Scintillating star trails | Astronomy Magazine

April 19, 2025
in Space Exploration
Scintillating star trails | Astronomy Magazine
Huang Dandan/Liu Dongyu, taken from Town, Xilin Gol League, Inner Mongolia, China The stars spin above the north-south-aligned antennas of the Interplanetary Scintillation Observation (IPS) Telescope, China’s first radio telescope for studying interplanetary scintillation. This stacked image was captured with a Sony mirrorless camera and 14mm lens, with 15-second exposures at f/3.2 and ISO 5000.
Huang Dandan/Liu Dongyu, taken from Town, Xilin Gol League, Inner Mongolia, China

The stars spin above the north-south-aligned antennas of the Interplanetary Scintillation Observation (IPS) Telescope, China’s first radio telescope for studying interplanetary scintillation. This stacked image was captured with a Sony mirrorless camera and 14mm lens, with 15-second exposures at f/3.2 and ISO 5000.


