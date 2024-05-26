Super Mario is one the most popular video game series of all time. With the Nintendo Switch, Mario has had new releases every year, with multiple entries often released. So far, Nintendo has released almost 20 Mario titles for Nintendo Switch, with almost every genre represented. Whether you’re looking for an RPG, a platformer, or even some fun with friends, Mario is the one series on Nintendo Switch where you can’t go wrong.

For Memorial Day weekend, many retailers have discounted some of the most popular Mario titles on Nintendo Switch. Most of these do not go on sale too often, so pick up a new Mario adventure this weekend while it’s on sale!

Save on Hit Mario Nintendo Switch Titles

Each of the titles on sale this weekend is a guaranteed good time. If you are looking for a new platformer, Super Mario Bros. Wonder is an excellent choice. The hit 2023 title introduced a plethora of new ideas into the Super Mario series, with the Wonder Flower causing all sorts of mayhem in the middle of levels.

Another great choice is the remake of Super Mario RPG, which is a must-play for any Nintendo Switch owner. The game was originally released on the Super Nintendo Entertainment System as a collaboration between Square and Nintendo, and it brought new characters, enemies, and worlds into the Mario universe. Yoko Shimomura, one of the most beloved video game composers of all time, returned to recreate and reimagine the soundtrack for this remake.

Lastly, both Mario Golf: Super Rush and Mario Tennis Aces are discounted to $39.99. Mario Sports titles are always a blast to play with friends, and these games are no exception. Mario Golf: Super Rush brought new modes to the series, with Speed Golf acting as a race to complete the course before your friends. Mario Tennis Aces offered a story mode for the first time in over a decade, where Mario squares off against an ancient tennis racket named Lucien.

Noah Hunter is a freelance writer and reviewer with a passion for games and technology. He co-founded Final Weapon, an outlet focused on nonsense-free Japanese gaming (in 2019) and has contributed to various publishers writing about the medium.