Saweetie has made it into the Grammy Museum for her contributions to Hip Hop fashion — or at least a part of her has. The rapper’s nails are being honored by the institution.

On Saturday (October 7), the 30-year-old shared a clip of her and nail artist Temeka Jackson showing off their very own display item at the Los Angeles building.

The installment exhibiting the blinged-out nails have been supplemented with a write-up that reads: “The use of bespoke jewelry, nail piercings, and bamboo hoops have long been a foundation of fashion and hip hop style. But the creative collaboration of celebrity nail artist Temeka Jackson and Bay Area rapper Saweetie has taken nails to stunning new heights.”

“my nails made it to the Grammy museum !!!!” she captioned an Instagram video of her with next to the display. “we did that @customtnails1 & thank you @recordingacademy for having us a part of Hip-Hop history IKDR !!!!!!”

Despite being recognized in a museum for her style, Saweetie has sometimes been at the receiving end of brutal roasts for her fashion sense.

Last month, she found herself at the mercy of people’s jokes after she showed up to the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards in a cartoon-like outfit and stumbled through her teleprompter segment.

In early September, the Icy Girl appeared on the pink carpet in a rose-colored dress which was being held together by two large bones reminiscent of the ones in the 1960s hit cartoon show The Flintstones.

In addition to her Stone Age dress, she also had a difficult time reading the teleprompter at the show.

“We’ve got more…,” she began. “We’ve got more from your favorite nominees. More glitz, more glam, and definitely more music. Coming your way, right after the break. You’re not gonna wanna… You’re not gonna wanna miss what we have up, coming on the VMA pre-show.

“I know that’s right. Stay tuned baby.”

Fans did not take it easy on the rap starlet in the comments section once The Shade Room reposted the footage on Instagram.

“She said she has a bone to pick,” one person wrote, while another added: “YabbaDabbaDon’t wear that again!”

Someone else chimed in, writing: “She got a whole TRex bone attached to her neck,” and a fourth commenter shared a similar sentiment, joking: “That’s a BBL bone.”