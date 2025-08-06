The defense team for Sean “Diddy” Combs has reached out to President Donald Trump seeking a pardon after his conviction on prostitution-related offenses, a source close to the legal team told NBC News on Tuesday.

When asked about pardons during an interview with Newsmax on Friday, the president said “they have talked to me about Sean” but did not announce any decision.

The source close to Combs’ team confirmed that the legal team has been in contact with the Trump administration.

The White House declined to comment Tuesday. “The White House will not comment on the existence or nonexistence of any clemency request,” a White House official said.

Combs, a musician and hip-hop mogul, was convicted in July of two counts of interstate prostitution and faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison when he is sentenced in October.

He was acquitted of the most serious federal charges against him, which alleged a racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking.

Combs was charged with five criminal counts, and he pleaded not guilty. He was charged with one count of racketeering conspiracy, two counts of sex trafficking by fraud or coercion and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

Federal prosecutors alleged that Combs sexually abused women and forced them into “freak offs” that involved drugs.

The U.S. government accused Combs, the founder of Bad Boy Records, of leveraging his power, wealth and influence as the head of a “criminal enterprise” to sexually abuse and exploit women for his gratification over two decades.

A federal judge this week denied Combs’ attempt to be released on bail ahead of sentencing, meaning he will be detained until October.

In Friday’s interview with Newsmax, Trump was asked about whether he would consider a pardon or clemency for Combs.

The president seemed to cast doubt that he would grant a pardon.

“You know, I was very friendly with him. I got along with him great. And seemed like a nice guy, I didn’t know him well,” Trump said. “But when I ran for office, he was very hostile.”

“I don’t know,” Trump said. “It makes it more — I’m being honest, it makes it more difficult to do.”

Trump was then asked, “more likely a ‘no’ for Combs?”

Trump responded: “I would say so.”

In the interview, he was also asked about the possibility of a pardon or clemency for Ghislaine Maxwell, the convicted associate of Jeffrey Epstein; and imprisoned former Congressman George Santos.