About 50 sea lions were hanging out earlier this month on H dock near the plaza at Shilshole Bay Marina — and they are loud!

The sea lions have been coming to the marina for around the past three years. They usually show up in December and leave around May. Then they head south to San Francisco and San Diego.

Perry Cooper, a Port of Seattle spokesperson, said this year they just aren’t leaving and people who live aboard boats are getting tired of their noise — they go on all night long.

The mammals weigh from 200 to 500 pounds and are protected species. The marina is doing its best to see that the sea lions and the local residents cohabitate. When they finally head south, the nights will be peaceful once again.

The dock where the sea lions are hanging out is not open to the public, but they can be seen from the promenade at the entrance to H dock.