ScHoolboy Q has cleared up some recent comments about Kendrick Lamar, claiming his words have been misconstrued.

During his recent appearance on the Back on Figg podcast, Q spoke highly about his former TDE labelmate, calling him his “sensei” and claiming he’ll never be a better father or man than him.

“That’s my sensei,” he said. “I’ll never be better than him. At any point in my career, in my life, I’ll never be better than him. Never. I’ll never be a better father, I’ll never be a better man.

“No, listen to me. You have to understand who the sensei is and you have to respect it. I’ll never be better than him, and I accept that. But I’m better than everybody else. What he did for me made me the father I am. He made me who I am.”

He continued: “I’ll never be better than him. He built my character. I’m just saying, I’ll never be better than that dude. I don’t know this narrative muthafuckas be running with now, like, ‘Oh, I’m the greatest! I’m the woo-wop!’

“But I have senseis, you get what I’m saying? And there’s certain people that I just won’t be better than, and I won’t even try to be better than. All I can do is just be the better version of myself. And somebody like Kendrick Lamar, like what?”

“I’m blessed that’s one of my friends,” he added. “The fact that’s my friend, homie? I came up with cuz, it’s like what? That’s a blessing in itself. He don’t have to do shit for me.”

ScHoolboy Q then took to X on Thursday (September 7) to respond to people’s reactions to his comments.

“I only said Kendrick was better,” he clarified. “I said my otHer friends are better den me at certain tHings lol.. y’all got me fucked up.”

In the same interview, ScHoolboy Q almost cried while crediting Kendrick Lamar for “saving his life.”

“Dot taught me,” he said. “Dot taught me so much, bro. Dot… Dot gave me… Dot gave me so much confidence. Dot made me a rapper. This shit make me want to cry right now. Dot saved my life. I owe a lot to Dot.”

The CrasH Talk rapper also explained why he’s slowed down the rate at which he releases music.

“This is our life, like me talking about our situations, like y’know, the shit we done been through, homies we done lost to the system or to the streets,” he said. “Like me talkin’ about my mama trauma from her own brothers is like … you can’t compare that to somebody that won an NBA championship.

“When it comes to music, I don’t look at it as like, ‘Oh, you have to drop every year.’ I’m like, no, your favorite rapper has to drop every year because he needs chilli. I do what I want because I move off peace, I move off my experiences.

“As an artist, if I bring nothing to the table that comes from my life, I don’t feel I should put it out,” he added about operating at his own pace.”