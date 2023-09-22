PLEASE NOTE: This forecast, assembled by The Hollywood Reporter’s executive editor of awards coverage Scott Feinberg, reflects Scott’s best attempt to predict the behavior of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, not his personal preferences. He arrives at these projections by drawing upon consultations with voters and industry insiders, analysis of marketing and awards campaigns, results of awards ceremonies that precede the Oscars and the history of the Oscars itself. There will be regular updates to reflect new developments.

* * *

Best Picture

Frontrunners

Oppenheimer (Universal)

Barbie (Warner Bros.)

Poor Things (Searchlight)

Killers of the Flower Moon (Apple/Paramount)

American Fiction (Amazon/MGM)

Past Lives (A24)

The Holdovers (Focus)

Maestro (Netflix)

The Zone of Interest (A24)

Nyad (Netflix)

Major Threats

Anatomy of a Fall (Neon)

All of Us Strangers (Searchlight)

Dream Scenario (A24)

Origin (Neon)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Sony)

American Symphony (Netflix)

Rustin (Netflix)

Possibilities

The Taste of Things (IFC)

Air (Amazon/MGM)

May December (Netflix)

Saltburn (Amazon/MGM)

Dumb Money (Sony)

Fair Play (Netflix)

Can’t Yet Call

The Color Purple (Warner Bros.)

Ferrari (Neon)

The Iron Claw (A24)

The Killer (Netflix)

Napoleon (Apple/Sony)

Priscilla (A24)

Best Director

Frontrunners

Greta Gerwig (Barbie) — podcast

Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)

Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things)

Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest)

Major Threats

Celine Song (Past Lives)

Cord Jefferson (American Fiction)

Bradley Cooper (Maestro)

Alexander Payne (The Holdovers)

Justine Triet (Anatomy of a Fall)

Andrew Haigh (All of Us Strangers)

Ava DuVernay (Origin)

Possibilities

Jimmy Chin & Chai Vasarhelyi (Nyad)

Todd Haynes (May December) — podcast

Emerald Fennell (Saltburn)

Ben Affleck (Air) — podcast

Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers & Justin K. Thompson (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse)

Anh Hung Tran (The Taste of Things)

George C. Wolfe (Rustin)

Can’t Yet Call

Blitz Bazawule (The Color Purple)

Sofia Coppola (Priscilla)

Garth Davis (Foe)

Sean Durkin (The Iron Claw)

David Fincher (The Killer)

Michael Mann (Ferrari)

Ridley Scott (Napoleon)

Best Actor

Frontrunners

Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)

Colman Domingo (Rustin)

Leonardo DiCaprio (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)

Bradley Cooper (Maestro)

Major Threats

Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)

Nicolas Cage (Dream Scenario) — podcast

Andrew Scott (All of Us Strangers)

Matt Damon (Air)

Barry Keoghan (Saltburn)

Christian Friedel (The Zone of Interest)

Possibilities

Alden Ehrenreich (Fair Play)

Teo Yoo (Past Lives)

Kôji Yakusho (Perfect Days)

Benoît Magimel (The Taste of Things)

Gael García Bernal (Cassandro)

Paul Dano (Dumb Money)

Taron Egerton (Tetris) — podcast

Can’t Yet Call

Adam Driver (Ferrari)

Zac Efron (The Iron Claw)

Michael Fassbender (The Killer)

Paul Mescal (Foe)

Joaquin Phoenix (Napoleon)

Best Actress

Frontrunners

Annette Bening (Nyad)

Emma Stone (Poor Things) — podcast

Margot Robbie (Barbie) — podcast

Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Carey Mulligan (Maestro) — podcast

Major Threats

Natalie Portman (May December) — podcast

Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall)

Greta Lee (Past Lives)

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor (Origin) — podcast

Phoebe Dynevor (Fair Play)

Possibilities

Helen Mirren (Golda) — podcast

Juliette Binoche (The Taste of Things)

Leonie Benesch (The Teacher’s Lounge)

Jodie Comer (The Bikeriders) — podcast

Eve Hewson (Flora and Son)

Can’t Yet Call

Fantasia Barrino (The Color Purple)

Saoirse Ronan (Foe) — podcast

Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla)

Best Supporting Actor

Frontrunners

Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer)

Ryan Gosling (Barbie)

Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things)

Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon) — podcast

Jesse Plemons (Killers of the Flower Moon) — podcast

Major Threats

Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction) — podcast

Willem Dafoe (Poor Things) — podcast

Charles Melton (May December)

John Magaro (Past Lives)

Matt Damon (Oppenheimer)

Chris Messina (Air)

Possibilities

Dominic Sessa (The Holdovers)

Glenn Howerton (BlackBerry)

Eddie Marsan (Fair Play)

Jon Bernthal (Origin)

Richard E. Grant (Saltburn) — podcast

Can’t Yet Call

Colman Domingo (The Color Purple)

Corey Hawkins (The Color Purple) — podcast

Tahar Rahim (Napoleon)

Jeremy Allen White (The Iron Claw)

Best Supporting Actress

Frontrunners

Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)

Sandra Hüller (The Zone of Interest)

Jodie Foster (Nyad) — podcast

Julianne Moore (May December)

Rosamund Pike (Saltburn) — podcast

Major Threats

Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer)

Viola Davis (Air)

Claire Foy (All of Us Strangers) — podcast

America Ferrera (Barbie)

Possibilities

Florence Pugh (Oppenheimer) — podcast

Rhea Perlman (Barbie)

Niecy Nash-Betts (Origin)

Julianne Nicholson (Dream Scenario)

Can’t Yet Call

Halle Bailey (The Color Purple)

Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple)

Penélope Cruz (Ferrari) — podcast

H.E.R. (The Color Purple) — podcast

Taraji P. Henson (The Color Purple) — podcast

Lily James (The Iron Claw) — podcast

Vanessa Kirby (Napoleon)

Tilda Swinton (The Killer)

Maura Tierney (The Iron Claw)

Shailene Woodley (Ferrari)

Best Adapted Screenplay

Frontrunners

Killers of the Flower Moon (Eric Roth & Martin Scorsese)

Oppenheimer (Christopher Nolan)

Poor Things (Tony McNamara)

American Fiction (Cord Jefferson)

The Zone of Interest (Jonathan Glazer)

Major Threats

All of Us Strangers (Andrew Haigh)

Origin (Ava DuVernay)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Dave Callaham, Phil Lord & Chris Miller)

Possibilities

Nyad (Julia Cox)

Dumb Money (Rebecca Angelo & Lauren Schuker Blum)

The Bikeriders (Jeff Nichols)

Can’t Yet Call

The Color Purple (Marcus Gardley)

Ferrari (Michael Mann, Troy Kennedy Martin & Brock Yates)

Foe (Garth Davis & Iain Reid)

The Killer (Alexis Nolent & Kevin Walker)

Priscilla (Sofia Coppola)

Best Original Screenplay

Frontrunners

Barbie (Noah Baumbach & Greta Gerwig) — podcast (Gerwig)

Past Lives (Celine Song)

The Holdovers (David Hemingson)

Dream Scenario (Kristoffer Borgli)

Anatomy of a Fall (Arthur Harari & Justine Triet)

Major Threats

Maestro (Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer)

The Teacher’s Lounge (İlker Çatak & Johannes Duncker)

Saltburn (Emerald Fennell)

Fair Play (Chloe Domont)

Air (Alex Convery)

Possibilities

May December (Sam Burch & Alex Mechanik)

Rustin (Dustin Lance Black & Julian Breece)

Cassandro (David Teague & Roger Ross Williams) — podcast (Williams)

Flora and Son (John Carney)

Can’t Yet Call

The Iron Claw (Sean Durkin)

Napoleon (David Scarpa)

Best International Feature

Frontrunners

The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)

The Taste of Things (France)

The Teacher’s Lounge (Germany)

Perfect Days (Japan)

20 Days in Mariupol (Ukraine)

Can’t Yet Call

Io Capitano (Italy)

Godland (Iceland)

Shayda (Australia)

Society of the Snow (Spain)

Fallen Leaves (Finland)

Blaga’s Lessons (Bulgaria)

Four Daughters (Tunisia)

About Dry Grasses (Turkey)

Best Documentary Feature

Frontrunners

American Symphony (Netflix)

Kokomo City (Magnolia)

The Pigeon Tunnel (Apple)

The Deepest Breath (Netflix)

Beyond Utopia (Roadside)

Major Threats

20 Days in Mariupol (PBS)

The Eternal Memory (MTV)

The Mission (Nat Geo)

Stamped from the Beginning (Netflix) — podcast (Roger Ross Williams)

Still (Apple) — podcast (Davis Guggenheim)

Silver Dollar Road (Amazon)

Possibilities

Bobi Wine: The People’s President (Nat Geo)

Anselm (Sideshow/Janus)

Every Body (Focus)

To Kill a Tiger (still seeking U.S. distribution)

King Coal (still seeking U.S. distribution)

The League (Magnolia)

Can’t Yet Call

aka Mr. Chow (still seeking U.S. distribution)

Black Ice (Lionsgate)

A Compassionate Spy (Magnolia)

Copa 71 (still seeking U.S. distribution)

Defiant (still seeking U.S. distribution)

The Disappearance of Shere Hite (IFC)

Hollywoodgate (still seeking U.S. distribution)

Lakota Nation vs. United States (IFC)

Little Richard: I Am Everything (Magnolia)

Menus-Plaisirs Les Troisgros (Zipporah)

Orlando, My Political Biography (Sideshow/Janus)

Periodical (MSNBC)

What the Hell Happened to Blood, Sweat & Tears? (Abramorama)

While We Watched (PBS)

Your Fat Friend (still seeking distribution)

Best Animated Feature

Frontrunners

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Sony)

Elemental (Pixar) — podcast (Pete Docter)

The Boy and the Heron (GKIDS)

They Shot the Piano Player (Sony Classics)

Nimona (Netflix)

Major Threats

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Illumination)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (Paramount)

Can’t Yet Call

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget (Netflix)

Ernest & Celestine: A Trip to Gibbertia (GKIDS)

The First Slam Dunk (GKIDS)

Leo (Netflix)

Migration (Illumination)

Robot Dreams (Neon)

Stopmotion (IFC)

Suzume (Toho)

Trolls Band Together (DreamWorks)

Wish (Disney)