Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter’s #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been caught by a retro-styled infinite city, a dramatic spellcasting, dinosaurs, and heaps more. Check out these attractive and interesting indie games!

I’m not sure what this is beyond an “infinite, procedurally generated PSX-styled city“, but that’s plenty for me:

Still mostly chipping away at boring backend stuff, but the night vibes are really coming together, I think. #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/ONmhf0feHf — Tzschk (@tzschk) October 7, 2023



“Investigative horror game” My Work Is Not Yet Done (coming to Steam, with a demo there now) sums up my weekend as Scotland received a whole month of rain in one day:



You could’ve told me that browser-based MMO Hordes (coming to, like, your browser) was actually vintage World Of Warcraft and I don’t know if I would have caught your lie:



Airship bombardment is cool, Quarter (coming to Steam, with a demo there now), but I must say I’ve seen wilder spell animations:

Hey #screenshotsaturday! Nikolai is feeling desperate so he calls for backup! What are your favorite “over the top” skills in jrpgs?#QuartetRPG #pixelart pic.twitter.com/ZFwYbOKWIb — Something Classic (@SomethingClassc) October 7, 2023



A startling critical hit kill in Fallout-ish RPG Space Wreck (on Steam Early Access now, with a demo there too):



Speaking of diegetic HUDs, I do like the third-person camera view being a drone link you can accidentally break in Exo Rally Championship (coming to Steam):

your rover has a couple nice 3rd person (drone!) cameras … as long as you don’t break the camera link off the roof#ExoRallyChampionship#screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/Qok3r6Jjxs — Jay Weston – Exo One/Rally ⚫️🕳☁️🏎️ (@JayWeston) October 7, 2023



A lively enemy in “open-world Lovecraftian spacefighter RPG” Underspace (coming to Steam):



This looks like foolish potential fun:

Excited to announce this Screenshot Saturday that we’re working on a game: Oblin Party! It’s a physics-based party brawler where you control both hands to punch, grab, and maneuver your way to victory. #gamedev #godot #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/f8JcRkYdge — Joel Besada (@JoelBesada) October 7, 2023



I need to show you this guy from metroidvania Akatori (coming to Steam):



A bad time in Paleophage (coming to Steam), a survival horror game inspired by Dino Crisis:



Just vibing in Star Fetchers (episode 1 out free on Steam):



Unfollow (coming to Steam) sounds like it’s built on a theme that a horror game could make a right hash of, but I am curious with the devs saying, “The issues we want to address are extremely personal to us, and regardless of whether a more traditional ghost game would sell better (according to [demo testers]), this is the story we feel we should tell”:

Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) plays a crucial role in our upcoming horror game UNFOLLOW. #horrorgame #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/rWFZwPSMPm — SERAFINI PRODUCTIONS【UNFOLLOW / NAVIGAVIA】 (@UNFOLLOW_GAME) October 8, 2023



A handy helper in immersive sim Aquametis (pre-alpha demo available on Itch):

Added a trajectory indicator to the grenades. That means you can be more precise with your throws 🙂#screenshotsaturday #immersivesim #indiegame #gamedev pic.twitter.com/uFCW8bMXBs — Ronesans Interactive | Making Aquametsis (@Aquametsis) October 7, 2023



These tightropes in Kristala (coming to Steam, with a demo there now) would’ve blown me away 23 years ago:

Use available tightropes during gameplay in Kristala to gain an advantage over enemies, seek out hidden pickups, and find new paths of progression.#actionrpg #indiegames #soulslike #ue5 #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/mkIXr38rZQ — KRISTALA | Wishlist on Steam! (@ACS_Games) October 7, 2023



A lot going on here in Cloud Keeper:



And to close… people will ask, so Scarlet Deer Inn (coming to Steam) has an answer:

You can pet sheep, geese, cats, dogs, donkeys and cows in our game Scarlet Deer Inn.

What other animals would you like to pet? 😊#screenshotsaturday #indiegames pic.twitter.com/k5JaG92oId — Eva Navratilova (@EvaBalikova) October 7, 2023



What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?