The Aussie man who got jumped by a kangaroo while fighting it to save his dog is a martial arts teacher himself, but he still finds the “jacked kangaroo” intimidating after the scuffle, which he says ended in a “draw”.

The viral video showing the altercation between the pet owner and the pouched mammal is all over the Internet, thanks to the muscly wild creature that looks like it has “just got out of jail”. But, the man’s intention was not to scare the kangaroo as he was only worried about rescuing his pet dog from a dangerous situation.

Photo credit should read WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images

‘Jacked kangaroo’ looks like it has just ‘got out of jail’

Even though the fight between the kangaroo and the pet owner is extremely terrifying, people are more invested in discussing the physique of the creature captured on film.

The TikTok video reportedly features the martial arts teacher, Mick Moloney, who singlehandedly fought the kangaroo when he saw it was trying to drown one of his Akitas, Hatchi.

After the fight ends, he’s heard saying on camera he got “mauled” by the kangaroo, and in a follow-up interview on ABC, Mick described the animal as “jacked”.

“The muscles on this thing, I was like, this thing’s just got out of jail or something,” he said. Social media users share the same opinion about the buffed-up kangaroo as its pictures are getting a lot of traction.

Man fights kangaroo to save his dog from drowning

Mick was on the riverbank stretching when he saw a kangaroo at a distance in the water holding his dog in a chokehold.

He enters the water immediately and tries to scare it away by making odd noises, which didn’t yield any results. Mick then decides to go near the kangaroo to yell at it to tell let go of his dog.

When the animal wouldn’t budge, he took a swing at it, only to see it retaliate, causing his phone to drop into the water. He picks up the device after fighting the kangaroo to rescue his dog, who was no longer being drowned forcefully.

He then splashes the kangaroo and laughs as he walks away from it to his dog. On reaching the shore, he pokes fun at the rest of his dogs for not coming to Hatchi’s rescue and shows his bloody hand on camera, injured in the fight.

The pet owner emphasized that his intention wasn’t to scare the kangaroo and said he doesn’t want the roos to think he or his dogs are scared either.

“I can’t not go that way, cause I don’t want the roos thinking that we’re scared,” the brave dog parent said.

Muscles on the wild animal scares users

The kangaroo has become a star in its own right, thanks to its muscular body and the fight it put up with the man who trains mixed martial arts.

But, most users are rather terrified by its strength, as they feel they don’t stand chance against it.

Commenting on the video, one user joked: “Kangaroos are just deer that have been to prison.”

“This kangaroo is terrifying. Why is he so jacked?” asked another.

A third one said: “Those muscles on the Kangaroo. One drop kick could have hospitalised him easily. Happy that he freed his dog.”