FIRST ON FOX: In President Donald Trump’s first 100 days, the Department of Energy says it has saved taxpayers more than $700 million by cutting programs the administration labeled as “wasteful.”

The immediate savings are resulting from the cancellation of ongoing contracts at the DOE relating to topics such as diversity equity and inclusion (DEI) and progressive climate change goals linked to the Democrats’ Green New Deal proposals. They are part of a broader $3 billion in savings that the Trump administration has projected will occur as a result of the cancellation of additional contracts that were not yet finalized.

“In the first 100 days of the Trump Administration, the Department of Energy has saved the American taxpayer more than $3 billion in projected savings – and this is just the beginning,” DOE spokesperson Ben Dietderich told Fox News Digital in a statement.

Dietderich said to date, the DOE has suspended contracts supporting DEI initiatives and Green New Deal priorities, as well as other “wasteful” programs, “generating more than $700 million in immediate savings for the American taxpayers.”

“President Trump and Secretary Wright are fully committed to making government more accountable, efficient, and effective stewards of the American taxpayers’ dollars,” he said.

During Trump’s first 100 days in office, according to Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), the administration’s efforts have saved the government at least $160 billion. That amounts to $993.79 per taxpayer, according to DOGE.

An “Agency Efficiency Leaderboard,” tracking which departments have received the most savings, shows the Department of Health and Human Services ranked number one.

HHS is followed by the General Services Administration at number two, the Department of Education at number three, the Labor Department at number four, and the Office of Personnel Management rounds out the top five.

The Department of Justice is ranked last, just before the Department of Veterans Affairs. The DOE, according to DOGE, is ranked as the agency with the third least savings.

The savings reportedly stemmed from a combination of asset sales, contract and lease cancellations or re-negotiations, fraud and improper payment deletion, grant cancellations, interest savings, programmatic changes, regulatory savings and workforce reductions.