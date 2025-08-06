School Assembly Headlines for August 7: National news

As we start a new day of learning, let’s pause to reflect on the important events shaping both our country and the world. The news for August 7, 2025, spans political updates, global affairs, sports milestones, and major economic developments—offering insights into our fast-changing world.

UPSC introduces a new email notification system to keep institutions updated on recruitment advertisements

In an effort to enhance public service recruitment and prevent eligible candidates from missing out, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has introduced a new email alert service for institutions. Educational and professional organizations across the country can now subscribe to receive prompt updates on UPSC recruitment advertisements straight to their email.India and Russia reiterate their firm resolve to strengthen defence cooperation

During a meeting on Tuesday between Indian Ambassador Vinay Kumar and Russia’s Deputy Defence Minister Colonel-General Alexander Fomin, India and Russia reiterated their dedication to enhancing bilateral defence collaboration.

EAM Jaishankar meets German MP, discusses growing bilateral ties

Live Events

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met German Member of Parliament Jurgen Hardt in New Delhi and discussed growing bilateral ties and recent global developments.

School Assembly Headlines for August 7: International news

Bangladesh to hold elections by February 2026

Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus announced on Tuesday that the upcoming general election is scheduled for February 2026.Trump to host Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders for peace talks on Friday, US official says

According to Reuters, US President Donald Trump is set to host the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan at the White House on Friday for peace negotiations. A US official indicated that the talks might result in the signing of a framework peace agreement between the two nations, marking a significant step toward resolving their decades-long conflict.

School Assembly Headlines for August 7: Sports news

England coach Brendon McCullum concedes that India were rightful winners of the Oval Test

England head coach Brendon McCullum acknowledged that India “deserved” their victory in the fifth and final Test at The Oval, crediting the visitors for outplaying England in the crucial final moments. Despite England needing only 35 runs with four wickets in hand on the last day and appearing set to clinch a 3-1 series win, Mohammed Siraj turned the match around with a remarkable bowling performance, claiming three wickets and securing a thrilling six-run win for India to level the series 2-2.

Mohammed Siraj hits career-best ICC Test ranking after Oval show

India pacer Mohammed Siraj climbed 12 places to achieve a career-best position in the latest ICC Test rankings, released on Wednesday. His outstanding nine-wicket haul in the recently concluded fifth and final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy played a crucial role in India’s dramatic six-run victory, securing a 2-2 series draw.

School Assembly Headlines for August 7: Business news

Air India may shift some aircraft maintenance away from govt company after fatal crash

Air India plans to lean on shareholder Singapore Airlines, or SIA, to move some aircraft maintenance services in-house instead of outsourcing them to a state-owned company, according to people familiar with the matter.

School Assembly Headlines for August 7: Thought of the Day

“The future depends on what you do today.” – Mahatma Gandhi.

