During his career, André Greipel has racked up 22 stage victories at cycling Grand Tours, which includes 11 stage wins at the Tour de France, four at the Vuelta a España, and seven at the Giro d’Italia.

The German seemingly enjoyed his Scottish outing as he uploaded his ride to Strava – which professional and amateur athletes use to track their workouts – and captioned it ‘Scotland is worth a visit’.

But this might be the first time the 41-year-old has conquered the Old Largs Road.

Greipel, known by nickname ‘The Gorilla’, departed from Glasgow and took in Paisley, before heading through Linwood, Bridge of Weir, Kilmacolm, Port Glasgow, Greenock and then up along the Old Largs Road to Largs.

He then travelled through Ayrshire, taking in Kilbirnie and Clyde Muirshiel Regional Park and back towards Glasgow.

The ride was recorded on Strava and uploaded on Wednesday, August 9.

He was in the saddle for three hours and 35 minutes with an elevation gain of 1,189m, but that’s nothing to the German National Road Race Champion, who has already clocked more than 500km on his bike on Strava in August.

Greipel is currently a ‘directeur sportif’ for UCI Continental team Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team.

The 2023 UCI World Cycling Championships runs from August 3 to 13 and is the ‘biggest cycling event in the world’.

Paul Bush OBE, Chair, 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships, previously said of the Championships: “The eyes of the world will be on us from the official Opening Ceremony in Glasgow’s George Square – featuring our very own KT Tunstall, along with a glittering array of local and international artists – and Scotland is ready to put on a show.

“The 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships will again showcase Scotland’s status as a world-class events destination and will also deliver a real and lasting impact for cycling in communities across the country.”

And with the eyes of the cycling world on Scotland, Greipel has dished out a good review of the local cycling routes.