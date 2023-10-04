Scare Away Your L&D Challenges With These Top Guest Author Articles

How do you eliminate unconscious bias in the workplace? What difficulties might you encounter in the virtual classroom that go far beyond tech troubles? How can you use thread-like apps to enrich eLearning experiences? In no particular order, here are the top guest author articles published last month to help you chase off those L&D challenges with proven strategies and valuable insights.

5 Guest Author Posts You Should Read Today

Strategic Planning: What You Should Know Before Outsourcing eLearning By Marina Dedolko

What steps should you follow in order to outsource eLearning effectively? Marina Dedolko highlights why it’s so essential to map out objectives, create a solid financial plan to mitigate risks, and monitor your project to measure success.

How To Eliminate Bias In The Workplace And Promote Inclusivity By Vikas Nayak

Eliminating bias is not just a moral imperative; it’s a strategic advantage. Vikas Nayak explores steps to reduce bias in the workplace, including blind recruitment, diverse hiring panels, and zero-tolerance policies.

Creating Multilingual eLearning Content To Meet Global Needs By Edson Carlos

This article delves into the significance of multilingual eLearning, breaking language barriers, enhancing global impact, and catering to diverse learning styles. Edson Carlos also addresses challenges and offers best practices.

Breaking Down The Benefits Of Thread-Like Apps In A Social Media World By Marie Weaver

Discover the ins and outs of thread-like apps, including their emergence, unique features, and advantages. Marie Weaver also covers their limitations, such as cyberbullying, online harassment, and creating a distorted version of reality.

Beyond Technical Difficulties: Navigating And Thriving In Virtual Classrooms By Janice R. Marron

eLearning, while offering numerous advantages such as accessibility and democratized knowledge, also presents a series of challenges that go beyond technical difficulties. Janice R. Marron covers eLearning’s socio-emotional, environmental, and pedagogical obstacles and their solutions.

