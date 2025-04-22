



Retirement planning carries with it a number of concerns, with financial stability and maintaining one’s preferred lifestyle at the forefront.

Key worries include anticipated Social Security benefits, the burden of health care expenses, and whether one’s retirement savings will be sufficient. Many fear the possibility of outliving their funds, how inflation might erode their fixed income, and the ever-increasing costs of medical care.

Scott Galloway, New York University professor and podcaster, has some compelling strong opinions on Social Security benefits and the baby boomer generation’s financial behavior.

Ensuring that retirement savings are sufficient to cover expenses is a major concern for many Americans. With longer life expectancies and unpredictable market fluctuations, retirees must consider how to make their savings last throughout their retirement years.

A significant worry is the possibility of outliving one’s savings, as retirement periods can extend longer than anticipated. To mitigate this risk, individuals often contribute to 401(k)s, IRAs, and other accounts, while also considering tax implications to ensure financial stability throughout retirement.

Health care costs pose another challenge, especially as medical needs increase with age. While Medicare provides some relief, it doesn’t cover all expenses, requiring retirees to plan for additional costs such as prescriptions, long-term care, and other medical services.

Rising inflation is also a major concern, as it can diminish the purchasing power of fixed retirement income. Many retirees fear that inflation will make it difficult to maintain their desired lifestyle, particularly those relying heavily on Social Security benefits.

Social Security plays a key role in retirement income, but relying solely on it comes with uncertainty. Questions about its long-term sustainability, cost-of-living adjustments, and potential reductions in benefits due to depleted trust funds add to the financial anxieties of retirees.

With all this mind, Galloway offers some intriguing insight into his views on baby boomers and Social Security.

A retired couple is seen holding hands and walking on a beach. New York University professor and author Scott Galloway says Social Security is a counterproductive transfer of wealth from struggling young people to thriving baby boomers. Shutterstock

Scott Galloway says Social Security is an ill-advised wealth transfer to boomers

A Social Security Administration (SSA) report describes Social Security as a social insurance program providing an inflation-indexed lifetime annuity to aged beneficiaries.

However, Galloway identifies what he believes is a major flaw in the way the federal program distributes benefits.

“Somewhere between 10% and 30% of people who get Social Security right now should not receive it because they don’t need it,” he said. “The wealthiest generation in the history of this planet are senior citizens.”

“And the fact that every year we affect a $1.2 trillion transfer from young people — who are not doing as well as they have in past generations — to the wealthiest generation in history means something is wrong,” Galloway added, referring to baby boomers.

Galloway has argued that Social Security should primarily serve as a safety net for seniors who are no longer working and genuinely need financial assistance.

In his perspective, people with substantial assets — more than a million dollars — or passive income exceeding $100,000 do not require Social Security benefits and ideally should not receive them.

Galloway believes that the program should be reserved for those of an age where working is no longer viable and who depend on the financial support to maintain their well-being.

Scott Galloway supports means-testing for Social Security

Galloway, whose annual income reaches $16 million, argues that individuals with significant wealth, including himself, should not receive Social Security payments.

He supports the implementation of means-testing as a way to assess eligibility, ensuring that Social Security primarily serves those who rely on it for financial stability in retirement.

Galloway puts it like this:

If I have someone working for me, an analyst in ProfG Media making $160,000 a year, they pay $9,000 of Social Security tax a year, 6%. But they cap the tax at $160,000. So if I make $10 million, I pay, wait for it, $9,000. It’s a program that should keep seniors out of poverty. It shouldn’t continue to be a wealth transfer from the young to the old who are already, as an aggregate, the wealthiest generation in history. We need serious reform. We need to dramatically cut the cost. It’s been way too politically dangerous to get near. Old people have figured out a way to vote themselves more and more money. It needs to stop. A third of senior citizens should not be getting Social Security.

