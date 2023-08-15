A viral story on Reddit titled ‘My daughter is having a baby with my best friend’ has left the users disgusted with a rather unexpected twist at the end.

Stories surrounding relationships and families secretly shared on Reddit never fail to catch the attention of the readers with shocking details that many refuse to believe are true. Unlike the ‘AITA for embarrassing my wife at the grocery store‘ or ‘I refuse to submit to my boyfriend‘ posts, the one we are talking about today focuses on a questionable relationship between three parties – a mother, her childhood best friend, and her teen daughter.

‘My daughter is having a baby with my best friend’ post on Reddit goes viral

The above story from Reddit is getting a lot of attention for all the wrong reasons, as a 38-year-old woman takes to the platform to seek advice on her relationship with her best friend and her teen daughter who are involved romantically.

The Reddit user identifies her best friend as Jamie and they’ve known each other since high school. The woman confesses she got pregnant in high school with her daughter Sam and when her baby daddy left, it was Jamie who took care of her and her daughter. The woman only realized later that her best friend was secretly in love with her.

Jamie helped his best friend navigate life as a single teen mom by taking care of Sam and treating her like his “own daughter” when her mother was at work or busy with other tasks. And, Sam would grow up calling Jamie “uncle dad”.

Jamie’s treatment of Sam made the mother look at her best friend differently. The unofficial couple started sleeping with each other and Jamie eventually moved in with Sam and her mother.

Everything between Jamie and Reddit user was going smoothly for three weeks, until Sam’s father wanted to spend time with Sam and her mother “alone” on his birthday. When Sam was asleep, her mother and father started to drink while watching a movie and as the Reddit user describes, “one thing led to another” and they slept with each without protection, which got Sam’s mother pregnant.

The Reddit user couldn’t lie to Jamie, so she told him she was carrying her ex’s child and she was sure it wasn’t her best friend’s as they always used protection, and the timeline matched with Sam’s father’s birthday.

Jamie was furious and begged his best friend to stay, but their relationship fell apart when Sam’s mother called it quits to go back to her ex.

Best friends rekindle a relationship after years

Years passed, Jamie was married with two kids and the Reddit user was married to someone else when the duo connected via Facebook.

Soon sparks flew between the two like good ol’ days, but by now they were married to different people. The Reddit user’s current husband isn’t Sam’s father, but another man named Jerry, who has no clue about Jamie and his wife‘s romantic past.

Jamie and the Reddit user maintained boundaries as they were happy in their respective relationships until the former’s marriage fell apart and he was officially single again. But, Jamie and Jerry had grown a lot closer by now and acted like they knew each other for a long time.

It was also around the time when Sam revealed that she was pregnant at 17 and the Reddit user cried in Jamie’s arms as she regretted setting the wrong example for her teen daughter who followed in the footsteps of her mother.

As Sam was severely depressed after birthing her child and also because her relationship with her baby daddy had fallen apart, the Reddit user became the babysitter for her granddaughter, and having Jamie around when Jerry was out at work, helped them relive the old times. Jerry was a truck driver so his job kept him away from home. The Reddit user says she is ashamed to admit that Jamie and she slept together a few times when Jerry wasn’t around.

As for her granddaughter, Sam and her baby daddy decided to put her up for adoption as the teen parents couldn’t take good care of the infant.

The Reddit user wasn’t happy about giving up her granddaughter, but she accepted the truth and tried to move on while keeping in touch with Jamie.

After a couple of months, Sam tells her mother she was dating someone new and was excited to bring the man home. But, the Reddit user was shocked to see that Jamie was her daughter’s new boyfriend, who had come home without any hesitation. As if this wasn’t bad enough, Sam later reveals that she was even pregnant with Jamie’s child! Sam’s mother was at a loss for words upon realizing that her daughter and she slept with the same man. She couldn’t digest the fact that she would also become the grandmother to her ex-lover and her daughter’s child.

Users are disgusted with the trio’s relationship dynamics

Users are disgusted by the story for obvious reasons with many calling everyone in the narrative a major “red flag’ except the innocent husband, Jerry.

One user said: “Didn’t Sam call Jamie her uncle dad? Then she has his baby. Disgusting.”

“The mom is a red flag, Jamie is a red flag, and the daughter is a red flag the only one chilling is Jerry,” said another.

A third person said: “I’m just flabbergasted like this man watched this girl as a baby, I just can’t.”

The story “kept getting progressively worse,” opined one.