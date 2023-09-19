A video depicting the crash at the Reno Air Races in 2011 has resurfaced in the wake of the collision involving two planes in Nevada in 2023.

The Reno Air Racing Association confirmed that the accident that took place last Sunday at the race claimed the lives of two pilots after their planes collided during the landing. The pilots were identified as Nick Macy and Chris Rushing.

Photo by Sion Touhig/Getty Images

Video of Reno Air Races crash in 2011 is scary

The deadly plane accident at the Reno Air Show on September 16, 2011, resulted in the death of the pilot and 10 spectators, leaving another 70 seriously injured, reports the Reno Gazette Journal.

The footage depicting the crash involving two planes in Nevada over the weekend doesn’t appear to be available on social media platforms, but the video capturing the accident at the Air Show from more than a decade ago can be found on TikTok, and it is absolutely terrifying!

The scary video shows a World War II-era P-51 Mustang fighter plane crashing into the stands filled with people at a high speed followed by a huge cloud of smoke ascending from the crash site.

United States Transportation officials reportedly ruled that the modification on the plane caused it to crash through an investigation aided by numerous photographs and videos taken by people present at the Reno Air Races.

Two pilots were killed in the 2023 collision

The planes flown by Nick and Chris collided with each other at 2:45 p.m. on Sunday, while landing at the National Championship Air Races in Reno.

In a statement issued after the crash, the chairman of the Reno Air Racing Association and president, Fred Telling, said he was “completely devastated”.

He also added: “These two pilots weren’t just an integral part of the National Championship Air Race family, they were a part of my family. My heart goes out to their own families and to all of the spectators and fans who have so enthusiastically supported us this week.”

No civilians were reportedly injured in the crash. The deceased pilots were flying a single-engine North American T-6 G and a single-engine North American AT-6B.

A federal investigation is underway

Several news channels have reported the tragic incident that unfolded in the Air Races in Nevada while playing videos depicting the aftermath of the collision.

The remains of the planes were moved out of the crash site using cranes and other equipment as a federal investigation is underway, according to officials.

As opposed to infamous social media claims, the footage doesn’t depict the remains of the deceased pilots.