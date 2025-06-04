Scripta Insights, a company that develops pharmacy navigation solutions for self-insured employers, health plans and members, is entering into a strategic partnership with RxSaveCard, which offers pharmacy benefit cost-containment and payment options.

The partnership aims to help self-insured employers fulfill their fiduciary obligations and reduce prescription drug costs by providing members with access to affordable medication options, whether covered by their health plan or via cash-pay alternatives.

In a statement, Scripta explained that it will integrate RxSaveCard into its Rx Navigation platform, which the company says will benefit clients who have the fully customized solution in place.

For members, it aims to help them save on high-cost specialty drugs, including GLP-1s.

For self-insured employers, the goal is to reduce plan spend by avoiding traditional pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) markups.

Additionally, Scripta will steer members to the most cost-effective medication options available.

That could mean a covered drug through their health plan, converting to a less expensive alternative or using a cash pay source like RxSaveCard.

Scripta stated that the RxSaveCard also permits plan sponsors to offer low- or no-cost medications to members without requiring a switch to a new PBM.

Additionally, employers fund a prepaid digital card every month that covers all or part of the targeted drug costs.

Members will be able to use the card at over 65,000 pharmacies, including Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drugs and Lilly Direct, with the employer-funded amount applied automatically at checkout.

According to Scripta, members will have the ability to search for RxSaveCard discounted prices and pharmacy alternatives and access their cards directly in the Scripta member app. Scripta will also provide clients with detailed reporting on their savings.

“RxSaveCard shares our commitment to innovating the traditional pharmacy benefits model and putting patients back in control of their prescription choices,” Eric Levin, CEO of Scripta Insights, said in a statement.

“By integrating RxSaveCard’s nationwide discount network into our Scripta Savings Mapper, we’re making it even easier for members to compare all their options, including new cash pay alternatives, and save money on their prescriptions.”

THE LARGER TREND

In May, Scripta Insights launched its GLP-1 Navigator, a tool in the Scripta member app that provides patients with information about GLP-1 medications in a centralized guide.

Updated weekly, Scripta’s GLP-1 Navigator helps members understand their options and the trade-offs, regardless of whether their plan covers GLP-1s.

In 2024, Scripta Insights announced it raised $17 million in Series B funding, led by Aquiline, bringing its total funding to $42 million at the time.

Contour Venture Partners, Eastside Partners, and ReMY Investors participated in the round.

In 2023, Scripta Insights collaborated with Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company.

In a statement, the company said the relationship furthered Scripta’s mission to get members The Right Meds at The Best Price.

In 2024, RxSaveCard raised $1.7 million in seed funding to drive growth and expand consumer access to affordable medications.

According to BusinessWire, the round was led by Distributed Ventures with participation from industry insiders.