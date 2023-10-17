A Scottish singer known for her flame-red hair and incredible pop and rock tunes, looks unrecognisable 28 years after her band released their debut album.

The American band, known for hit tracks such as Stupid Girl and Only Happy When It Rains, formed in 1993 and has sold over 17 million albums worldwide.

Their first two albums were huge hits, and in 1999, they followed them up by performing and co-producing the theme song to the nineteenth James Bond film The World Is Not Enough.

But the band’s third album failed to match the commercial success of the others and split during production of their fourth album.

Hailed as a feminist icon, the still beautiful and oh-so-cool frontwoman is Shirley Manson, 57, from 90s band Garbage.

The group is comprised of Shirley on vocals, Duke Erikson on guitar, bass, and keyboards, Steve Marker on guitar and keyboards and finally, Butch Vig on drums, and production.

The band famously cut short their Bleed Like Me tour in 2005 and announced an indefinite break to pursue separate interests.

In 2007 they regrouped and recorded new hits and they released their seventh studio album, called No Gods No Masters, was released in 2021.

In 2008, Shirley played a liquid metal T-1001 Terminator named Catherine Weaver in season two of Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles.

The year before, Shirley’s mother was diagnosed with Pick’s disease, a criminally aggressive form of dementia and she rescused a dog called Veela

She told the Guardian: Veela sensed [my mother’s illness]. She kept close to my mother, squeezing up next to her on the couch, in the car, in the garden. I treasure a slew of photographs from this time with the two of them intertwined.’

She said: ‘When my mother died, less than 12 months later, it was Veela who spoke directly and most effectively to the pain I was experiencing. Around that time, I was filming a sci-fi television show in which I played an almighty and powerful Terminator who experienced no human emotions.

‘In real life, I was struggling to process my mother’s death but whenever I came home from work there would be Veela, dancing on her hind legs, demanding to be walked, to be fed, to be cuddled, to be engaged with. Slowly, I began to heal.’

The lead singer, born to her singer mother Muriel and university lecturer John, was married to artist Eddie Farrell from 1996 to 2003.

She then married sound engineer Billy Bush in a Los Angeles courthouse in May 2010 and they still live together there.

Shirley was asked by Another magazine in 2022 what she learned from recording a Bond theme and she said: ‘The bigger you get, the harder you fall, and the crueler the critics become!’

She was also asked: ‘What would your parents like you to have done for a living?’

And she responded: ‘After I played our last album to my father, who’s 85, there was a pause and he said: “Don’t you think you should have gone to university?“

‘Honestly, my eyes were rolling out the back of my head. My father was a university professor and though he’s very proud of me, I think he’s disappointed that I chose to forsake my intelligence for rock and roll.’