Scar Lip has helped to fulfill her biggest fan’s “last wish” as they continue their fight against cancer, stopping by to give the fan some good energy.

The Bronx-bred rapper stopped by a local hospital in her hometown of New York City to pay a visit to one of her biggest supporters named Brooklyn. In a clip shared to Instagram on Monday (August 28), Brooklyn is seen holding Scar Lip’s hand as she tells the rapper the impact her music has had on her life.

“Tomorrow’s my birthday. I’m dying of cancer and I wanted to thank you. You were the last artist I wanted to see because you made it happen for me,” the emotional fan can be heard saying before Scar Lip comes in for a hug.

“Listen, I love you and thank you for supporting me and being here for me,” Lip replied after taking part in a short prayer for good health. “God bless you and honestly don’t cry. I feel so sad. Shout out to Brooklyn.”

The fan then revealed that this was her eighth time undergoing cancer treatment and that she’d been fighting the disease since she was nine years old.

“Today I met my biggest fan who is fighting of cancer,” Scar wrote in the caption. “Her last wish was to meet me.” Check out the heartwarming exchange below.

Scar Lip’s star has been on the rise all year. Back in May, she received a major co-sign when Snoop Dogg jumped on the remix of her breakout hit, “This Is New York,” renamed “This Is Cali.”

The collaboration came after Scar Lip already received praise from fellow Bronx native Cardi B – which left the rising star emotional.

related news Busta Rhymes Gifts Scar Lip Her ‘First-Ever’ Diamond Chain & Offers Valuable Career Advice August 13, 2023

Swizz Beatz even went so far as to compare the “Glizzy Gobbler” rapper to the late DMX, saying his spirit may have just sent Scar Lip his way.

“I honestly feel like DMX sent Scap Lip my way because she’s too much of his energy,” he said in an interview with Audacy’s Hip-Hop Made. “Like I’ve never seen an artist that just naturally have what I know DMX have. And they two different artists, two different levels, yes. But I’m not talking about that. I’m talking about in here.

“You know, like, that sister’s been through a lot, like Dog been through a lot. That sister, you know, is when you sit with her, she’s amazing and have a great heart the same way X had a great heart.”