The State Bank of India (SBI) today released the admit cards for the Probationary Officer (PO) Preliminary Examination. Candidates who registered for the recruitment drive can now download their call letters from SBI’s official website — sbi.co.in

Following the release of the admit cards, many are now expecting SBI PO prelims to be conducted soon, likely in late July or early August, as hinted in the official notification. The exact date, reporting time, and examination centre details are provided on each candidate’s admit card.

SBI PO Recruitment 2025: Key Highlights

This year’s recruitment aims to fill 541 vacancies, including 500 regular posts and 41 backlog vacancies. With thousands of aspirants competing for limited seats, the SBI PO exam continues to be one of the most sought-after opportunities in the Indian banking sector.

How to Download SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2025

Follow these steps to access your admit card:

Visit the official SBI website: sbi.co.in Go to the ‘Careers’ section Click on ‘Current Openings’ Select ‘Probationary Officers Recruitment’ Click on the Prelims Admit Card Download link Enter your registration number and password/date of birth Submit and download your admit card

What Happens After the Prelims?

Candidates who qualify the preliminary exam will move on to the SBI PO Mains, tentatively scheduled for September 2025. Admit cards for the Mains will be released in August or early September. Successful candidates from the Mains will proceed to the final selection round, which includes a psychometric test, group exercises, and a personal interview—expected to take place in October or November 2025. The final selection will be based on a candidate’s cumulative performance in both the Mains and the final evaluation round. A merit list will be published to announce the selected candidates for the post of Probationary Officer in SBI.