TORONTO – Pitcher Max Scherzer’s second start at Rogers Centre this season was far more successful than this first.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner pitched five strong innings on Monday night as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the New York Yankees 5-4. Scherzer struck out seven while allowing three hits and two runs on 71 pitches.

He also did not walk a batter, and his fastball topped out at over 95 miles-per-hour.

“I thought I was on the ball better today,” said Scherzer post-game. “I kind of made a little adjustment in-between starts and I felt like it got me in and really started dialing in pitches.”

Scherzer was forced to leave his first start with the Blue Jays on March 29 after just 41 pitches due to a thumb issue, spending the next three months on the Injured List. Monday was just his third start of the season.

Story continues below advertisement

“I felt like I had a good fastball tonight,” he said, crediting the pitch for his success against a vaunted Yankees lineup.