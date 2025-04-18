Abstract

Occurrence of the rare in the Horn of Africa genus Hemiscorpius Peters, 1861 (Scorpiones: Hemiscorpiidae) is summarized, including a distribution map. A male of Hemiscorpius lipsae Kovařík & Lowe, 2022 from Djibouti is described for the first time. A new species Hemiscorpius huluul sp. n. from Somaliland is described, fully complemented with color photographs.

Kovařík, F., Elmi, H. S., & Šťáhlavský, F. 2025 . Scorpions of the Horn of Africa (Arachnida, Scorpiones). Part XXXVII. The genus Hemiscorpius (Hemiscorpiidae). Euscorpius, No. 411: 1-24. https://mds.marshall.edu/euscorpius/vol2025/iss411/1/