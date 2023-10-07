Scar Lip‘s career has continued to flourish since her breakout hit “This Is New York” dropped earlier this year – and now her success has afforded the rapper her very first apartment.

Taking to Instagram on Friday (October 6), the Bronx native proudly showed off her new place while reflecting on her humble beginnings.

“I went from being in foster care system to now getting my first apartment,” she wrote. “this is my new home yall”

In the comments, she added: “ion gaf if my apartment small soon I’ll have a mansion shit takes time purrr.”

Check out the new digs below.

Among her many well-wishers were Busta Rhymes, Ginuwine, supermodel Naomi Campbell and more.

“Incredible young sis,” Busta wrote. “You are just getting started!! So proud of you and continue on your Blessed journey. We are with you Queen!!”

Ginuwine said: “You deserve it blessings and keep doing yah thing,” while Naomi added, “Congratulations @scar_lip can’t wait to see your journey unfold.”

Scar Lip’s star has been on the rise all year. Back in May, she received a major co-sign when Snoop Dogg jumped on the remix of “This Is New York,” renamed “This Is Cali.”

The collaboration came after the newcomer already received praise from fellow Bronx native Cardi B – which left the rising star emotional.

Swizz Beatz even went so far as to compare the “Glizzy Gobbler” rapper to the late DMX, saying his spirit may have just sent Scar Lip his way.

“I honestly feel like DMX sent Scap Lip my way because she’s too much of his energy,” he said in an interview with Audacy’s Hip-Hop Made. “Like I’ve never seen an artist that just naturally have what I know DMX have. And they two different artists, two different levels, yes. But I’m not talking about that. I’m talking about in here.

“You know, like, that sister’s been through a lot, like Dog been through a lot. That sister, you know, is when you sit with her, she’s amazing and have a great heart the same way X had a great heart.”