Scar Lip live-streamed herself booting a man out of her apartment after he gave her some underwhelming sex — which they then got into an argument about.

The Bronx native berated the person in question during an Instagram Live that she claimed was from last month but has since gone viral.

“I didn’t say I’m not fucking you again,” she said in the clip which keeps the man’s identity protected. “Why you still here? You leaving regardless I’m not kicking you out… You’re crazy. Yo, this n-gga is fucking crazy.

“Yo, y’all I won’t be surprised if that n-gga come try to burn my muthafuckin’ door down. Let me tell y’all what happened. I’m mad because me and this n-gga in the bed and this n-gga gonna nut like not even two minutes in, he put like two strokes in and he gon’ nut.”

She continued: “So I’m pissed off like why the fuck you playing with me? Then the n-gga gon’ nut and I’m like I’m done. He said, ‘Give me a hug if you love me.’ Why the fuck you gonna nut that fast? Like I’m pissed off at you. You did not complete the mission. I’m pissed off you wasted my time.”

Scar Lip took to Instagram following the viral exchange and clarified that this wasn’t a sneaky link but rather a person she had been dating in the past and could see again in the future.

“They gonna post a video of me kicking out my sneaky link,” she added. “News flash y’all. I know this ain’t y’all business but me and him got a video and he got a video on his phone and I’m scared if he see that shit he might expose me.

“He was just wack I was so tight too. This n-gga probably gonna come and talk his shit now… I know he is and plus we just broke up so he wasn’t a sneaky link. That was my n-gga. We broke up for some things and now this is all over the fucking media.”

The “This Is New York” rapper explained that she’ll go to IG Live whenever she feels in danger for her safety.

“Yes I was Live but that was like a month ago and now this video is everywhere,” Scar continued. “Now I’m like how the fuck is this video out like this?

“I said it on Live so we got into a big-ass argument after that shit. So when I’m scared I’ll go Live. I went Live because we was arguing. So I’m like if anything happen to me, n-gga, I’m on Live you ain’t about play with me like that. So I went Live to protect myself.”