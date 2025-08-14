The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved order on the pleas to stay the directions passed by a two-judge bench on August 11 to remove the stray dogs in Delhi National Capital Region to shelter homes.

The court said that the whole problem is because of inaction by authorities in implementing the rules. Rules and laws are framed by the Parliament, but they are not followed. Local authorities are not doing what they should be doing.

A three-judge bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and N V Anjaria heard the matter.

A two-judge bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan had on August 11 directed authorities in Delhi-NCR to start picking up stray dogs from all localities “at the earliest” and relocate the animals to dog shelters.

The bench had directed the authorities to immediately create dog shelters and report to it about the creation of such infrastructure within eight weeks.

It had said stray dogs would be detained in shelters and not be released on streets, colonies or public places.The apex court had passed a slew of directions on August 11 while hearing a suo motu case initiated on July 28 over stray dog bites leading to rabies, particularly among children, in the national capital