Hong Kong rescue teams were searching the waters around Sai Kung after a man failed to return a rented kayak on Sunday afternoon.

Authorities received a report from a kayak rental company in Pak Lap, Sai Kung, at about 5pm, saying a male customer in his forties had not returned after heading out earlier in the day.

The man reportedly aimed to paddle to the remote and scenic Po Pin Chau, with plans to return the kayak by 4.30pm.

Concerned for his safety, company staff alerted authorities.

Police and the fire department launched a marine search. Rescue operations covered areas around Po Pin Chau, Jin Island, Bluff Island, Kau Sai Chau, and Tai Long Wan.

The man remained missing as of Sunday night.