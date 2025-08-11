SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (SciTec)- PRINCETON, N.J., Aug.12, 2025- SciTec, a leading employee-owned defense technology company, will exhibit advanced edge processing capabilities at the 39th Annual Small Satellite Conference, Aug.10-13, 2025, at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City.

SciTec representatives will be available at Booth 1432 to discuss the company’s innovative approach to small satellite technology, focusing on mission-critical applications that enhance warfighter capabilities, reduce operational latency, and increase network resiliency.

The company has been at the forefront of the defense industry’s transition into the low Earth orbit and small satellite domain, leveraging rapid development cycles to enhance onboard processing capabilities dramatically. By moving information extraction from ground-based systems to space-based platforms, SciTec is demonstrating breakthrough performance at the edge of traditional space-based remote sensing operations.

“One of the most exciting recent technical innovations in the small satellite industry is flight processors that enable multi-security level processing and messaging,” said Jennifer Wilbur, SciTec Executive Director, Future Systems Portfolio. “This means that data potentially collected by multiple sensors can be individually processed on the same platform and may also be fused together to generate enhanced data products. Doing this in space reduces latency and increases resiliency.”

SciTec’s mission-focused approach allows the company to engineer practical solutions that maximize available resources, often under cost and schedule constraints. The company’s 45-plus years of defense expertise, combined with its employee-owned structure, drives innovation that prioritizes real-world mission success over technological complexity.

“Our focus on the mission allows us to see past technological bells and whistles and engineer solutions that make innovative use of what we have available,” Wilbur said. “We like solving problems and doing more with less.”

The company continues to demonstrate the viability of small satellites for supporting Department of Defense missions while highlighting the numerous operational benefits these systems provide – both directly and in concert with modernized ground architectures. SciTec’s work spans multiple domains, including missile defense, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, air and missile defense, and space domain awareness.

Conference attendees interested in discussing small satellite capabilities and the “art of the possible” in mission-critical applications are invited to visit SciTec at Booth 1432.

SciTec is an employee-owned defense technology company that delivers advanced remote sensing, missile defense, and command and control systems to protect against global threats. With over four decades of expertise, SciTec develops innovative solutions for the Department of Defense and other government agencies, focusing on mission-critical applications that enhance warfighter capabilities. The company has locations in Boulder, Colo.; Dayton, Ohio; El Segundo, Calif.; Huntsville, Ala.; and Princeton, N.J. For more information, visit https://scitec.com.

