Australian snowboarders Scotty James and Val Guseli have completed a historic one-two at the Laax World Cup super pipe event in Switzerland.

Two-time Olympic medallist James finished top of the pile after a phenomenal first run score of 94.00, while 18-year-old Guseli scored 92.25 in his second run to take the silver medal.

“Unbelievable the crowd here tonight, riding in this atmosphere under lights is a special feeling so to come away with the win tonight is pretty amazing,” James said.

“Credit to the rest of the field, tonight was a proper finals, everyone brought their best and I had to bring mine.

“It was a lot of fun.”

In arguably the best half pipe field ever assembled, the entire field pushed the limits of what was previously thought possible, with a number or riders landing triple corks that only emerged on the scene in the last two seasons.

Val Guseli landed a never-before seen trick in the half pipe final.(Supplied: OWIA/Chris Hocking)

Overall snowboard star Guseli shocked the field with a first ever 1620 in a half pipe contest, which James, the oldest athlete in the field at 29 years old, said helped spur him on.

“The progression is pretty crazy,” said James, who won his third Laax title after finishing second last year.

“Honestly, I’m on the edge of my seat all the time, but I like that, I like that competition.

“I’m pretty enjoying riding with the younger guys and they’re pushing me and it’s really cool to see where snowboard half pipe is going and to still be here is special and I look forward to seeing what happens next — it’s gunna be exciting.”

The victory is James’ second of the half pipe season after he exorcised some demons at the 2022 Olympic venue in Zhangjiakou to win the first World Cup event to be held at the Secret Garden venue since he finished second to Ayumu Hirano.

Jakara Anthony continues to dominate

Jakara Anthony won her seventh gold of the season, from eight possible events.(Supplied: FIA Freestyle/Mateusz Kielpinski)

Elsewhere on snow this weekend, Jakara Anthony extended her overall lead of the moguls World Cup by dominating the competition in the Canadian resort of Val St Come.

“It’s getting a little tricky in there now,” the reigning Olympic champion, Anthony said.

“I definitely think I came out and did some of my best skiing in qualifications, which isn’t normally how it goes, but loving getting to ski out here on the course, it’s pretty fun.

“It’s my third World Cup here and first win, one place better than last year.”

Anthony has now won all five of the solo moguls events in this year’s World Cup season, adding two further golds and a bronze in the dual moguls, which will make its Olympics debut in 2026 in Milan-Cortina.

Anthony’s 16th career moguls World Cup win puts her within touching distance of Dale Begg-Smith’s overall record of 18.

Anthony will compete in the dual moguls event on Sunday morning (AEDT).