Tottenham Hotspur have instigated talks over a move for Savinho, but have been told Manchester City are reluctant to sanction the Brazilian winger’s departure, sources have told ESPN.

City do not want to lose Savinho and sources have told ESPN that the 21-year-old will have to push to leave for a move to happen.

Pep Guardiola does not usually stand in the way of players who make it known they want to pursue a challenge elsewhere.

Sources have told ESPN that if Savinho tells the club he wants to join Spurs, City will demand a fee in excess of £50 million ($67.2m).

Savinho could be set for a permanent move to north London. Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

Savinho impressed in his first season at the Etihad Stadium following his move last summer.

He was a regular in Guardiola’s team, scoring three goals in 48 appearances in all competitions.

– Lloris hails Son reunion, expects ‘big impact’ at LAFC

– Man City’s Rodri won’t be fit for start of season – Guardiola

– Reijnders brace sees Man City ease past Palermo in preseason tie

During the 2023-24 campaign, his performances helped guide Girona to the Champions League with nine goals in 37 LaLiga games.

Losing Savinho would raise the possibility of City going back into the transfer market to find a replacement.

The capture of Rayan Cherki from Lyon has been the one attacking addition to Guardiola’s squad so far this summer following the arrival of Omar Marmoush from Eintracht Frankfurt in January.