Scott Aukerman is a multi-talented American writer, producer, actor, comedian, director, and podcast host. With a net worth of $5 million, Aukerman has achieved financial success through his illustrious career in the entertainment industry. He is best known for his work on the sketch series “Mr. Show” and as the host of the popular comedy podcast “Comedy Bang! Bang!” Aukerman has also co-created shows like “Between Two Ferns with Zach Galifianakis” and co-founded the Earwolf podcast network.

Key Takeaways

Scott Aukerman has a net worth of $5 million.

has a of $5 million. He gained recognition for his work on “Mr. Show” and as the host of “Comedy Bang! Bang!”

Aukerman has co-created shows like “Between Two Ferns with Zach Galifianakis.”

He has achieved financial success through his various roles in the entertainment industry.

Aukerman is a pioneer in the podcasting industry and has co-founded the Earwolf podcast network.

Early Life and Education

Scott Aukerman, born on July 2, 1970, in Savannah, Georgia, had a passion for the arts from an early age. He grew up in Orange County, California, where he attended a special school for the arts during high school. It was during this time that Aukerman discovered his love for acting and musical theater.

Aukerman’s creative spirit led him to write his own plays, showcasing his talent for storytelling. He honed his skills and furthered his education at Orange Coast College and the Pacific Conservatory of the Performing Arts, where he immersed himself in the world of theater and performance.

Through his early life and educational experiences, Aukerman laid the foundation for his future career in entertainment, setting the stage for the success that would follow.

Career

Scott Aukerman’s career has been a testament to his multifaceted talents in the entertainment industry. He initially started his journey in the musical theater industry during the 90s, where he showcased his exceptional performing skills. Aukerman’s natural comedic abilities led him to explore the world of comedy, where he took the stage at prestigious venues like The Comedy Store in Los Angeles.

However, it was his involvement in the critically acclaimed sketch series “Mr. Show” that propelled Aukerman into the spotlight. Not only did he display his comedic prowess as a performer, but he also made significant contributions as a writer on the show. His work on “Mr. Show” earned him a nomination for an Emmy, solidifying his reputation as a talented and versatile entertainer.

After the conclusion of “Mr. Show,” Aukerman continued to expand his career by venturing into writing and directing for film and television. He lent his creative abilities to projects like “Run Ronnie Run!,” “Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny,” and “Shark Tale,” showcasing his diverse range of skills in different mediums.

“Scott Aukerman’s career has been a testament to his multifaceted talents in the entertainment industry.”

Aukerman’s achievements also extend beyond traditional television and film. He co-created the wildly popular web series “Between Two Ferns with Zach Galifianakis,” further establishing his creative prowess. The series garnered millions of views and received widespread acclaim, showcasing Aukerman’s ability to produce unique and engaging content.

Aukerman’s career took another significant turn with the launch of his podcast, “Comedy Bang! Bang!” As a host and producer, he has successfully cultivated a devoted fan base and interviewed a wide range of celebrities and comedians. His podcasting ventures led him to co-found the Earwolf podcast network, further solidifying his impact on the podcasting landscape.

Throughout his illustrious career, Scott Aukerman has been the recipient of numerous awards and nominations, highlighting his exceptional contributions to the world of entertainment. From his Emmy-nominated work on “Mr. Show” to his successful podcasting and web series ventures, Aukerman’s achievements continue to shape the industry.

Scott Aukerman’s career is the epitome of versatility and success. His ability to excel in various roles, including writing, directing, producing, and performing, sets him apart as a true powerhouse in the entertainment industry.

Relationships

Scott Aukerman’s personal life is relatively private, as he prefers to focus on his family and creative endeavors. He is married to Kulap Vilaysack, a Laotian comedian, actress, and showrunner. The couple has been together since 2008 and they share a beautiful bond. They have one daughter named Emerald, who brings immense joy to their lives.

“Love is the fuel that keeps me going. Kulap has been my rock and constant support throughout our journey together. We cherish our time as a family and find strength in each other’s presence.” – Scott Aukerman

In their relationship, Aukerman and Vilaysack have nurtured a deep connection built on love, trust, and mutual respect. They understand the demands of their respective careers in the entertainment industry and provide unwavering support to one another. Their partnership is a testament to their strong bond and commitment.

Despite public attention, Scott Aukerman remains committed to maintaining the privacy of his personal life. He believes in creating a healthy work-life balance and actively protects the precious moments he shares with his loved ones.

The Importance of Family

For Scott Aukerman, family is a priority. He believes that the love and support of his spouse and daughter fuel his creativity and drive for success. As he navigates the entertainment industry, Aukerman finds solace in the comfort of his family, allowing him to remain grounded and focused on what truly matters.

Behind Every Successful Man

Kulap Vilaysack’s presence in Scott Aukerman’s life has been instrumental in his personal and professional growth. A respected comedian and showrunner in her own right, Vilaysack has contributed to the foundation of their relationship with her unwavering support and understanding of the demands that come with a career in the entertainment industry.

Celebrating Love and Togetherness

Scott Aukerman and Kulap Vilaysack’s relationship serves as an inspiration for couples navigating their own journey in love. Their commitment to one another and the mutual respect they embody form the bedrock of their enduring partnership.

Real Estate

In 2019, Scott Aukerman and Kulap Vilaysack decided to put their Hollywood Hills home on the market. This stunning property, with an asking price of $2.05 million, offers a luxurious living experience in one of LA’s most coveted neighborhoods.

The house itself boasts 3,369 square feet of living space, with floor-to-ceiling glass walls that provide breathtaking views of the surrounding hills and cityscape. The interior features hardwood floors, creating an elegant and inviting atmosphere.

This three-bedroom home also showcases a floor-to-ceiling tile fireplace, adding a touch of sophistication to the living area. Each bedroom offers ample space and comfort, ensuring a peaceful retreat.

Scott Aukerman and Kulap Vilaysack initially purchased this property for $1.7 million. Despite owning it for only five years, they managed to make a minimal profit by listing it for the higher price. The quick turnover demonstrates their keen eye for real estate and their ability to capitalize on the housing market.

Podcasting Pioneer

Scott Aukerman is considered a pioneer in the podcasting industry. He started the podcast “Comedy Death-Ray Radio” in 2009, which later evolved into “Comedy Bang! Bang!” The podcast features interviews with celebrities and comedians, improvisational games, and comedic sketches. Aukerman’s podcasting success led him to co-found the Earwolf podcast network, which has produced and released a wide range of podcasts. He has made significant contributions to the popularity and growth of podcasting as a medium.

Scott Aukerman’s venture into podcasting began with “Comedy Death-Ray Radio” in 2009. Initially a platform for showcasing the vibrant comedy scene in Los Angeles, the podcast quickly gained popularity and evolved into “Comedy Bang! Bang!” The show became known for its entertaining interviews with renowned comedians and celebrities, humorous improvisation games, and creative comedic sketches.

Aukerman’s podcasting success didn’t stop there. Recognizing the potential of this increasingly popular medium, he co-founded the Earwolf podcast network. This network has become a hub for producing and releasing diverse and engaging podcasts, covering a wide range of topics and genres.

“Podcasting allows for a unique and intimate connection between hosts and listeners. It’s a platform where creativity can flourish, and conversations can unfold in an authentic and unfiltered way.” – Scott Aukerman

Aukerman’s contribution to podcasting goes beyond his own show and network. He has been instrumental in raising the profile of podcasts as a form of entertainment and a legitimate medium for creative expression. Through his innovative ideas, humor, and dedication, Aukerman has played a significant role in shaping the podcasting landscape.

Notable Achievements

Scott Aukerman has achieved notable success throughout his career. One of his major accomplishments is co-creating the web series “Between Two Ferns with Zach Galifianakis.” This series became immensely popular and garnered millions of views worldwide. Featuring unconventional and hilarious interviews with celebrities, “Between Two Ferns” showcased Aukerman’s comedic genius. The series even won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Short-Format Live-Action Entertainment Program, cementing its status as a groundbreaking comedy phenomenon.

Furthermore, Aukerman’s work on “Comedy Bang! Bang!” and its spin-off podcasts has earned him multiple Primetime Emmy Awards. These accolades recognize his exceptional talent as a host and his ability to entertain audiences through his unique style. Aukerman’s comedic contributions to the entertainment industry have been widely celebrated and have solidified his position as a respected figure in the world of comedy.

Quotes

“Between Two Ferns with Zach Galifianakis’ success demonstrated Scott Aukerman’s ability to create and produce innovative comedic content that resonates with audiences. The Emmy Award win for the series underscores Aukerman’s outstanding achievement in the realm of short-format entertainment.” – Comedy Awards Committee

Awards and Achievements

Year Award Category 2010 Emmy Awards Outstanding Short-Format Live-Action Entertainment Program – “Between Two Ferns with Zach Galifianakis” 2012 Primetime Emmy Awards Outstanding Short-Format Live-Action Entertainment Program – “Comedy Bang! Bang!” 2014 Primetime Emmy Awards Outstanding Short-Format Live-Action Entertainment Program – “Comedy Bang! Bang!”

Social Media Presence

Scott Aukerman understands the power of social media and has a strong presence on popular platforms such as Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. With thousands of followers, Aukerman leverages his social media accounts to connect with fans, provide updates on his projects, and share his comedic content. His engaging posts and interactive approach make him a beloved figure in the online comedy community.

On Instagram, Aukerman gives his followers a glimpse into his personal and professional life. He shares behind-the-scenes photos from his podcast recordings, live shows, and other comedy ventures.

Follow Scott Aukerman on Instagram: @scottaukerman

On Twitter, Aukerman often engages in witty banter with his fans and fellow comedians. He shares quick insights, humorous observations, and retweets content that resonates with him.

Follow Scott Aukerman on Twitter: @ScottAukerman

On Facebook, Aukerman connects with his audience by sharing updates about his latest projects, upcoming shows, and podcast episodes. He encourages lively discussions and feedback from his followers.

Follow Scott Aukerman on Facebook: Scott Aukerman

Scott Aukerman in 2024

Scott Aukerman, a multi-talented entertainer, continues to captivate audiences with his creative ventures and future projects. In addition to his successful career as a comedian, writer, director, and podcast host, Aukerman has recently embarked on exciting new endeavors.

One notable achievement is the release of his book, which is based on his popular podcast, “Comedy Bang! Bang!” The book offers fans an immersive experience, delving into the hilarious world that Aukerman has created. Filled with witty anecdotes, behind-the-scenes stories, and exclusive content, this book is a must-read for comedy enthusiasts.

Aukerman’s influence in the podcasting industry is further expanded by his active involvement in the development and expansion of the Earwolf podcast network. With a keen eye for talent and an unwavering commitment to excellence, Aukerman is constantly seeking new opportunities for collaboration and innovation.

In 2024, Aukerman envisions a future where comedy and entertainment are continuously evolving. Through his projects, he aims to push boundaries, challenge conventions, and bring laughter to audiences worldwide. Whether it’s through his book, podcast network, or upcoming ventures, Aukerman remains a driving force in shaping the future of comedy.

Stay tuned for Scott Aukerman’s latest creative endeavors and collaborations!

But don’t take our word for it, here’s what others have to say:

“Scott Aukerman’s ability to seamlessly blend wit, humor, and creativity across various forms of media is truly remarkable.” – Entertainment Weekly

“Aukerman’s book is a comedic masterpiece, showcasing his knack for storytelling and comedic timing.” – The Comedy Times

Be sure to follow Scott Aukerman on social media to stay updated on his latest projects and announcements!

Follow Scott Aukerman: Social Media Links: Instagram Twitter Facebook

Conclusion

Scott Aukerman’s remarkable career as a writer, actor, comedian, director, and podcast host has solidified his position as a prominent figure in the entertainment industry. With a net worth of $5 million, his financial success reflects the impact of his versatile talents.

Aukerman’s ability to captivate audiences with his comedic prowess has earned him a dedicated fan base and numerous accolades. From his groundbreaking work on the sketch series “Mr. Show” to his co-creation of the popular web series “Between Two Ferns with Zach Galifianakis,” he consistently delivers laughter and creativity.

As a podcasting pioneer, Aukerman’s “Comedy Bang! Bang!” has been instrumental in the growth and popularity of the medium. His contributions have led him to co-found the Earwolf podcast network, further expanding his reach and influence.

Looking ahead, Scott Aukerman’s fans eagerly anticipate his future projects and collaborations. With his unmatched talent and passion, he is poised to continue making a significant impact in the world of comedy and entertainment.