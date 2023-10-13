House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) withdrew his bid to become speaker of the House, the Washington Post reports.

This will throw the chamber into further chaos as Republicans struggle in their search for a new leader.

Punchbowl News: “Scalise’s speaker bid lasted just eight days. His stunning withdrawal further proves that the House Republican Conference is completely ungovernable in the wake of former Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s ouster at the hands of hardline conservatives.”

