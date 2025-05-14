Figure 1. Parabuthus puntlandus sp. n., male holotype in vivo habitus. Image taken in the laboratory with different sand/background than in reality is on the original locality

Figure 1. Parabuthus puntlandus sp. n., male holotype in vivo habitus. Image taken in the laboratory with different sand/background than in reality is on the original locality

Abstract

A new species Parabuthus puntlandus sp. n. from Somalia (Puntland) is described. Combination of five characters; metasoma V black; pectine teeth number 39–42 in both sexes; pedipalp chela length/width ratio 3.05–4.26 in both sexes; metasoma and telson sparsely hirsute; smooth inner side of the base of fingers of pedipalp chela (tubercle absent) distinguish P. puntlandus sp. n. from all other species in the region. In addition to the analyses of external morphology, we have provided descriptions of the karyotype of P. puntlandus sp. n. (2n=16). Included is also a map of distribution of Parabuthus species in Horn of Africa.

Kovařík, F., Šťáhlavský, F., Elmi, H. S., & Štarha, R. 2025 . Scorpions of the Horn of Africa (Arachnida: Scorpiones). Part XXXVIII. Parabuthus puntlandus sp. n. from Somalia (Puntland) (Buthidae. Euscorpius, No. 414: 1-11.

https://mds.marshall.edu/euscorpius/vol2025/iss414/1/