Thirty-five of the nation’s best high school boys’ basketball players gathered at a USA Basketball training camp last week to compete for a spot on the 12-man roster of the under-16 national team ahead of the 2025 FIBA U16 Men’s AmeriCup (June 2-8 in Juárez, Mexico).

With many of those same players featured in ESPN’s recruiting rankings, here are scouting reports on 12 of the top 2027 and 2028 recruits we saw in Colorado Springs.

2027 recruits

C.J. Rosser, No. 2

Rosser is highly skilled with two-way versatility. Offensively, he’s a true triple-threat with the confidence to take open shots, make the right pass or drive past defenders. As a screener, he’s dangerous in the pick-and-pop and pick-and-roll, and executes well in ghost screen actions. Rosser doesn’t just stay on the 3-point line, either. He’ll make cuts to the basket and is comfortable in the mid-post with his back to the basket. His height, long strides and wingspan are all assets defensively. With a blend of physical measurables, fluidity and coachability, he’s already on the radar of NBA scouts.

Marcus Spears Jr., No. 3

Spears’ talent is undeniable and an excellent athlete. At 6-foot-7, his ball-handling and passing stand out. He was productive in training camp scrimmages as a lob-catcher, rebounder and second-chance scorer. After a quiet start in practice, Spears picked it up by looking to block shots and make shots inside the arc. Defensively, he moved his feet with quickness and used his mobility to run the floor. His coachability also stood out. There are hints of Tayshaun Prince and Lamar Odom in Spears’ game.

Jeremy Jenkins., No. 16

Jenkins uses his 6-foot-7, 225-pound frame to rebound aggressively and play solid low-post defense. He also knocked down the occasional foul line jumper. His high motor led to production on the glass and he effectively sets screens on and off the ball. Teams don’t have to run plays for him, yet he makes his presence felt.

Cayden Daughtry, No. 26

Daughtry played with tempo and speed to push the ball in transition, yet was poised in the half court. He has a nice hesitation move to get past defenders, and is willing to draw in defenders to drive-and-kick to open teammates. Once inside the paint, Daughtry has a tight floater, and is comfortable making shots from beyond the arc. His passing impressed — especially his ability to hit the slip off screening action — and he always plays with his head up. His on-ball defense was noticeable, too, and must continue to get better. He has shades of Louisville’s Mikel Brown Jr.

Nasir Anderson, No. 32

A high-energy talker and defender, Anderson plays a physical game. He does a terrific job absorbing contact, going strong to the basket and attempting free-throws. His defensive communication was loud, and he pressured the ball while showing good anticipation and awareness. He made some timely shots, too. A hard-charging lefty who drives through contact to finish or draw the foul, Anderson is the type of player who goes all out, all the time — the type of player opponents would rather play with than against.

2028 recruits

Bentley Lusakueno, No.1

As the No. 1 prospect in the rising sophomore class, Lusakueno continues to show steady progress with his impressive frame and skill set. His jumper has touch and range, though it remains inconsistent. He takes advantage of his length, height and soft touch by posting up effectively, demonstrating solid footwork. He also showed promise on the glass, rebounding outside his area to pursue the ball. Defensively, Lusakueno was active as a rim protector and alert in help situations, showcasing his versatility. There’s still plenty for him to learn, but he has a world of talent to build on.

Erick Dampier Jr., No. 3

Dampier’s game, frame and energy have all made noticeable improvements. In practice sessions, the first thing that stood out was his ability to initiate and maintain contact with defenders to create scoring angles around the basket. He has a strong, thick frame and reliable hands, rebounds consistently with two hands and converts a high percentage of his paint touches. He also brings value as a willing and effective screener. His father, Erick Dampier, was a standout at Mississippi State and the 10th overall pick in the 1996 NBA draft.

Boss Mhoon, No. 17

Mhoon played with a strong motor and an advanced feel for the flow of the game. He has a flair for scoring, paired with good size and court awareness for being 15. He excels in transition, capable of attacking the rim or finding the open man. In practice, he consistently played with his head up and showed the ability to deliver quick, accurate passes at a moment’s notice. When defenders sagged off, he pulled up for mid-range jumpers, and proved he can knock down long-distance shots when set. Simply put, Mhoon puts constant pressure on the defense.

Colton Hiller, No. 13

Hiller displayed impressive size and a smooth shooting stroke, fitting in seamlessly despite being one of the youngest players on the floor at 14. He competed with a combination of high effort and strong basketball IQ, drawing early comparisons to a young Kon Knueppel. During practices, he consistently sought out and knocked down catch-and-shoot opportunities without hesitation. As a passer, he kept things simple and efficient, showing enough touch to either make the assist or keep the offense moving. As of now, Hiller’s biggest strength is his floor-spacing ability.

Mason Collins, No. 20

At 6-foot-5, the 15-year-old Collins stands out for his early vision and ball skills. He can handle, finish and find the open man in transition. He also has the potential to become an impactful on-ball defender at his size, able to switch on the perimeter without getting punished. Collins’ value shows up both on and off the ball: he made quick reads, delivered timely passes and created scoring chances for himself and his teammates. He is a true big wing with advanced feel and versatility.

Michai White, No. 22

White played hard on both ends of the floor. He’s a focused defender who likes to deny the wing and does a good job anticipating passes. On the ball, he moves his feet and tries to keep the ball in front of him. He has a well-rounded offensive game that combines driving, moving the ball, playmaking and the confidence to knock down open mid-range and 3-point shots. White is the type of player who helps teams win.

Owen Eteuati-Edwards, unranked

Eteuati-Edward is a productive player who had some nice overall performances in the training camp scrimmages. His high basketball IQ was evident in the way he read the game and anticipated the action. And his 6-foot-7 frame is complemented by excellent hands, passing vision and strong court awareness. His ability to score, rebound, distribute and defend stood out. A tough matchup due to his size and strength around the rim, he also showed skill on the perimeter. He is a capable driver, reliable shooter and effective operator in ball screens and dribble handoffs. He plays a valuable role as a connector who ties an offense together.