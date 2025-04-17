In an achievement that sounds straight out of science fiction, scientists have successfully revived the extinct dire wolf using genetic engineering. According to TIME’s Jeffrey Kluger, biotech company Colossal Biosciences created three dire wolf pups—Romulus, Remus, and Khaleesi—by editing the genes of a modern gray wolf. These pups are the first of their kind to walk the Earth in over 10,000 years.

Using blood cells from a gray wolf, Colossal’s scientists made just 20 edits across 14 genes, mimicking the dire wolf’s ancient DNA without inserting any old genetic material. The pups, now living in a 2,000-acre secret U.S. preserve, already show traits their Ice Age ancestors were famous for: massive size, wide jaws, thick coats, and a wild instinct to howl.

Colossal isn’t stopping at dire wolves. The company also aims to revive other lost species like the woolly mammoth, the dodo, and the thylacine. Earlier this year, they even created a woolly mouse with mammoth-like traits. Colossal claims these efforts could help protect today’s endangered species by introducing genetic diversity and resilience against Climate change.

However, experts caution that reviving extinct animals is risky. Mistakes in genetic engineering could cause health problems, and introducing engineered animals into ecosystems might create invasive species, as history has shown with examples like the cane toad and Burmese python.

Still, Romulus, Remus, and Khaleesi represent a hopeful glimpse into what could be possible when humans use science to heal past environmental damage. They might not roam the wild the way their ancestors did, but they stand as a symbol of what is possible when we dare to care for the planet’s biodiversity.

If we can summon back the dire wolf, imagine what we can do for the species still fighting for survival. Support wildlife protection efforts, choose plant-based options, and stand with nature—because the future depends on it.

This article by Nicholas Vincent was first published by One Green Planet on 10 April 2025. Lead Image: Romulus and Remus are genetically modified grey wolves – Colossal Biosciences.

Wildlife continues to face threats, which include hunting, poaching, illegal trade in animal products, habitat loss as well as a rapidly changing climate.

