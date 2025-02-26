A baby sea lion recently caused quite a stir when it found its way onto Highway 101 near the Candlestick Point exit in San Francisco.

Drivers spotted the little traveler at around 9:45 p.m. and quickly called 911. Within minutes, concerned motorists and officers worked together to guide the pup off the road.

Luckily, the young explorer passed through a gap in the retaining wall and slipped back into the waters of San Francisco Bay, seemingly unhurt.

According to the California Highway Patrol, sea lions in Northern California have become increasingly common, thanks in part to the Marine Mammal Protection Act of 1972.

Signed by President Richard Nixon, the act prohibits hunting and harassment of marine mammals and has helped sea lion populations along the West Coast grow from the tens of thousands to around 250,000 today.

While these playful creatures delight tourists and locals at spots like Fisherman’s Wharf, they sometimes venture beyond the shoreline.

One sea lion even made headlines in 2019 when it hopped right into a CHP patrol car near South Airport Boulevard after wandering onto the same highway.

Sea lions often share the spotlight with the San Francisco Giants’ mascot, Lou Seal, which replaced the short-lived Crazy Crab in 1996.

The Giants once played at Candlestick Point before moving to their new ballpark in 2000, and the area has since been a haven for marine wildlife sightings—even if an adventurous pup occasionally needs an escort back to the bay.

Let’s keep that spirit of compassion alive. Consider reducing your seafood consumption, supporting marine sanctuaries, or trying more plant-based meals.

Each small step helps protect these charismatic ocean dwellers and encourages a safer, kinder world for all animals.

This article by Nicholas Vincent was first published by One Green Planet on 21 February 2025. Lead Image: Image Credit :Ivan Hundric Photography/Shutterstock.



