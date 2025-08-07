101 East meets the conservationists in Indonesia bringing leopard sharks back from the brink of extinction.

Leopard sharks were once abundant in the waters of Indonesia’s Raja Ampat archipelago.

However, commercial fishing and the lucrative shark trade have nearly wiped out the population, leaving only 20 adults in these pristine waters. Now, marine biologists are leading a unique project to rewild leopard sharks. Pup sharks are carefully raised in captivity, taught how to hunt and closely monitored before being released into their native waters.

