Savoury cocktail ideas

Tomatini

If you’re tired of bloody marys, the tomatini is your new best friend: a fresh, zingy pick-me-up with a delicious savoury note – make it your next go-to brunch cocktail.

Dirty martini

Along with dry vermouth and gin or vodka, a dirty martini features a dash of green olive brine which adds a savoury twang to the classic cocktail. Our pre-batched version makes the perfect ready-made drink to have on-hand – keep it chilled in the fridge for when you fancy a tipple.

Spanish bloody mary

Swapping vodka for amontillado sherry makes a lower-ABV, super-savoury take on this brunch classic. Garnish with a gilda – a classic pinxto snack.

Very dirty martini

Crouch End Greek restaurant, Kalimera, ramps up the umami flavours of a dirty martini by adding roasted Florina pepper and thyme to the mix for a vegetal, herbaceous kick.

Cucumber and jalapeño margarita

This easy jug cocktail adds a spicy, savoury edge by infusing the tequila with chopped jalapeños for 30-45 minutes (don’t leave any longer otherwise the tequila will taste far too spicy). Balanced by cooling cucumber, it’s a great summer drink.

Pickle martini

No olive brine for your dirty martini? Don’t panic! Use the brine from other jars of pickles you might have in the fridge – we like using the brine of gherkins or cornichons. For an aromatic twist, try brine from a jar of preserved lemons.

More like this

Bacalar cocktail

Made with lemongrass, basil, lime and mezcal, this zingy cocktail has some subtle savoury notes. To serve it Mexican-style, top with an edible flower.

Spicy margarita

As well as a chilli salt rim, this margarita contains a dash of hot sauce for a spicy umami hit. Use mezcal instead of tequila for extra smokey flavour.