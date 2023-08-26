A boat accident that occurred on High Rock Lake in North Carolina on Thursday has left the passengers with serious injuries, and in the wake of the incident, another unverified occurrence – Kenzie Hunt Accident – allegedly involving two girls has surfaced online.

The alleged boat accident in Utah that has left one of the girls with life-threatening injuries was originally reported by the local news website SNBC13, but no other details from law enforcement or statements from either of the families have been released to confirm it to be true.

Two seriously injured in the boating accident on High Rock Lake

Two men on a bass boat and a pontoon boat were left with serious injuries in an accident that occurred on August 24 on High Rock Lake, authorities told Qeencity News. No death has been reported.

Many are said to have been hurt in the incident that occurred at around 8:15 p.m. on Thursday, when a pontoon boat carrying seven people was leaving Tamarac Marina while another bass boat carrying two men was headed in its direction before colliding at a “slight front angle.”

Four out of seven people on the pontoon boat were reportedly injured, of which one of them, who was operating the vehicle, endured critical injuries and had to be transported to the Baptist Medical Center.

The rest of the injured members were shifted to Novant Health in Salisbury. An investigation into the case is underway and both boats that collided have been removed from the waters and taken to “secure facilities”.

‘Kenzie Hunt Accident’ story surfaces

The ‘Kenzie Hunt Accident’ story dates back to August 15 and it allegedly occurred when two friends – McKenzey and Sydney Hunt were boating in Utah.

The article from SNBC13 narrates the incident that caused serious injuries. The gory detail has received a lot of attention, but we will refrain from discussing it further as some readers may find it disturbing.

The story goes – The two friends were tubing when one of them came under the boat while making a turn. She suffered serious injuries to the extent that her body was almost dysfunctional.

HITC can’t independently confirm that the above news is accurate.