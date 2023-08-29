ScHoolboy Q is teasing new music that’s set to be released later this year.

The TDE rapper took to Instagram on Monday (August 28) to respond to a post from the account @hiphop.talk praising his “underrated” catalog.

The account listed its favorite songs from each of ScHoolboy Q’s albums: Setbacks, Habits & Contradictions, Oxymoron, Blank Face LP and CrasH Talk.

“Do NOT sleep on ScHoolboy Q” the post’s caption read. “One of the best/ my fav rappers of this generation.”

Q came across the complimentary post and commented: “WatcH How I come tHis year.”

ScHoolboy Q’s teaser comes shortly after he debuted a new song during TDE producer Kal Banx’s Boiler Room set in Los Angeles earlier this month.

Q was on stage and rapped some of the lyrics into the mic as the unreleased track played through the speakers. Fellow labelmates Ab-Soul, Isaiah Rashad and SiR could be seen turning up with him behind the turntables.

New Schoolboy Q sounding niceee pic.twitter.com/FmbCxuBL0S — AVNT (@avntspace) August 21, 2023

ScHoolboy Q previously gave an update on his long-awaited new album in June.

The South Central native reposted a clip from the Back on Figg podcast where the hosts revealed they’d been in the studio with Q and his album was dropping “very very soon.”

“We been in the mixing process of ScHoolboy Q’s album. That shit is coming very very soon,” they said. “The album sounding fire. We just now letting y’all know.

“This is something big right now. We have been in the studio with my brother every week. The album sounding fire. Fire, you know what I’m saying?

“It’s crazy to be in those processes because I’ve never really been in the mixing process. It’s also an experience, you feel me. And we kind of documenting the whole process… the album is there.”

When a Twitter user asked ScHoolboy Q if he was “capping,” he replied: “I’m actually not.”

The Black Hippy’s last album CrasH Talk was released in April 2019 and featured the singles “Numb Numb Juice,” “Chopstix” and “Floating.” The project debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart with 81,000 album-equivalent units in its first week.

His most recent musical offering was the stand-alone single, “Soccer Dad,” which dropped in April 2022.