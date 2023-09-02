Schoolboy Q has noticeably slowed down the rate at which he releases new music over the past few years, and he has now explained why that is the case.

During a BACKONFIGG appearance posted on Friday (September 2), the TDE rapper talked about his generation of Hip Hop and how they approached the craft. In shouting out A$AP Rocky, Kendrick Lamar, Tyler, The Creator, Danny Brown and Mac Miller, he explained that they never treated rap as though it was a sport.

“This is our life, like me talking about our situations, like y’know, the shit we done been through, homies we done lost to the system or to the streets,” he said. “Like me talkin’ about my mama trauma from her own brothers is like … you can’t compare that to somebody that won a[n] NBA championship.”

He continued: “When it comes to music, I don’t look at it as like, ‘Oh, you have to drop every year.’ I’m like, no, your favorite rapper has to drop every year because he needs chilli. I do what I want because I move off peace, I move off my experiences.”

“As a[n] artist, if I bring nothing to the table that comes from my life, I don’t feel I should put it out,” he added about operating at his own pace.

Check out Q speaking on being selective about his output below:

Schoolboy Q explains harrowing reason he doesn’t drop albums every year

Schoolboy Q explains harrowing reason he doesn't drop albums every year

Schoolboy Q has been teasing new music that’s set to be released later this year. On Monday (August 28), the TDE rapper took to Instagram to respond to a post from the account @hiphop.talk praising his “underrated” catalog.

The profile listed its favorite songs from each of ScHoolboy’s albums: Setbacks, Habits & Contradictions, Oxymoron, Blank Face LP and CrasH Talk.

“Do NOT sleep on ScHoolboy Q” the post’s caption read. “One of the best/ my fav rappers of this generation.” The 36-year-old MC came across the complimentary post and commented: “WatcH How I come tHis year.”

The teaser came shortly after he debuted a new song during TDE producer Kal Banx’s Boiler Room set in Los Angeles last month.

Q was on stage and rapped some of the lyrics into the mic as the unreleased track played through the speakers. Fellow labelmates Ab-Soul, Isaiah Rashad and SiR could be seen turning up with him behind the turntables.