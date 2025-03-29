The death toll from the Myanmar earthquake has climbed to at least 1,644, with over 3,400 injured, the Myanmar Now news outlet reported on Saturday, citing the ruling military junta.

According to reports, many more are feared to be trapped under the rubble of collapsed buildings in the South-Asian country.

The 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit central Myanmar on Friday and it was followed minutes later by a 6.7-magnitude. There were numerous other aftershocks.

The epicentre of the strongest quake was near Mandalay, the second-largest city in Myanmar with a population of 1.6 million.

Tremors were also felt in Thailand, China and Vietnam.

There are fears that the final death toll can rise by several thousand more due to the proximity of populated areas and the vulnerability of many structures.

Thousands of people are reportedly sleeping outdoors, either because their homes were damaged or out of fear of further quakes.

According to Myanmar Now, the quake caused the air traffic control tower at the international airport in the capital Naypyitaw to collapse.

At least six people were killed, the outlet reported, citing its own sources. Airport operations had been suspended, it said. The toppled tower was visible on satellite images from Planet Labs PBC.

According to reports, a hospital also collapsed in the eastern state of Shan. No details were initially known.

International organizations such as the Red Cross have reported widespread damage, difficult rescue effort conditions and also warned that critical dams on the Irrawaddy River could be at risk of collapsing.

Getting information about the situation in Myanmar has been difficult as the country has been in political turmoil since a military junta seized power in a 2021 coup.

Millions of people have been displaced by the ongoing fighting in the volatile region.

A rescue team member told dpa that the military often interrupts the internet connection in many places due to the conflict.

Deaths in Thailand but signs of life in rubble

In Thailand, three people are confirmed dead, but media reported that 10 bodies had been recovered. At least 101 people are missing in Bangkok alone.

Rescue workers in the Thai capital have found signs of life beneath the rubble of an unfinished high-rise building that collapsed due to the massive earthquake, Thai media reported on Saturday.

Some 15 people are trapped under the debris in groups of three to seven, several media outlets reported, citing authorities.

Rescue teams are trying to bring them water and food, said Suriyachai Rawiwan, director of the national disaster relief organization, according to radio station Thai PBS.

Some of the survivors are trapped several metres below the surface.

“We have about 72 hours to help them because that is the approximate time a person can survive without water and food,” Rawiwan said.

It is still unclear exactly how many people are buried under the remains of the 30-storey tower block, which was under construction when it collapsed on Friday.

People were waiting outside the site for news of their relatives, but the police asked the public to avoid gathering at the building so as not to hinder rescue work which involves heavy equipment.

Thai officials warned of the risk of aftershocks.

The Thai Meteorological Department recorded further tremors a day after the severe quake.

However, most of the 77 earth tremors measured mainly occurred in Myanmar, were far weaker and were sometimes barely noticeable, the department said.

Injuries, damage in southern China

Injuries and damage to buildings were also reported from the Chinese province of Yunnan.

China, one of isolated Myanmar’s few allies, sent a small disaster relief team with specialist equipment across the border to Myanmar, according to state media reports.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry promised further aid and the equivalent of around $13.7 million in support funds.

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a message of sympathy to Burmese military junta leader Min Aung Hlaing.

International teams arrive in Myanmar

Other international teams also began reaching Myanmar on Saturday to help with rescue efforts.

Russian state news agency TASS reported Moscow sent two planes carrying 120 personnel and supplies.

An Indian Air Force plane also landed in the city of Yangon with 15 tons of tents, blankets, bedding, generators and medicines, the Foreign Ministry in New Delhi posted on X on Saturday.

The shipment was accompanied by a group of search and rescue teams as well as a medical team.

Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry said the country would also send teams to support relief efforts.

The European Commission said on Friday it was activating the Copernicus satellite service to better assess the effects of the earthquake.