State Bank of India (SBI) has announced an extension to its Specialist Cadre Officers (SCO) recruitment deadline, pushing it back to October 21. The decision was taken earlier this week, aiming to fill 439 managerial positions within the bank. The extended deadline showcases SBI’s flexibility in its recruitment process, while also reflecting its digital approach, as the application process is conducted entirely online.

The selection process for these vacancies involves written tests and interviews. Candidates who wish to apply must meet specific qualifications and have relevant work experience. Age restrictions have also been set, with applicants needing to be between 32 and 45 years old as of April 2023.

The application process includes a fee of ₹750 (USD1 = INR83.225) for general, Other Backward Classes (OBC), and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) candidates. However, Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) are exempted from this fee.

The roles that will be filled by the SCO recruitment drive include specialized tasks such as marketing, risk management, and digital banking. This underlines SBI’s focus on strengthening its digital banking capabilities and risk management systems while also expanding its marketing efforts.

This article was generated with the support of AI and reviewed by an editor. For more information see our T&C.