser/[VER]",SamsungBrowser:"SamsungBrowser/[VER]",Iron:"Iron/[VER]",Safari:["Version/[VER]","Safari/[VER]"],Skyfire:"Skyfire/[VER]",Tizen:"Tizen/[VER]",Webkit:"webkit[ /][VER]",PaleMoon:"PaleMoon/[VER]",SailfishBrowser:"SailfishBrowser/[VER]",Gecko:"Gecko/[VER]",Trident:"Trident/[VER]",Presto:"Presto/[VER]",Goanna:"Goanna/[VER]",iOS:" \\bi?OS\\b [VER][ ;]{1}",Android:"Android [VER]",Sailfish:"Sailfish [VER]",BlackBerry:["BlackBerry[\\w]+/[VER]","BlackBerry.*Version/[VER]","Version/[VER]"],BREW:"BREW [VER]",Java:"Java/[VER]","Windows Phone OS":["Windows Phone OS [VER]","Windows Phone [VER]"],"Windows Phone":"Windows Phone [VER]","Windows CE":"Windows CE/[VER]","Windows NT":"Windows NT [VER]",Symbian:["SymbianOS/[VER]","Symbian/[VER]"],webOS:["webOS/[VER]","hpwOS/[VER];"]},utils:{Bot:"Googlebot|facebookexternalhit|Google-AMPHTML|s~amp-validator|AdsBot-Google|Google Keyword Suggestion|Facebot|YandexBot|YandexMobileBot|bingbot|ia_archiver|AhrefsBot|Ezooms|GSLFbot|WBSearchBot|Twitterbot|TweetmemeBot|Twikle|PaperLiBot|Wotbox|UnwindFetchor|Exabot|MJ12bot|YandexImages|TurnitinBot|Pingdom|contentkingapp|AspiegelBot",MobileBot:"Googlebot-Mobile|AdsBot-Google-Mobile|YahooSeeker/M1A1-R2D2",DesktopMode:"WPDesktop",TV:"SonyDTV|HbbTV",WebKit:"(webkit)[ /]([\\w.]+)",Console:"\\b(Nintendo|Nintendo WiiU|Nintendo 3DS|Nintendo Switch|PLAYSTATION|Xbox)\\b",Watch:"SM-V700"}},g.detectMobileBrowsers={fullPattern:/(android|bb\d+|meego).+mobile|avantgo|bada\/|blackberry|blazer|compal|elaine|fennec|hiptop|iemobile|ip(hone|od)|iris|kindle|lge |maemo|midp|mmp|mobile.+firefox|netfront|opera m(ob|in)i|palm( os)?|phone|p(ixi|re)\/|plucker|pocket|psp|series(4|6)0|symbian|treo|up\.(browser|link)|vodafone|wap|windows ce|xda|xiino/i, shortPattern:/1207|6310|6590|3gso|4thp|50[1-6]i|770s|802s|a wa|abac|ac(er|oo|s\-)|ai(ko|rn)|al(av|ca|co)|amoi|an(ex|ny|yw)|aptu|ar(ch|go)|as(te|us)|attw|au(di|\-m|r |s )|avan|be(ck|ll|nq)|bi(lb|rd)|bl(ac|az)|br(e|v)w|bumb|bw\-(n|u)|c55\/|capi|ccwa|cdm\-|cell|chtm|cldc|cmd\-|co(mp|nd)|craw|da(it|ll|ng)|dbte|dc\-s|devi|dica|dmob|do(c|p)o|ds(12|\-d)|el(49|ai)|em(l2|ul)|er(ic|k0)|esl8|ez([4-7]0|os|wa|ze)|fetc|fly(\-|_)|g1 u|g560|gene|gf\-5|g\-mo|go(\.w|od)|gr(ad|un)|haie|hcit|hd\-(m|p|t)|hei\-|hi(pt|ta)|hp( i|ip)|hs\-c|ht(c(\-| |_|a|g|p|s|t)|tp)|hu(aw|tc)|i\-(20|go|ma)|i230|iac( |\-|\/)|ibro|idea|ig01|ikom|im1k|inno|ipaq|iris|ja(t|v)a|jbro|jemu|jigs|kddi|keji|kgt( |\/)|klon|kpt |kwc\-|kyo(c|k)|le(no|xi)|lg( g|\/(k|l|u)|50|54|\-[a-w])|libw|lynx|m1\-w|m3ga|m50\/|ma(te|ui|xo)|mc(01|21|ca)|m\-cr|me(rc|ri)|mi(o8|oa|ts)|mmef|mo(01|02|bi|de|do|t(\-| |o|v)|zz)|mt(50|p1|v )|mwbp|mywa|n10[0-2]|n20[2-3]|n30(0|2)|n50(0|2|5)|n7(0(0|1)|10)|ne((c|m)\-|on|tf|wf|wg|wt)|nok(6|i)|nzph|o2im|op(ti|wv)|oran|owg1|p800|pan(a|d|t)|pdxg|pg(13|\-([1-8]|c))|phil|pire|pl(ay|uc)|pn\-2|po(ck|rt|se)|prox|psio|pt\-g|qa\-a|qc(07|12|21|32|60|\-[2-7]|i\-)|qtek|r380|r600|raks|rim9|ro(ve|zo)|s55\/|sa(ge|ma|mm|ms|ny|va)|sc(01|h\-|oo|p\-)|sdk\/|se(c(\-|0|1)|47|mc|nd|ri)|sgh\-|shar|sie(\-|m)|sk\-0|sl(45|id)|sm(al|ar|b3|it|t5)|so(ft|ny)|sp(01|h\-|v\-|v )|sy(01|mb)|t2(18|50)|t6(00|10|18)|ta(gt|lk)|tcl\-|tdg\-|tel(i|m)|tim\-|t\-mo|to(pl|sh)|ts(70|m\-|m3|m5)|tx\-9|up(\.b|g1|si)|utst|v400|v750|veri|vi(rg|te)|vk(40|5[0-3]|\-v)|vm40|voda|vulc|vx(52|53|60|61|70|80|81|83|85|98)|w3c(\-| )|webc|whit|wi(g |nc|nw)|wmlb|wonu|x700|yas\-|your|zeto|zte\-/i,tabletPattern:/android|ipad|playbook|silk/i};var h,i=Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty;return g.FALLBACK_PHONE="UnknownPhone",g.FALLBACK_TABLET="UnknownTablet",g.FALLBACK_MOBILE="UnknownMobile",h="isArray"in Array?Array.isArray:function(a){return"[object Array]"===Object.prototype.toString.call(a)},function(){var a,b,c,e,f,j,k=g.mobileDetectRules;for(a in k.props)if(i.call(k.props,a)){for(b=k.props[a],h(b)||(b=[b]),f=b.length,e=0;e<f;++e)c=b[e],j=c.indexOf("[VER]"),j>=0&&(c=c.substring(0,j)+"([\\w._\\+]+)"+c.substring(j+5)),b[e]=new RegExp(c,"i");k.props[a]=b}d(k.oss),d(k.phones),d(k.tablets),d(k.uas),d(k.utils),k.oss0={WindowsPhoneOS:k.oss.WindowsPhoneOS,WindowsMobileOS:k.oss.WindowsMobileOS}}(),g.findMatch=function(a,b){for(var c in a)if(i.call(a,c)&&a[c].test(b))return c;return null},g.findMatches=function(a,b){var c=[];for(var d in a)i.call(a,d)&&a[d].test(b)&&c.push(d);return c},g.getVersionStr=function(a,b){var c,d,e,f,h=g.mobileDetectRules.props;if(i.call(h,a))for(c=h[a],e=c.length,d=0;d<e;++d)if(f=c[d].exec(b),null!==f)return f[1];return null},g.getVersion=function(a,b){var c=g.getVersionStr(a,b);return c?g.prepareVersionNo(c):NaN},g.prepareVersionNo=function(a){var b;return b=a.split(/[a-z._ \/\-]/i),1===b.length&&(a=b[0]),b.length>1&&(a=b[0]+".",b.shift(),a+=b.join("")),Number(a)},g.isMobileFallback=function(a){return g.detectMobileBrowsers.fullPattern.test(a)||g.detectMobileBrowsers.shortPattern.test(a.substr(0,4))},g.isTabletFallback=function(a){return g.detectMobileBrowsers.tabletPattern.test(a)},g.prepareDetectionCache=function(a,c,d){if(a.mobile===b){var e,h,i;return(h=g.findMatch(g.mobileDetectRules.tablets,c))?(a.mobile=a.tablet=h,void(a.phone=null)):(e=g.findMatch(g.mobileDetectRules.phones,c))?(a.mobile=a.phone=e,void(a.tablet=null)):void(g.isMobileFallback(c)?(i=f.isPhoneSized(d),i===b?(a.mobile=g.FALLBACK_MOBILE,a.tablet=a.phone=null):i?(a.mobile=a.phone=g.FALLBACK_PHONE,a.tablet=null):(a.mobile=a.tablet=g.FALLBACK_TABLET,a.phone=null)):g.isTabletFallback(c)?(a.mobile=a.tablet=g.FALLBACK_TABLET,a.phone=null):a.mobile=a.tablet=a.phone=null)}},g.mobileGrade=function(a){var b=null!==a.mobile();return a.os("iOS")&&a.version("iPad")>=4.3||a.os("iOS")&&a.version("iPhone")>=3.1||a.os("iOS")&&a.version("iPod")>=3.1||a.version("Android")>2.1&&a.is("Webkit")||a.version("Windows Phone OS")>=7||a.is("BlackBerry")&&a.version("BlackBerry")>=6||a.match("Playbook.*Tablet")||a.version("webOS")>=1.4&&a.match("Palm|Pre|Pixi")||a.match("hp.*TouchPad")||a.is("Firefox")&&a.version("Firefox")>=12||a.is("Chrome")&&a.is("AndroidOS")&&a.version("Android")>=4||a.is("Skyfire")&&a.version("Skyfire")>=4.1&&a.is("AndroidOS")&&a.version("Android")>=2.3||a.is("Opera")&&a.version("Opera Mobi")>11&&a.is("AndroidOS")||a.is("MeeGoOS")||a.is("Tizen")||a.is("Dolfin")&&a.version("Bada")>=2||(a.is("UC Browser")||a.is("Dolfin"))&&a.version("Android")>=2.3||a.match("Kindle Fire")||a.is("Kindle")&&a.version("Kindle")>=3||a.is("AndroidOS")&&a.is("NookTablet")||a.version("Chrome")>=11&&!b||a.version("Safari")>=5&&!b||a.version("Firefox")>=4&&!b||a.version("MSIE")>=7&&!b||a.version("Opera")>=10&&!b?"A":a.os("iOS")&&a.version("iPad")<4.3||a.os("iOS")&&a.version("iPhone")<3.1||a.os("iOS")&&a.version("iPod")<3.1||a.is("Blackberry")&&a.version("BlackBerry")>=5&&a.version("BlackBerry")<6||a.version("Opera Mini")>=5&&a.version("Opera Mini")<=6.5&&(a.version("Android")>=2.3||a.is("iOS"))||a.match("NokiaN8|NokiaC7|N97.*Series60|Symbian/3")||a.version("Opera Mobi")>=11&&a.is("SymbianOS")?"B":(a.version("BlackBerry")<5||a.match("MSIEMobile|Windows CE.*Mobile")||a.version("Windows Mobile")<=5.2,"C")},g.detectOS=function(a){return g.findMatch(g.mobileDetectRules.oss0,a)||g.findMatch(g.mobileDetectRules.oss,a)},g.getDeviceSmallerSide=function(){return window.screen.width<window.screen.height?window.screen.width:window.screen.height},f.prototype={constructor:f,mobile:function(){return g.prepareDetectionCache(this._cache,this.ua,this.maxPhoneWidth),this._cache.mobile},phone:function(){return g.prepareDetectionCache(this._cache,this.ua,this.maxPhoneWidth),this._cache.phone},tablet:function(){return g.prepareDetectionCache(this._cache,this.ua,this.maxPhoneWidth),this._cache.tablet},userAgent:function(){return this._cache.userAgent===b&&(this._cache.userAgent=g.findMatch(g.mobileDetectRules.uas,this.ua)),this._cache.userAgent},userAgents:function(){return this._cache.userAgents===b&&(this._cache.userAgents=g.findMatches(g.mobileDetectRules.uas,this.ua)),this._cache.userAgents},os:function(){return this._cache.os===b&&(this._cache.os=g.detectOS(this.ua)),this._cache.os},version:function(a){return g.getVersion(a,this.ua)},versionStr:function(a){return g.getVersionStr(a,this.ua)},is:function(b){return c(this.userAgents(),b)||a(b,this.os())||a(b,this.phone())||a(b,this.tablet())||c(g.findMatches(g.mobileDetectRules.utils,this.ua),b)},match:function(a){return a instanceof RegExp||(a=new RegExp(a,"i")),a.test(this.ua)},isPhoneSized:function(a){return f.isPhoneSized(a||this.maxPhoneWidth)},mobileGrade:function(){return this._cache.grade===b&&(this._cache.grade=g.mobileGrade(this)),this._cache.grade}},"undefined"!=typeof window&&window.screen?f.isPhoneSized=function(a){return a<0?b:g.getDeviceSmallerSide()<=a}:f.isPhoneSized=function(){},f._impl=g,f.version="1.4.5 2021-03-13",f})}(function(a){if("undefined"!=typeof module&&module.exports)return function(a){module.exports=a()};if("function"==typeof define&&define.amd)return define;if("undefined"!=typeof window)return function(a){window.MobileDetect=a()};throw new Error("unknown environment")}());var ai_lists=!0,ai_block_class_def="code-block"; if("undefined"!=typeof ai_lists){function X(b,e){for(var p=[];b=b.previousElementSibling;)("undefined"==typeof e||b.matches(e))&&p.push(b);return p}function fa(b,e){for(var p=[];b=b.nextElementSibling;)("undefined"==typeof e||b.matches(e))&&p.push(b);return p}var host_regexp=RegExp(":\\/\\/(.[^/:]+)","i");function ha(b){b=b.match(host_regexp);return null!=b&&1<b.length&&"string"===typeof b[1]&&0<b[1].length?b[1].toLowerCase():null}function Q(b){return b.includes(":")?(b=b.split(":"),1E3*(3600*parseInt(b[0])+ 60*parseInt(b[1])+parseInt(b[2]))):null}function Y(b){try{var e=Date.parse(b);isNaN(e)&&(e=null)}catch(p){e=null}if(null==e&&b.includes(" ")){b=b.split(" ");try{e=Date.parse(b[0]),e+=Q(b[1]),isNaN(e)&&(e=null)}catch(p){e=null}}return e}function Z(){null==document.querySelector("#ai-iab-tcf-bar")&&null==document.querySelector(".ai-list-manual")||"function"!=typeof __tcfapi||"function"!=typeof ai_load_blocks||"undefined"!=typeof ai_iab_tcf_callback_installed||(__tcfapi("addEventListener",2,function(b, e){e&&"useractioncomplete"===b.eventStatus&&(ai_tcData=b,ai_load_blocks(),b=document.querySelector("#ai-iab-tcf-status"),null!=b&&(b.textContent="IAB TCF 2.0 DATA LOADED"),b=document.querySelector("#ai-iab-tcf-bar"),null!=b&&(b.classList.remove("status-error"),b.classList.add("status-ok")))}),ai_iab_tcf_callback_installed=!0)}ai_process_lists=function(b){function e(a,d,k){if(0==a.length){if("!@!"==k)return!0;d!=k&&("true"==k.toLowerCase()?k=!0:"false"==k.toLowerCase()&&(k=!1));return d==k}if("object"!= typeof d&&"array"!=typeof d)return!1;var l=a[0];a=a.slice(1);if("*"==l)for(let [,n]of Object.entries(d)){if(e(a,n,k))return!0}else if(l in d)return e(a,d[l],k);return!1}function p(a,d,k){if("object"!=typeof a||-1==d.indexOf("["))return!1;d=d.replace(/]| /gi,"").split("[");return e(d,a,k)}function z(){if("function"==typeof __tcfapi){var a=document.querySelector("#ai-iab-tcf-status"),d=document.querySelector("#ai-iab-tcf-bar");null!=a&&(a.textContent="IAB TCF 2.0 DETECTED");__tcfapi("getTCData",2,function(k, l){l?(null!=d&&d.classList.add("status-ok"),"tcloaded"==k.eventStatus||"useractioncomplete"==k.eventStatus)?(ai_tcData=k,k.gdprApplies?null!=a&&(a.textContent="IAB TCF 2.0 DATA LOADED"):null!=a&&(a.textContent="IAB TCF 2.0 GDPR DOES NOT APPLY"),null!=d&&(d.classList.remove("status-error"),d.classList.add("status-ok")),setTimeout(function(){ai_process_lists()},10)):"cmpuishown"==k.eventStatus&&(ai_cmpuishown=!0,null!=a&&(a.textContent="IAB TCF 2.0 CMP UI SHOWN"),null!=d&&(d.classList.remove("status-error"), d.classList.add("status-ok"))):(null!=a&&(a.textContent="IAB TCF 2.0 __tcfapi getTCData failed"),null!=d&&(d.classList.remove("status-ok"),d.classList.add("status-error")))})}}function C(a){"function"==typeof __tcfapi?(ai_tcfapi_found=!0,"undefined"==typeof ai_iab_tcf_callback_installed&&Z(),"undefined"==typeof ai_tcData_requested&&(ai_tcData_requested=!0,z(),cookies_need_tcData=!0)):a&&("undefined"==typeof ai_tcfapi_found&&(ai_tcfapi_found=!1,setTimeout(function(){ai_process_lists()},10)),a=document.querySelector("#ai-iab-tcf-status"), null!=a&&(a.textContent="IAB TCF 2.0 MISSING: __tcfapi function not found"),a=document.querySelector("#ai-iab-tcf-bar"),null!=a&&(a.classList.remove("status-ok"),a.classList.add("status-error")))}if(null==b)b=document.querySelectorAll("div.ai-list-data, meta.ai-list-data");else{window.jQuery&&window.jQuery.fn&&b instanceof jQuery&&(b=Array.prototype.slice.call(b));var x=[];b.forEach((a,d)=>{a.matches(".ai-list-data")?x.push(a):(a=a.querySelectorAll(".ai-list-data"),a.length&&a.forEach((k,l)=>{x.push(k)}))}); b=x}if(b.length){b.forEach((a,d)=>{a.classList.remove("ai-list-data")});var L=ia(window.location.search);if(null!=L.referrer)var A=L.referrer;else A=document.referrer,""!=A&&(A=ha(A));var R=window.navigator.userAgent,S=R.toLowerCase(),aa=navigator.language,M=aa.toLowerCase();if("undefined"!==typeof MobileDetect)var ba=new MobileDetect(R);b.forEach((a,d)=>{var k=document.cookie.split(";");k.forEach(function(f,h){k[h]=f.trim()});d=a.closest("div."+ai_block_class_def);var l=!0;if(a.hasAttribute("referer-list")){var n= a.getAttribute("referer-list");n=b64d(n).split(",");var v=a.getAttribute("referer-list-type"),E=!1;n.every((f,h)=>{f=f.trim();if(""==f)return!0;if("*"==f.charAt(0))if("*"==f.charAt(f.length-1)){if(f=f.substr(1,f.length-2),-1!=A.indexOf(f))return E=!0,!1}else{if(f=f.substr(1),A.substr(-f.length)==f)return E=!0,!1}else if("*"==f.charAt(f.length-1)){if(f=f.substr(0,f.length-1),0==A.indexOf(f))return E=!0,!1}else if("#"==f){if(""==A)return E=!0,!1}else if(f==A)return E=!0,!1;return!0});var r=E;switch(v){case "B":r&& (l=!1);break;case "W":r||(l=!1)}}if(l&&a.hasAttribute("client-list")&&"undefined"!==typeof ba)switch(n=a.getAttribute("client-list"),n=b64d(n).split(","),v=a.getAttribute("client-list-type"),r=!1,n.every((f,h)=>{if(""==f.trim())return!0;f.split("&&").every((c,t)=>{t=!0;var w=!1;for(c=c.trim();"!!"==c.substring(0,2);)t=!t,c=c.substring(2);"language:"==c.substring(0,9)&&(w=!0,c=c.substring(9).toLowerCase());var q=!1;w?"*"==c.charAt(0)?"*"==c.charAt(c.length-1)?(c=c.substr(1,c.length-2).toLowerCase(), -1!=M.indexOf(c)&&(q=!0)):(c=c.substr(1).toLowerCase(),M.substr(-c.length)==c&&(q=!0)):"*"==c.charAt(c.length-1)?(c=c.substr(0,c.length-1).toLowerCase(),0==M.indexOf(c)&&(q=!0)):c==M&&(q=!0):"*"==c.charAt(0)?"*"==c.charAt(c.length-1)?(c=c.substr(1,c.length-2).toLowerCase(),-1!=S.indexOf(c)&&(q=!0)):(c=c.substr(1).toLowerCase(),S.substr(-c.length)==c&&(q=!0)):"*"==c.charAt(c.length-1)?(c=c.substr(0,c.length-1).toLowerCase(),0==S.indexOf(c)&&(q=!0)):ba.is(c)&&(q=!0);return(r=q?t:!t)?!0:!1});return r? !1:!0}),v){case "B":r&&(l=!1);break;case "W":r||(l=!1)}var N=n=!1;for(v=1;2>=v;v++)if(l){switch(v){case 1:var g=a.getAttribute("cookie-list");break;case 2:g=a.getAttribute("parameter-list")}if(null!=g){g=b64d(g);switch(v){case 1:var y=a.getAttribute("cookie-list-type");break;case 2:y=a.getAttribute("parameter-list-type")}g=g.replace("tcf-gdpr","tcf-v2[gdprApplies]=true");g=g.replace("tcf-no-gdpr","tcf-v2[gdprApplies]=false");g=g.replace("tcf-google","tcf-v2[vendor][consents][755]=true && tcf-v2[purpose][consents][1]=true"); g=g.replace("tcf-no-google","!!tcf-v2[vendor][consents][755]");g=g.replace("tcf-media.net","tcf-v2[vendor][consents][142]=true && tcf-v2[purpose][consents][1]=true");g=g.replace("tcf-no-media.net","!!tcf-v2[vendor][consents][142]");g=g.replace("tcf-amazon","tcf-v2[vendor][consents][793]=true && tcf-v2[purpose][consents][1]=true");g=g.replace("tcf-no-amazon","!!tcf-v2[vendor][consents][793]");g=g.replace("tcf-ezoic","tcf-v2[vendor][consents][347]=true && tcf-v2[purpose][consents][1]=true");g=g.replace("tcf-no-ezoic", "!!tcf-v2[vendor][consents][347]");var F=g.split(","),ca=[];k.forEach(function(f){f=f.split("=");try{var h=JSON.parse(decodeURIComponent(f[1]))}catch(c){h=decodeURIComponent(f[1])}ca[f[0]]=h});r=!1;var I=a;F.every((f,h)=>{f.split("&&").every((c,t)=>{t=!0;for(c=c.trim();"!!"==c.substring(0,2);)t=!t,c=c.substring(2);var w=c,q="!@!",T="tcf-v2"==w&&"!@!"==q,B=-1!=c.indexOf("["),J=0==c.indexOf("tcf-v2")||0==c.indexOf("euconsent-v2");J=J&&(B||T);-1!=c.indexOf("=")&&(q=c.split("="),w=q[0],q=q[1],B=-1!=w.indexOf("["), J=(J=0==w.indexOf("tcf-v2")||0==w.indexOf("euconsent-v2"))&&(B||T));if(J)document.querySelector("#ai-iab-tcf-status"),B=document.querySelector("#ai-iab-tcf-bar"),null!=B&&(B.style.display="block"),T&&"boolean"==typeof ai_tcfapi_found?r=ai_tcfapi_found?t:!t:"object"==typeof ai_tcData?(null!=B&&B.classList.add("status-ok"),w=w.replace(/]| /gi,"").split("["),w.shift(),r=(w=e(w,ai_tcData,q))?t:!t):"undefined"==typeof ai_tcfapi_found&&(I.classList.add("ai-list-data"),N=!0,"function"==typeof __tcfapi?C(!1): "undefined"==typeof ai_tcData_retrying&&(ai_tcData_retrying=!0,setTimeout(function(){"function"==typeof __tcfapi?C(!1):setTimeout(function(){"function"==typeof __tcfapi?C(!1):setTimeout(function(){C(!0)},3E3)},1E3)},600)));else if(B)r=(w=p(ca,w,q))?t:!t;else{var U=!1;"!@!"==q?k.every(function(ja){return ja.split("=")[0]==c?(U=!0,!1):!0}):U=-1!=k.indexOf(c);r=U?t:!t}return r?!0:!1});return r?!1:!0});r&&(N=!1,I.classList.remove("ai-list-data"));switch(y){case "B":r&&(l=!1);break;case "W":r||(l=!1)}}}a.classList.contains("ai-list-manual")&& (l?(I.classList.remove("ai-list-data"),I.classList.remove("ai-list-manual")):(n=!0,I.classList.add("ai-list-data")));(l||!n&&!N)&&a.hasAttribute("data-debug-info")&&(g=document.querySelector("."+a.dataset.debugInfo),null!=g&&(g=g.parentElement,null!=g&&g.classList.contains("ai-debug-info")&&g.remove()));y=X(a,".ai-debug-bar.ai-debug-lists");var ka=""==A?"#":A;0!=y.length&&y.forEach((f,h)=>{h=f.querySelector(".ai-debug-name.ai-list-info");null!=h&&(h.textContent=ka,h.title=R+"\n"+aa);h=f.querySelector(".ai-debug-name.ai-list-status"); null!=h&&(h.textContent=l?ai_front.visible:ai_front.hidden)});g=!1;if(l&&a.hasAttribute("scheduling-start")&&a.hasAttribute("scheduling-end")&&a.hasAttribute("scheduling-days")){var u=a.getAttribute("scheduling-start");v=a.getAttribute("scheduling-end");y=a.getAttribute("scheduling-days");g=!0;u=b64d(u);F=b64d(v);var V=parseInt(a.getAttribute("scheduling-fallback")),O=parseInt(a.getAttribute("gmt"));if(u.includes("-")||F.includes("-"))P=Y(u)+O,K=Y(F)+O;else var P=Q(u),K=Q(F);P??=0;K??=0;var W=b64d(y).split(","); y=a.getAttribute("scheduling-type");var D=(new Date).getTime()+O;v=new Date(D);var G=v.getDay();0==G?G=6:G--;u.includes("-")||F.includes("-")||(u=(new Date(v.getFullYear(),v.getMonth(),v.getDate())).getTime()+O,D-=u,0>D&&(D+=864E5));scheduling_start_date_ok=D>=P;scheduling_end_date_ok=0==K||D<K;u=scheduling_start_date_ok&&scheduling_end_date_ok&&W.includes(G.toString());switch(y){case "B":u=!u}u||(l=!1);var la=v.toISOString().split(".")[0].replace("T"," ");y=X(a,".ai-debug-bar.ai-debug-scheduling"); 0!=y.length&&y.forEach((f,h)=>{h=f.querySelector(".ai-debug-name.ai-scheduling-info");null!=h&&(h.textContent=la+" "+G+" current_time: "+Math.floor(D.toString()/1E3)+" start_date:"+Math.floor(P/1E3).toString()+"=>"+scheduling_start_date_ok.toString()+" end_date:"+Math.floor(K/1E3).toString()+"=>"+scheduling_end_date_ok.toString()+" days:"+W.toString()+"=>"+W.includes(G.toString()).toString());h=f.querySelector(".ai-debug-name.ai-scheduling-status");null!=h&&(h.textContent=l?ai_front.visible:ai_front.hidden); l||0==V||(f.classList.remove("ai-debug-scheduling"),f.classList.add("ai-debug-fallback"),h=f.querySelector(".ai-debug-name.ai-scheduling-status"),null!=h&&(h.textContent=ai_front.fallback+" = "+V))})}if(n||!l&&N)return!0;a.style.visibility="";a.style.position="";a.style.width="";a.style.height="";a.style.zIndex="";if(l){if(null!=d&&(d.style.visibility="",d.classList.contains("ai-remove-position")&&(d.style.position="")),a.hasAttribute("data-code")){n=b64d(a.dataset.code);u=document.createRange(); g=!0;try{H=u.createContextualFragment(n)}catch(f){g=!1}g&&(null!=a.closest("head")?(a.parentNode.insertBefore(H,a.nextSibling),a.remove()):a.append(H));da(a)}}else if(g&&!u&&0!=V){null!=d&&(d.style.visibility="",d.classList.contains("ai-remove-position")&&d.css({position:""}));n=fa(a,".ai-fallback");0!=n.length&&n.forEach((f,h)=>{f.classList.remove("ai-fallback")});if(a.hasAttribute("data-fallback-code")){n=b64d(a.dataset.fallbackCode);u=document.createRange();g=!0;try{var H=u.createContextualFragment(n)}catch(f){g= !1}g&&a.append(H);da(a)}else a.style.display="none",null!=d&&null==d.querySelector(".ai-debug-block")&&d.hasAttribute("style")&&-1==d.getAttribute("style").indexOf("height:")&&(d.style.display="none");null!=d&&d.hasAttribute("data-ai")&&(d.getAttribute("data-ai"),a.hasAttribute("fallback-tracking")&&(H=a.getAttribute("fallback-tracking"),d.setAttribute("data-ai-"+a.getAttribute("fallback_level"),H)))}else a.style.display="none",null!=d&&(d.removeAttribute("data-ai"),d.classList.remove("ai-track"), null!=d.querySelector(".ai-debug-block")?(d.style.visibility="",d.classList.remove("ai-close"),d.classList.contains("ai-remove-position")&&(d.style.position="")):d.hasAttribute("style")&&-1==d.getAttribute("style").indexOf("height:")&&(d.style.display="none"));a.setAttribute("data-code","");a.setAttribute("data-fallback-code","");null!=d&&d.classList.remove("ai-list-block")})}};function ea(b){b=`; ${document.cookie}`.split(`; ${b}=`);if(2===b.length)return b.pop().split(";").shift()}function ma(b, e,p){ea(b)&&(document.cookie=b+"="+(e?";path="+e:"")+(p?";domain="+p:"")+";expires=Thu, 01 Jan 1970 00:00:01 GMT")}function m(b){ea(b)&&(ma(b,"/",window.location.hostname),document.cookie=b+"=; Path=/; Expires=Thu, 01 Jan 1970 00:00:01 GMT;")}(function(b){"complete"===document.readyState||"loading"!==document.readyState&&!document.documentElement.doScroll?b():document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded",b)})(function(){setTimeout(function(){ai_process_lists();setTimeout(function(){Z();if("function"== typeof ai_load_blocks){document.addEventListener("cmplzEnableScripts",e);document.addEventListener("cmplz_event_marketing",e);function e(p){"cmplzEnableScripts"!=p.type&&"all"!==p.consentLevel||ai_load_blocks()}}},50);var b=document.querySelector(".ai-debug-page-type");null!=b&&b.addEventListener("dblclick",e=>{e=document.querySelector("#ai-iab-tcf-status");null!=e&&(e.textContent="CONSENT COOKIES");e=document.querySelector("#ai-iab-tcf-bar");null!=e&&(e.style.display="block")});b=document.querySelector("#ai-iab-tcf-bar"); null!=b&&b.addEventListener("click",e=>{m("euconsent-v2");m("__lxG__consent__v2");m("__lxG__consent__v2_daisybit");m("__lxG__consent__v2_gdaisybit");m("CookieLawInfoConsent");m("cookielawinfo-checkbox-advertisement");m("cookielawinfo-checkbox-analytics");m("cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary");m("complianz_policy_id");m("complianz_consent_status");m("cmplz_marketing");m("cmplz_consent_status");m("cmplz_preferences");m("cmplz_statistics-anonymous");m("cmplz_choice");m("cmplz_banner-status");m("cmplz_functional"); m("cmplz_policy_id");m("cmplz_statistics");m("moove_gdpr_popup");m("real_cookie_banner-blog:1-tcf");m("real_cookie_banner-blog:1");e=document.querySelector("#ai-iab-tcf-status");null!=e&&(e.textContent="CONSENT COOKIES DELETED")})},5)});function da(b){setTimeout(function(){"function"==typeof ai_process_rotations_in_element&&ai_process_rotations_in_element(b);"function"==typeof ai_process_lists&&ai_process_lists();"function"==typeof ai_process_ip_addresses&&ai_process_ip_addresses();"function"==typeof ai_process_filter_hooks&& ai_process_filter_hooks();"function"==typeof ai_adb_process_blocks&&ai_adb_process_blocks(b);"function"==typeof ai_process_impressions&&1==ai_tracking_finished&&ai_process_impressions();"function"==typeof ai_install_click_trackers&&1==ai_tracking_finished&&ai_install_click_trackers();"function"==typeof ai_install_close_buttons&&ai_install_close_buttons(document)},5)}function ia(b){var e=b?b.split("?")[1]:window.location.search.slice(1);b={};if(e){e=e.split("#")[0];e=e.split("&");for(var p=0;p<e.length;p++){var z= e[p].split("="),C=void 0,x=z[0].replace(/\[\d*\]/,function(L){C=L.slice(1,-1);return""});z="undefined"===typeof z[1]?"":z[1];x=x.toLowerCase();z=z.toLowerCase();b[x]?("string"===typeof b[x]&&(b[x]=[b[x]]),"undefined"===typeof C?b[x].push(z):b[x][C]=z):b[x]=z}}return b}}; ai_js_code = true; </script> </body> </html> <!-- Cache served by breeze CACHE (Desktop) - Last modified: Mon, 27 May 2024 15:05:50 GMT -->