Abstract

New data are presented on the distribution of the genus Buthus Leach, 1815 in the Horn of Africa, mainly in Somaliland. B. pygmaeus sp. n. is described, fully complemented with color photographs of live and preserved specimens, as well as their habitats. In addition to the analysis of external morphology and hemispermatophors, we provide a description of the karyotype of B. pygmaeus sp. n. (2n=22). A key and distribution map of Buthus in the Horn of Africa (six species) are included.

Kovařík, F., Lowe, G., Šťáhlavský, F., & Elmi, H. S. 2025 . Scorpions of the Horn of Africa (Arachnida: Scorpiones). Part XXXIX. Buthus pygmaeus sp. n. from Somaliland (Buthidae). Euscorpius, No. 415: 1-14. https://mds.marshall.edu/euscorpius/vol2025/iss415/1/