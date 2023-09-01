Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email

Calls have been made for the Department for Education (DfE) to release the full list of schools that have been ordered to close over safety fears.

Pupils across the country will be forced to resume their studies either online or in temporary facilities, after the government ordered more than 100 schools to close immediately following fears over a type of concrete, described as “80 per cent air” and “like an Aero Bar”.

Known as reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC), the dangerous material was used to construct schools, colleges, and other buildings between the Fifties and mid-Seventies in the UK, but has since been found to be at risk of collapse.

In total, the government said 156 schools were found to contain RAAC, of which 104 require urgent action while 52 have already received repair works.

Education secretary Gillian Keegan has now said the government will soon begin releasing the names of the school impacted by the order, as teaching unions slammed the back-to-school chaos as “nothing short of a scandal”.

What schools are impacted by order?

Here is a running list of the schools in England currently on the “crumbling building” list and, therefore, may be impacted by the DfE order:

Ferryhill School in County Durham – the secondary school is said to have a delayed start to new academic year, according to an email sent to parents. They are expected to start a week late with rest of the classes being taken online

Willowbrook Mead Primary Academy in Leicester – Parents have been told to send their children to two different schools and older pupils were asked for home schooling.

Corpus Christi Catholic Primary School in Brixton, south London – the school said in a statement the juniors will be relocated to a nearby area.

Crossflats Primary school in Bradford – the school has been partially closed according to Bradford Council.

Eldwick Primary School in Bradford – Bradford Council confirmed the school will be partially closed.

Mayflower Primary School – A Leicester city council spokesman said they are working to “arrange alternative accommodation in order to ensure in-person teaching was able to continue as quickly as possible.”

Parks Primary School – alternative accommodation will also be arranged for pupils.

Corpus Christi Catholic School in Brixton Hill, Lambeth was forced to shut before the start of the new term. The school website has said due to RAAC “located in the roof of part of the Junior site has led to a temporary relocation of the Junior pupils in time for the start of term.”

Springfield Primary School, Chelmsford – According to a newsletter from July posted on the school website, the school was set to have “four junior classrooms where the roof works have been completed.” The school stated Essex County Council were giving temporary classrooms on the junior playground until the rest of the classrooms were completed.

This list will be updated as it becomes clear which schools are impacted by the order to close.

Deputy Leader of Leeds City Council, Jonathan Pryor said for schools in Leeds no RAAC has yet been identified but said they will “publish more detailed information when we can”.

Dudley Council, also posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, assuring parents that “all borough schools are expected to reopen as planned,” and that there are “none understood to be affected by Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC).”

In an interview with Times Radio, the schools minister Nick Gibb said parents can be assured it’s safe to send their children to school if they haven’t been told otherwise.

Mr Gibb said: “Parents can be assured that if they haven’t heard from schools, that it is safe to send their children into school.”

Asked how he can give assurances when not all questionnaires have been returned, Mr Gibb said: “Yes I can, because more than any other governments in the world, we have been the most proactive in dealing with this issue. It’s been around since the mid-1990s over successive governments.

“But as evidence has emerged, we have taken a very proactive approach in trying to identify in the 22,500 schools – and indeed across the public sector as a whole – where RAAC is.

“And those questionnaires when they come back, the vast majority of them say that there is no RAAC in the schools and we’ve only been surveying schools in the period that they have been built or extended between the 1950s and the 1990s.”

In a separate interview, speaking to Sky News, Mr Gibb said the Government will cover “all capital costs” over disruption to educational buildings from the use of a type of concrete prone to collapse.

When asked who will pay if schools need to either fully or partially relocate, Mr Gibb added: “We will pay for that. We’ve made it very clear we will cover all capital costs.

“So if in the worst-case scenario, we need portacabins in the school estate for an alternative accommodation, we will cover all those costs. So there has been some speculation that we won’t cover those costs. We absolutely will.”

What other buildings are at-risk?

The Government is also rebuilding seven hospitals due to issues related to “extensive RAAC (reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete)”, Mr Gibb separately revealed.

Asked on BBC Breakfast if other public buildings could be affected by that type of building materia, he said:“Right across the public sector, we are surveying the estate.

“You’ve heard of a court closing at Harrow. We are taking action, of course, in the hospital sector as well.

“Hospitals are very large buildings and they have teams of very expert maintenance people monitoring the building the whole time.

“They use propping where they identify RAAC and also we are rebuilding seven hospitals because of extensive RAAC in those hospitals.”

How will I know if my child’s school is shutting?

Schools will let parents know directly if there is any change to the start of the term.

On whether all schools affected have now been informed, Mr Gibb told Sky News: “The vast majority have. We have been calling them yesterday, but there are a few more that we’re calling today, and those schools are now talking to parents about what’s going to happen in their school.”

Mr Gibb said the Government will release a list of the schools in “due course”.

What will happen if my child can’t stay at their current school?

If the school your child is attending is forced to close down, pupils may be moved to emergency or longer-term temporary accommodation on a different school site.

Earlier this year, Mistley Norman Church of England Primary School, in Manningtree, Essex, was also forced to shut back in April, due to the presence of RAAC.

Children were being taught at Lawford Church of England Primary School, also in Manningtree for the final term, and will now move to be learning in Two Village Church of England Primary School, in Harwich, from September, a message on the school’s website said, according to the i Newspaper.

What is RAAC concrete?

Reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) is a lightweight form of concrete that was used in schools, colleges and other building construction from the 1950s until the mid-1990s, according to a government website.

It is made from a combination of cement, lime, water, and an aeration agent. The mixture is poured into moulds and then subjected to high pressure and heat, known as autoclaving, to create a lightweight, strong, and porous material.

Read more on what RAAC is and how to tell if school buildings are at risk of collapse here.

Additional reporting by agencies.