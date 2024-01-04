PLEASE NOTE: This forecast, assembled by Scott Feinberg, The Hollywood Reporter’s executive editor of awards coverage, reflects Scott’s best attempt to predict the behavior of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, not his personal preferences. He arrives at these projections by drawing upon conversations with voters and other industry insiders, analysis of marketing and awards campaigns, results of awards ceremonies that precede the Oscars, and the history of the Oscars itself. There will be regular updates to reflect new developments.

* * *

Best Picture

Frontrunners

1. Barbie (Warner Bros.)

2. Oppenheimer (Universal)

3. Past Lives (A24)

4. Killers of the Flower Moon (Apple)

5. Poor Things (Searchlight)

6. The Holdovers (Focus)

7. American Fiction (Amazon/MGM)

8. The Zone of Interest (A24)

9. Maestro (Netflix)

10. Anatomy of a Fall (Neon)

Major Threats

11. Society of the Snow (Netflix)

12. May December (Netflix)

13. The Color Purple (Warner Bros.)

14. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Sony)

Possibilities

15. Saltburn (Amazon/MGM)

16. Air (Amazon/MGM)

17. Ferrari (Neon)

18. Origin (Neon)

Best Director

Frontrunners

1. Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)

2. Greta Gerwig (Barbie) — podcast

3. Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon)

4. Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest)

5. Celine Song (Past Lives)

Major Threats

6. Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things)

7. Alexander Payne (The Holdovers)

8. Bradley Cooper (Maestro)

9. Cord Jefferson (American Fiction)

10. Justine Triet (Anatomy of a Fall)

11. Todd Haynes (May December) — podcast

Possibilities

12. J.A. Bayona (Society of the Snow)

13. Blitz Bazawule (The Color Purple)

14. Hayao Miyazaki (The Boy and the Heron)

15. Emerald Fennell (Saltburn)

16. Michael Mann (Ferrari)

17. Ava DuVernay (Origin)

Best Actor

Frontrunners

1. Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers) — podcast

2. Bradley Cooper (Maestro)

3. Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)

4. Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)

5. Leonardo DiCaprio (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Major Threats

6. Colman Domingo (Rustin)

7. Andrew Scott (All of Us Strangers)

8. Barry Keoghan (Saltburn)

9. Matt Damon (Air)

Possibilities

10. Nicolas Cage (Dream Scenario) — podcast

11. Franz Rogowski (Passages)

12. Christian Friedel (The Zone of Interest)

13. Adam Driver (Ferrari) — podcast

Best Actress

Frontrunners

1. Emma Stone (Poor Things) — podcast

2. Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon)

3. Margot Robbie (Barbie) — podcast

4. Carey Mulligan (Maestro) — podcast

5. Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall)

Major Threats

6. Greta Lee (Past Lives)

7. Annette Bening (Nyad)

8. Natalie Portman (May December) — podcast

9. Helen Mirren (Golda) — podcast

Possibilities

10. Alma Pöysti (Fallen Leaves)

11. Fantasia Barrino (The Color Purple)

12. Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla)

13. Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor (Origin) — podcast

14. Jessica Chastain (Memory) — podcast

Best Supporting Actor

Frontrunners

1. Ryan Gosling (Barbie)

2. Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer)

3. Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things)

4. Willem Dafoe (Poor Things) — podcast

5. Charles Melton (May December)

Major Threats

6. Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon) — podcast

7. Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction) — podcast

8. Dominic Sessa (The Holdovers)

9. Glenn Howerton (BlackBerry)

Possibilities

10. Jesse Plemons (Killers of the Flower Moon) — podcast

11. Jamie Bell (All of Us Strangers)

12. Paul Mescal (All of Us Strangers)

13. Chris Messina (Air)

14. Peter Sarsgaard (Memory)

Best Supporting Actress

Frontrunners

1. Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)

2. Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple) — podcast

3. Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer) — podcast

4. Jodie Foster (Nyad) — podcast

5. Julianne Moore (May December) — podcast

Major Threats

6. Rosamund Pike (Saltburn) — podcast

7. Sandra Hüller (The Zone of Interest)

8. America Ferrera (Barbie)

9. Erika Alexander (American Fiction)

Possibilities

10. Penélope Cruz (Ferrari) — podcast

11. Taraji P. Henson (The Color Purple) — podcast

12. Claire Foy (All of Us Strangers) — podcast

13. Viola Davis (Air)

Best Adapted Screenplay

Frontrunners

1. Barbie (Noah Baumbach & Greta Gerwig) — podcast (Gerwig)

2. Oppenheimer (Christopher Nolan)

3. Poor Things (Tony McNamara)

4. Killers of the Flower Moon (Eric Roth & Martin Scorsese)

5. American Fiction (Cord Jefferson)

Major Threats

6. The Zone of Interest (Jonathan Glazer)

7. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Dave Callaham, Phil Lord & Chris Miller)

8. Society of the Snow (J.A. Bayona, Nicolás Casariego, Jaime Marques & Bernat Vilaplana)

9. All of Us Strangers (Andrew Haigh)

Possibilities

10. Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret (Kelly Fremon Craig)

11. Origin (Ava DuVernay)

12. Priscilla (Sofia Coppola)

13. The Color Purple (Marcus Gardley)

14. Monster (Yuji Sakamoto)

Best Original Screenplay

Frontrunners

1. Past Lives (Celine Song)

2. The Holdovers (David Hemingson)

3. Anatomy of a Fall (Arthur Harari & Justine Triet)

4. Maestro (Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer)

5. May December (Samy Burch & Alex Mechanik)

Major Threats

6. Saltburn (Emerald Fennell)

7. Air (Alex Convery)

8. Rustin (Dustin Lance Black & Julian Breece)

Possibilities

9. Asteroid City (Wes Anderson & Roman Coppola)

10. Dream Scenario (Kristoffer Borgli)

Best International Feature

Frontrunners

1. The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)

2. Society of the Snow (Spain)

3. The Taste of Things (France)

4. Four Daughters (Tunisia)

5. The Teacher’s Lounge (Germany)

Major Threats

6. Perfect Days (Japan)

7. 20 Days in Mariupol (Ukraine)

Can’t Yet Call

Godland (Iceland)

Totem (Mexico)

Io Capitano (Italy)

Fallen Leaves (Finland)

The Promised Land (Denmark)

The Mother of All Lies (Morocco)

Amerikatsi (Armenia)

The Monk and the Gun (Bhutan)

Best Documentary Feature

Frontrunners

1. American Symphony (Netflix)

2. Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie (Apple) — podcast (Davis Guggenheim)

3. Beyond Utopia (Roadside)

4. 20 Days in Mariupol (PBS)

5. Four Daughters (Kino Lorber)

Major Threats

6. Stamped from the Beginning (Netflix) — podcast (Roger Ross Williams)

7. The Eternal Memory (MTV)

8. Bobi Wine: The People’s President (Nat Geo)

9. To Kill a Tiger (still seeking U.S. distribution)

10. Desperate Souls, Dark City and the Legend of Midnight Cowboy (Kino Lorber/Zeitgeist)

Can’t Yet Call

32 Sounds (Abramorama)

Apolonia, Apolonia (still seeking U.S. distribution)

Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project (HBO)

In the Rearview (Film Movement)

A Still Small Voice (Abramorama)

Best Animated Feature

Frontrunners

1. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Sony)

2. The Boy and the Heron (GKIDS)

3. Elemental (Pixar) — podcast (Pete Docter)

4. Nimona (Netflix)

5. The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Illumination)

Major Threats

6. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (Paramount)

7. Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget (Netflix)

8. Leo (Netflix)

9. Wish (Disney)

10. They Shot the Piano Player (Sony Classics)

Can’t Yet Call

Amazing Maurice (Viva)

Deep Sea (Viva)

Ernest & Celestine: A Trip to Gibbertia (GKIDS)

The First Slam Dunk (GKIDS)

Migration (Illumination)

Robot Dreams (Neon)

Stopmotion (IFC)

Suzume (Toho)

Trolls Band Together (DreamWorks)

Best Cinematography

Frontrunners

1. Oppenheimer (Hoyte van Hoytema)

2. Killers of the Flower Moon (Rodrigo Prieto)

3. Poor Things (Robbie Ryan)

4. The Zone of Interest (Lukasz Zal)

5. Maestro (Matthew Libatique)

Major Threats

6. Barbie (Rodrigo Prieto)

7. Saltburn (Linus Sandgren)

8. The Color Purple (Dan Laustsen)

9. Society of the Snow (Pedro Luque)

10. Ferrari (Erik Messerschmidt)

11. Napoleon (Dariusz Wolski)

Possibilities

12. Past Lives (Shabier Kirchner)

13. May December (Christopher Blauvelt)

14. The Taste of Things (Jonathan Ricquebourg)

15. The Holdovers (Eigil Byrid)

16. Air (Robert Richardson)

17. The Killer (Erik Messerschmidt)

Best Costume Design

Frontrunners

1. Barbie (Jacqueline Durran)

2. Poor Things (Holly Waddington)

3. Killers of the Flower Moon (Jacqueline West)

4. The Color Purple (Francine Jamison-Tanchuck)

5. Wonka (Lindy Hemming)

Major Threats

6. Napoleon (David Crossman & Janty Yates)

7. Maestro (Mark Bridges)

8. The Little Mermaid (Colleen Atwood)

9. Oppenheimer (Ellen Mirojnick)

10. Priscilla (Stacey Battat)

Possibilities

11. Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret (Ann Roth)

12. Ferrari (Massimo Cantini Parrini)

13. Asteroid City (Milena Canonero)

14. Saltburn (Sophie Canale)

17. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (Trish Summerville)

Best Film Editing

Frontrunners

1. Oppenheimer (Jennifer Lame)

2. Killers of the Flower Moon (Thelma Schoonmaker)

3. Poor Things (Yorgos Mavropsaridis)

4. Barbie (Nick Houy)

5. The Holdovers (Kevin Tent)

Major Threats

6. Maestro (Michelle Tesoro)

7. Ferrari (Pietro Scalia)

8. The Killer (Kirk Baxter)

9. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Michael Andrews)

10. Past Lives (Keith Fraase)

Possibilities

11. Air (William Goldenberg)

12. American Fiction (Hilda Rasula)

13. The Zone of Interest (Paul Watts)

14. Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One (Eddie Hamilton)

15. The Color Purple (Jon Poll)

Best Makeup & Hairstyling

Frontrunners

1. Maestro (Kay Georgiou, Sian Grigg, Kazu Hiro & Lori McCoy-Bell)

2. Poor Things (Mark Couler, Nadia Stacey & Josh Weston)

3. Killers of the Flower Moon (Kay Georgiou & Thomas Nellen)

4. Golda (Suzi Battersby, Ashra Kelly-Blue & Karen Hartley Thomas)

5. Society of the Snow (Ana López-Puigcerver, Belén López-Puigcerver, David Martí & Montse Ribé)

Major Threats

6. Oppenheimer (Luisa Abel, Jason Hamer, Jaime Leigh McIntosh & Ahou Mofid)

7. Ferrari (Elisabetta Arlotti, Nicolas Iles, Feredrico Martellacci & Leonardo Signoretti)

8. Napoleon (Jana Carboni & Francesco Pegoretti)

9. Beau Is Afraid (Félix Larivière & Colin Penman)

10. The Last Voyage of the Demeter (TBD)

Best Original Score

Frontrunners

1. Killers of the Flower Moon (Robbie Robertson)

2. Oppenheimer (Ludwig Göransson)

3. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Daniel Pemberton)

4. Poor Things (Jerskin Fendrix)

5. Barbie (Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt)

Major Threats

6. The Zone of Interest (Mica Levi)

7. The Holdovers (Mark Orton)

8. Elemental (Thomas Newman)

9. American Fiction (Laura Karpman)

10. Society of the Snow (Michael Giacchino)

Possibilities

11. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (John Williams)

12. American Symphony (Jon Batiste)

13. The Boy and the Heron (Joe Hisaishi)

14. The Color Purple (Kris Bowers)

15. Saltburn (Anthony Willis)

Best Original Song

Frontrunners

1. “What Was I Made For?” (Barbie), Billie Eilish & Finneas — podcast

2. “I’m Just Ken” (Barbie), Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt — podcast (Ronson)

3. “Road to Freedom” (Rustin), Lenny Kravitz — podcast

4. “It Never Went Away” (American Symphony), Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson

5. “The Fire Inside” (Flamin’ Hot), Diane Warren — podcast

Major Threats

6. “Dance the Night” (Barbie), Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt — podcasts (Lipa & Ronson)

7. “High Life” (Flora and Son), John Carney & Gary Clark

8. “Meet in the Middle” from Flora and Son, John Carney, Gary Clark & Eve Hewson

9. “Keep It Movin’” (The Color Purple), Denisia Andrews, Halle Bailey, Brittany Coney & Morten Ristorp

10. “Can’t Catch Me Now” (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes), Dan Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo — podcast (Rodrigo)

Possibilities

11. “Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)” from Killers of the Flower Moon, Scott George

12. “Quiet Eyes” (Past Lives), Zach Dawes & Sharon Von Etten

13. “Am I Dreaming” (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse), Michael Dean, Peter Lee Johnson, Rakim Mayers, Landon Wayne & Leland Wayne

14. “Superpower (I)” (The Color Purple), Terius Gesteelde-Diamant

15. “Dear Alien (Who Art in Heaven)” from Asteroid City, Wes Anderson & Jarvis Cocker

Best Production Design

Frontrunners

1. Barbie (Sarah Greenwood & Katie Spencer)

2. Oppenheimer (Ruth De Jong & Claire Kaufman)

3. Killers of the Flower Moon (Jack Fish & Adam Willis)

4. Poor Things (Shona Heath, James Price & Szusza Mihalek)

5. Maestro (Rena DeAngelo & Kevin Thompson)

Major Threats

6. Saltburn (Suzie Davis & Charlotte Diricks)

7. Asteroid City (Kris Moran & Adam Stockhausen)

8. Wonka (Nathan Crowley & Lee Sandales)

9. The Color Purple (Paul D. Austerberry & Larry Dias)

10. Napoleon (Elli Griff & Arthur Max)

11. Society of the Snow (Alain Bainée & Angela Nahum)

Possibilites

12. The Zone of Interest (Joanna Kus, Chris Oddy & Katarzyna Sikora)

13. Ferrari (Maria Djurkovic & Sophie Phillips)

14. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Patrick O’Keefe)

15. Priscilla (Patricia Cuccia & Tamara Deverell)

16. Air (François Audouy & Jan Pascale)

17. May December (Sam Lisenco & Jess Royal)

Best Sound

Frontrunners

1. Oppenheimer (Willie Burton, Richard King, Kevin O’Connell & Gary A. Rizzo)

2. Maestro (Richard King, Steve Morrow, Tom Ozanich, Jason Ruder & Dean Zupancic)

3. Ferrari (Tony Lamberti, Lee Orloff, Andy Nelson & Bernard Weiser)

4. Killers of the Flower Moon (John Pritchett, Philip Stockton & Mark Ulano)

5. Barbie (Dan Kenyon, Ai-Ling Lee, Kevin O’Connell & Nina Rice)

Major Threats

6. The Zone of Interest (Johnnie Burn)

7. Napoleon (Stephane Bucher, James Harrison, Paul Massey, William Miller & Oliver Tarney)

8. The Killer (Ren Klyce, Drew Kunin, Jeremy Molod & Stephen Urata)

9. The Creator (Erik Aadahl, Tom Ozanich, Ethan Van Der Ryn, Ian Voigt & Dean Zupancic)

10. Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One (Chris Burdon, James H. Mather & Chris Munro)

Best Visual Effects

Frontrunners

1. Poor Things

2. Society of the Snow

3. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

4. The Creator

5. Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One

Major Threats

6. Napoleon

7. Godzilla: Minus One

8. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

9. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

10. Rebel Moon: Part One — A Child of Fire

Best Animated Short

Can’t Yet Call

27 (ARTE Mediathek)

Boom

Eeva (Miyu)

Humo (Smoke)

I’m Hip

A Kind of Testament

Koerkorter (Dog Apartment)

Letter to a Pig (Miyu)

Ninety-Five Senses

Once Upon a Studio (Disney)

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

Pete (The Criterion Channel)

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Wild Summon

Best Documentary Short

Frontrunners

1. The ABCs of Book Banning (MTV) — podcast (Sheila Nevins)

2. Camp Courage (Netflix)

3. Deciding Vote (The New Yorker)

4. The Barber of Little Rock (The New Yorker)

5. Last Song from Kabul (MTV)

Major Threats

The Last Repair Shop (L.A. Times/Searchlight)

Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó (Hulu)

Can’t Yet Call

Bear

Between Earth & Sky (POV)

Black Girls Play: The Story of Hand Games

How We Get Free

If Dreams Were Lightning: Rural Healthcare Crisis

Island in Between

Oasis (New York Times Op-Docs)

Wings of Dust (still seeking U.S. distribution)

Best Live-Action Short

Frontrunners

1. The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar (Netflix)

2. Strange Way of Life (Sony Classics) — podcast (Pedro Almodóvar)

3. The After (Netflix) — podcast (David Oyelowo)

Can’t Yet Call

The Anne Frank Gift Shop (Reboot)

An Avocado Pit

Bienvenidos a Los Angeles

Dead Cat

Good Boy

Invincible

Invisible Border

Knight of Fortune (The New Yorker)

The One Note Man

Red, White and Blue

The Shepherd (Disney)

Yellow