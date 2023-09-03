Expert explains why Raac is more dangerous than standard concrete
The scandal over schools built with crumbling concrete escalated overnight amid fears that asbestos could be exposed in the sites affected.
RAAC, described as “Aero bar concrete”, deteriorates over time and has a lifespan of 30 years and experts fears its presence in buildings increases the danger of exposure to asbestos, which has been linked to serious diseases such as lung cancer.
“Asbestos in schools presents a significant complicating factor in remediating issues relating to RAAC. Asbestos, once disturbed, is a serious hazard,” John Wallace, managing director of Ridgemont, a specialist estate law firm in London, told The Sunday Times.
Concerns about RAAC were raised years ago and a whistleblower, a former civil servant in the Department for Education, has accused ministers of being “dangerously complacent” on school safety.
“It just wasn’t a priority for the Spads [special advisers] or politicians, the source told The Observer. “There is a good case for being cautious and prudent but the general environment of not funding things and trying to make do – that is where we are after 13 years [of Conservative government].”
The government has identified more than 100 schools forced to close or partially shut– plunging the new school term into chaos – because their buildings contain reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) – a lightweight material used in schools, colleges and other public buildings in the 1950s until the mid-1990s.
Matt Mathers3 September 2023 07:37