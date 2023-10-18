The 1998 war film Saving Private Ryan is set to return to theaters this year, with Fathom Events announcing on Tuesday that the film would return to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

The iconic film will return to theaters with exclusive screenings on Sunday, November 19, 2023, at 3:00 and 7:00 p.m. local time, and on Monday, November 20, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. local time. Tickets for the 25th anniversary screening of the movie can be purchased now at Fathom Events’ website, or at other participating box offices.

What is Saving Private Ryan about?

Originally released in 1998, Saving Private Ryan is directed by Steven Spielberg and stars Tom Hanks, Matt Damon, Vin Diesel, Ted Danson, Bryan Cranston, Nathan Fillion, Paul Giamatti, Tom Sizemore, Dennis Farina, Edward Burns, Barry Pepper, Adam Goldberg, and Giovanni Ribisi. The film also features a score from legendary composer John Williams.

Inspired by the books of Stephen E. Ambrose, the film tells the story of a group of soldiers on a mission to locate Private James Francis Ryan (Damon) and bring him home safely.

The film was a massive success upon its release, and is often considered one of the greatest war movies (and movies in general) ever made. The film is also seen as one that renewed interest in World War II at the turn of the century, and inspired countless other films in the process.

At the 71st Academy Awards, the film won a litany of awards, including Best Director, Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing, Best Sound, and Best Sound Effects Editing.

In 2014, the movie was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry, for being “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant”.